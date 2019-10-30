Buy Banco Santander

After booking a big impairment charge, Banco Santander (SAN) trended back towards the $4.00 level. The unexpected $557 million looks like a setback for investors but do not forget that the stock trades ex-dividend today. That would explain the EUR 0.10 (or US$0.10) drop. And while the true yield falls from 6.81% to around 5% after including non-resident taxes, investors seeking financial stocks outside of the U.S. should consider Banco Santander.

Q3 Results

Santander continued to grow its digital customer base while its underlying business improved. Attributable profit of EUR 501 million (US $557 million) was hurt by a EUR 1,634 million (US $1.8 billion) charge, mainly from a UK goodwill impairment.

Source: Santander

Even after SAN stock adjusts for the upcoming quarterly dividend, the stock is characterized as having an 'F' for growth compared to Deutsche Bank (DB):

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

But Deutsche Bank is not investable. It lost EUR 832 million (US $925 million) in the latest quarter and has ties to China and had to pay fines for that. Investors are better off holding Santander for its exposure to North America, Europe, and South America.

In Q3, underlying profit grew by 20% in North America while RoTE rose 13%.

Source: Banco Santander

Profit growth in South America was equally strong, rising 18%. RoTE topped 21%.

Although overall profits look less impressive than the 8% growth reported in its second quarter, investors may overlook the negative net capital gain and provisions taken for the 9-month period. Net interest income and net fee income are both up a modest 5% and 3%, respectively:

NPL (non-performing loan) ratios continue to move in the right direction. NPL fell from 4.08% in Mar. 2018 to 3.47% in Sept. 2019.

The quarterly breakdown on provisions is shown in the table below:

Source: Banco Santander

Despite NPL rising in parts of South America, Europe, especially Portugal, continued to show strong improvements.

Opportunity

Santander's 1.8 million increase in loyal customers increases the total to 21 million in Q3. Digital customer growth is even faster, up 20% to 36.1 million. This positive trend should lead to higher profitability and RoTE, along with higher efficiency (cost-to-income). But all of the big banks in the U.S. are undergoing a digital transformation. What makes Santander different from them? In the first half of this year, customers accessed the bank online and mobile. At that time, they accounted for 550 million transactions each quarter. That number is growing and will further validate the bank's digitization progress.

With interest rates falling, loan growth may accelerate, so as its loan portfolio gets bigger, profits will increase over the next few quarters. SAN stock does not reflect any upside potential from the profit growth ahead. The stock traded at between $4.40 and $5.20 in the first half of this year only to breakdown. Worries over Brexit may explain the stock falling to as low as $3.65 at the beginning of September. Only after markets priced in lower Brexit risks did the stock recover back to the $4.00 range.

Valuation

At below 9 times earnings, the stock is cheaper than Bank of America (BAC) and Lloyds Banking Group (LYG). And after another rate cut in the U.S., chances of more cuts decline in early 2020. That should lead to a higher net interest margin for Banco Santander and the other banks.

Markets may already have priced in the negative risks of Brexit, even though its impact on the business is not yet clear. Until that happens, investors should take the opportunity to accumulate SAN stock whenever it falls in the $3.80-4.20 range. The company will continue to pay a solid quarterly dividend yield. So, value investors may look forward to the prospects of steady dividend income and a rebound in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.