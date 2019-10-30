Enbridge's High Yield Still Holds Appeal Even With More Modest Dividend Hikes

[Please note that all currency references are to Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Enbridge (Toronto and New York symbol ENB; Oil and Gas Transportation Services; Shares outstanding: 2.02 billion; Market cap: $95.3 billion; www.enbridge.com) is one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies with operating platforms that include crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation.

A high dividend yield on the shares of a quality business, such as Enbridge, invariably elicits questions over the sustainability of the dividend. We think that the acquisition of Spectra Energy, the buyout of minority owners in its funding vehicles and the sale of non-core assets lowered the risk profile of Enbridge, despite the larger debt load that the company now carries. The dividend is sustainable in our view, but we think that management may be too optimistic in its projection of future dividend growth.

Irreplaceable assets

Enbridge holds a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets and operates three main business units, namely liquids pipelines, gas pipelines and gas utilities. The company claims to have a low-risk business model with 98% of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) covered by long-term regulated cost of service, or take or pay arrangements.

Liquids Pipelines: The liquids pipelines system contributes about 50% of the company's EBITDA. The Mainline System, which takes crude oil and liquids from the Western Canadian sedimentary basin to refiners in U.S. Midwest and the US Gulf Coast is the main profit contributor. Western Canadian regional oil sands gathering systems and Gulf Coast systems are other major profit contributors. These operations account for approximately 65% of U.S-bound Canadian crude oil exports and 25% of all crude oil transported in North America.

Gas Transmission: Natural gas pipelines and related infrastructure provide around 30% of the EBITDA. The company manages 192,000 miles of natural gas and gas liquids pipelines and processing facilities in Canada and the United States, which carries about 20% of all natural gas consumed in North America. The 2017 acquisition of Spectra Energy complements Enbridge's asset base with high-quality natural gas pipelines; this unit delivers gas to several of the largest U.S. and Canadian demand centres, including cities such as Toronto, New York, Boston, Seattle, and Vancouver.

Utilities: Gas utilities include Enbridge Gas Distribution and Union Gas, which serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, primarily located throughout Ontario. This division is one of the largest natural gas utilities in North America and has more than 3.7 million customers contributing about 15% to the company's EBITDA.

Enbridge also has two smaller divisions-Renewable Power and Energy Services. Renewable Power's operations consist of wind, solar, geothermal and waste heat facilities located in North America, and offshore wind facilities located in Europe. Energy Services undertakes commodity marketing and trading activities. Jointly, these two units contribute about 5% of the company's EBITDA.

In the past, the profit margins of the business varied considerably (see graph) and were on a declining path between 2005 and 2013. However, both the gross margin and EBITDA margin improved substantially from 2014 onwards.

The recovery in oil prices, the synergies from the 2017 Spectra Energy merger, a higher margin revenue mix, and the sale of certain non-core businesses contributed to the margin improvements. We think that margins should be more stable in future as the company continues to focus on low-risk assets with stable and predictable cash flows.

Improved balance sheet

Enbridge had shareholders' equity of $69.4 billion by the end of June 2019, and total debt of $65.6 billion. Debt ballooned from $41 billion at the end of 2016 to the current level as the Spectra acquisition added $21 billion of long-term debt to the consolidated balance sheet. The share count also more than doubled over the same time as equity was used to finance the Spectra acquisition as well as the $12.9 billion buyout of the minorities in various funding vehicles. The company sold $7.8 billion of non-core assets in the past two years, which helped to control debt levels in the face of the heavy capital demands of the acquisitions and additional capital expenditures.

Despite the substantial expansion of the balance sheet since 2016, debt now represents a reasonable 49% of the total capital while the interest expense is covered 4.3 times by the EBITDA. Debt is 5.0 times the trailing EBITDA, which is at the higher end of management's target range of 4.5 to 5.0 times. All the measures of balance sheet strength have improved over the past 2 years.

Although the absolute debt level is high, the balance sheet seems to be appropriately leveraged given the low to medium risk profile of the business. The main rating agencies consider the company's senior unsecured debt as high investment grade, and Enbridge intends to maintain these ratings as it helps to keep its interest costs in check.

Cash flow - supporting the growth projects and dividends

This is one of the critical variables for dividend investors to watch. The company estimates that it will generate $8.9 billion in distributable cash flow in 2019. [Note: this is operating cash flow excluding adjustments for working capital but after maintenance capital expenditures.] Enbridge estimates that it could generate growth in distributable cash flow of 5%-7% per year post-2020.

Distributable cash flow could be used to finance growth projects, pay down debt, buy back shares or pay dividends. We assume that the company will want to maintain its high investment-grade ratings to keep borrowing costs in check and will not issue further equity for the foreseeable future.

The company indicates $5.0-6.0 billion of annual growth capital expenditures post 2020, which it intends to fund from internally generated cash without issuing new shares or, presumably, additional debt. Maintenance capital expenditure is estimated at around $1.2-1.3 billion per year. Total capital expenditures should therefore average around $6.0-7.0 billion per year.

In addition, preference share dividends ($380 million per year) and common share dividends will cost a total of $6.35 billion in 2019. Enbridge wants to increase its common share dividend by 10% per annum between 2018 and 2020 and at 5-7% after 2020. The company targets a payout ratio of 65% of distributable cash flow. We note that these objectives have changed since the Spectra merger announcement when 10-12% dividend growth per year through at least 2024 was projected.

We model the impact of these objectives and summarize the conclusions in the table. We conclude that Enbridge will be able to sustain its dividend but that the growth rate will be scaled back to about 2.5% per year from 2021 onwards. This will help the company to maintain its growth program, support its investment-grade credit ratings and keep common shareholders comfortable. Note that the total dividend payment will continue to exceed free cash flow (this is defined as distributable cash flow minus expansion capex and preference dividends). This implies that debt will continue to grow, but it will remain within the company's target range.

Risks on the horizon

One of the main perceived risks for the company are environmental concerns about the oil produced in the oil sands of Western Canada as well as the relatively high production costs.

Protracted periods of low oil prices will eventually lead to producers cutting back or canceling new projects. Reduced production in Western Canada may eventually hurt the utilization of the pipeline capacity offered by Enbridge.

Despite the lower oil prices of the past few years and signs of less producer interest, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers still expects oil production from Western Canada to increase by over 1 million barrels per day by 2035; this is a 25% increase from 2018 levels. Also note that pipeline capacity is currently not enough to move all the supply out of the region while crude by rail or road is used to supplement pipeline capacity.

Delays in or withdrawal of regulatory approvals for new pipelines can be costly for Enbridge and shareholders. The company's previous experience with the Northern Gateway pipeline, which was abruptly canceled in 2016 by the (then) newly elected Canadian government as well as considerable delays in the approval process for the $9.0 billion Line 3 replacement and expansion project, are two recent examples.

Another factor that U.S. dollar-based investors have to keep in mind is that the accounting currency for Enbridge as well as its dividend payments is the Canadian dollar. The company estimates that a 10% movement in the USD/CAD exchange rate will add/detract about 3% from the distributable cash flow. U.S.-based dividend investors also need to watch the exchange rate-the company targets growth in the Canadian dollar dividend, which doesn't necessarily translate into U.S. dollar dividend growth.

Bottom line … dividend is safe, but growth will slow

Enbridge has an enviable track record of dividend payments - 24 years of uninterrupted growth with a compounded rate of 11% per year. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.738 with an annualized rate of $2.95. It has a high 6.2% dividend yield on the recent price.

We find this an attractive proposition. The dividend is safe and sustainable, although investors should be aware that the company's projected dividend growth is unlikely to materialize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Wealth Network