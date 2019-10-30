Bladex's Earnings At Risk From Latin American Economies

BLX has reduced its exposure to Argentina, but a sizable amount of $263 million is still present on its books.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX), commonly known as Bladex, is a multinational bank concentrating on trade finance. Due to bleak trade and economic outlook for the Latin American region, it is likely that loan impairment charge will rebound after remaining subdued in 2019, thereby leading to earnings decline next year. Net Income is expected to be further pressurized by lower net interest margin and other income. Moreover, normalization of non-interest expense is expected to drag earnings in 2020.

Risk from Argentina to Increase Loan Impairment Charge

BLX is exposed to Argentina where the economic crisis has led to fears of widespread credit losses. The bank has been able to more than halve its exposure to the country in the last twelve months, but its exposure is still 4% of total commercial portfolio. In dollar terms, $263 million of BLX's loans were in Argentina as at the end of September 2019. Due to the threat from Argentinian borrowers, I'm expecting provisions charge to rise next year.

Further, BLX's provision charge has been unusually low this year and I expect it to reach a more normal level in 2020. As a result I'm assuming the bank to post provisions charge of $12 million next year.

Low Rates to Partly Offset Impact of Trade Slowdown on Loan Growth

I expect BLX's loan growth to remain lackluster due to global trade slowdown. In its October World Economic Outlook Report, IMF slashed its global trade volume growth forecast to 1.1% for this year, as opposed to its July estimate of 2.5%. The management's expectation for the Latin American region is even lower, at 1%, as mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call. BLX's management had previously expected this growth at 2.6%.

The impact of trade and economic slowdown on BLX's loan growth is expected to be partly offset by low interest rates, particularly in Brazil, which will boost credit demand.

The management expects growth to come from Brazil, Chile, and Peru. They expect lower growth from Mexico and Colombia, BLX's two other big markets. Due to the crisis in Argentina the management is taking steps to limit BLX's exposure there.

Due to the problems with trade I expect BLX's loan portfolio to grow by only 2% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Margin to Slightly Decline in 2020

The management expects net interest margin to stabilize in the fourth quarter after declining in the third quarter. As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, both asset and liability side have short tenors, which will ensure that the negative impact of lower interest rates on yields will get cancelled out by the positive effect on funding cost.

Taking management's guidance, I'm expecting no change in margin in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2019. I'm expecting margin to decline slightly by 3bps quarter over quarter in 1QFY20 and then by another 3bps in 2QFY20, before remaining constant.

Other Income and Expense to Contribute to Earnings Decline

Apart from higher impairment charge and slightly lower margin, I expect BLX's 2020 earnings to also take a hit from higher operating expenses and marginally lower other income. I'm expecting non-interest income to slightly decline next year as a result of lower revenues from trade business, i.e. letters of credit. Meanwhile, I'm assuming that operating expenses will rise in 2020 based on management's expectation that these expenses will rebound after remaining subdued in the third quarter.

As a result of the above mentioned assumptions, I'm expecting BLX to post earnings of $2.08 per share in 2019 and $1.69 in 2020. The table below shows these earnings forecasts.

Dividends Less Under Threat Now

In my previous article on BLX I had highlighted the high risk that the bank may have to cut its dividends. I now believe that the risk has mitigated to a large extent due to a recovery in earnings. Consequently, I'm expecting the bank to continue to pay quarterly dividends of $0.385 per share in 2020. This estimate implies dividend yield of 7.76%.

Valuing at $20

BLX has traded at a price to book multiple of 0.78 in the first nine months of this year. Multiplying this ratio with the forecast book value per share of $25.7 gives a target price of $20 for December 2020. This target price implies barely any upside from BLX's market price.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Stance

Based on the negligible price upside I'm maintaining a neutral stance on BLX. The bank's forward dividend yield of 7.76% and potential price upside of 0.9% combine to give a total expected return of 8.7%. This return is not high enough to warrant a buy call; however, I feel the stock can become attractive if its price dips to 10% below the target price - i.e., if the price drops to $18.2. My suggestion is to buy at this level. Investors should consider their own risk profile before accumulating the stock as it carries high risk due to its exposure to certain Latin American economies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.