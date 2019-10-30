The Time Looks Right For Altria Investors

Marlboro cigarettes have been able to maintain their retail share of 43% despite the industry volume shrinkage.

Why do investors love cigarette stocks like Altria?

Altria (MO) is concerned with the distribution and sale of smokeable products, smokeless products, and wine in the U.S. It is the second-largest cigarette company after Philip Morris International (PM).

Cigarette stocks have always intrigued me due to their high dividend payouts. Cigarette stocks have succeeded in generating strong cash flows leading to share buybacks and high dividend payouts. The stocks usually have minimal capital expenditure. Altria has recorded lower excise duties unlike PMI as Altria is relatively more diversified than PMI. All of which translates into cheaper valuations for the cigarette stocks. Altria and PMI have a PE ratio of 13.4x and 17x respectively.

Altria's smokeable products constituted 88% of the net revenue between 2016 and the first half of fiscal 2019. Smokeless products formed more than 8-9% of the net revenue during 2016 and 2019. The contribution of wine to the net revenue remained slightly lower than 3% for the period.

Philip Morris International’s net revenue has been 1.4 times that of Altria. However, the excise duties of Altria have consumed only 23-25% of the net revenue versus 63-64% for PMI. More than 97% of the excise duties are mainly ascribable to the smokeable products.

The smokeable products have generated 89% and 85% of the operating income for fiscal 2018 and the first half of fiscal 2019. The contribution of smokeless products has been 15% and 15.3% for the corresponding periods. Wine’s contribution has been 0.5% and 0.7% for the same periods.

Altria has been able to maintain a stable cost of sales as a proportion to its net revenue leading to the consistent growth in its gross margins. As a result, Altria has been able to post better EBITDA margins than PMI despite a relatively weaker net revenue growth rate.

Cigarette business performance

Marlboro cigarettes have constituted 85% of the volumes for smokeable products. Growing intolerance for cigarettes in the form of higher regulatory actions including excise duties in the U.S. has led to a decline in the cigarette volumes. Industry cigarette volumes saw a 5% drop in the past 12 months. Despite that, Marlboro cigarettes have constituted around 86% of the volume of smokeable products in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Altria expects industrywide cigarette volumes to show a drop of 5-6% in fiscal 2019.

Other premium cigarettes had constituted 5% of the volumes for smokeable products. The contribution has declined to slightly less than 5% in the first half of fiscal 2019. The share of Discount cigarettes has also decreased from the 9% level to 8% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Cigars have seen a slight increase in the volume contribution in the first half of fiscal 2019. The cigars still have a negligible share in the bouquet of smokeable products.

Marlboro cigarette has been able to maintain its retail share of 43% despite the volume reduction in cigarettes. Other premium cigarettes have noted a marginal decline in retail share.

The marginal drop in other premium cigarettes and the decline in discount cigarettes has led to a slight decline in total retail share for the first half of fiscal 2019.

A look at the performance of the Smokeless categories

Copenhagen has constituted 64% of the volumes for smokeless products. The contribution rose to 65% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Interestingly the smokeless products have also noted a marginal decline in total retail share for the first half of fiscal 2019. This was due to the drop in the retail share of Skoal, which outweighed the growth in Copenhagen.

Altria's price hikes in:

The fiscal 2019 price rise include a per pack hike of:

$0.11 for Marlboro and L&M (Feb);

$0.16 Parliament and Virginia Slims (Feb);

$0.50 for other PM USA brands (Feb);

$0.06 for Marlboro and other PM USA brands barring L&M (June)

Therefore, price hikes have played a crucial role in driving the net revenue of the company.

How is Altria innovating itself with the latest trends?

Interesting acquisitions like a 45% stake in the Canadian cannabinoid company Cronos Group (or Cronos) (CRON) for $1.6 billion and a 35% stake in e-vapor product seller JUUL Labs (or JUUL) for $12.8 billion clearly reflect Altria’s transition from a traditional smoking company to a conventional smoking company.

Cronos, a $3 billion company, had recorded CDN $16.7 million in net revenue in the first half of fiscal 2019, which was a jump of 164% YoY. However, it is yet to post a growth in it its profit margins. The alliance with $87 billion company Altria will provide Cronos with the requisite boost to drive the profitability margins.

JUUL CEO Kevin Burns resigned in September and was succeeded by Altria’s Chief Strategy Officer KC Crosthwaite.

According to Altria, the projected adult vapor market was 13.1% to almost 14 million in June 2019. The adult vape market has 7 million consumers as of June 2019 as per the company estimates.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services:

About 90% of adult smokers commenced smoking before they were 18.

Smokeless tobacco products are less common among adolescents, compared to cigarette smoking.

More than 60% of the middle- and high-school students who used tobacco products in 2014 smoked flavored small cigars

Around 11% of high school students reported vaping at least once a month.

Rising legalization of cannabis in the U.S. has led to Nielsen forecasting the sale of cannabis to rise from $8 billion in 2018 to almost $41 billion by 2025.

Smoking catches easily upon the youth thanks to the highly addictive nicotine. The traditional cigarette might have noted a slight decline, the illegal trade has exhibited growth. The U.S. illegal tobacco sales constitute between 8.5% and 21% of the total sales. The annual illegal sales have ranged between 1.2 to 3 billion cigarettes packs leading to an annual government revenue loss of between $3 billion and $7 billion. The revenue loss plays a crucial role in preventing the government from raising excise duties. Federal and state excise taxes account for almost 44.3% of the cigarette retail price. Any increase in excise duty for the products can be safely passed on to the consumers who are ready to pay anything for the "sin products". However, the government also loses out on revenue in this process as some consumers shift towards the illegal cigarettes which remains unscathed by the regulations.

What will keep investors excited?

On one hand, Altria is making the interesting JUUL and Cronos investments, it has also consistently kept on increasing its dividend payout. Altria had a dividend payout ratio of 181% in the first half of fiscal 2019. The strong operating cash flows, minimal capital expenditure, and debt exposure will continue to drive the conviction of the investors.

Altria’s investment in JUUL and Cronos will further drive the EBITDA margins and EPS thereby translating into higher dividend payouts.

Altria has also been repurchasing its shares thereby reducing the shares outstanding and enhancing the EPS.

Altria had generated compelling returns on investment and equity of 17% and 43% respectively unlike its peers.

Altria has the twin winning advantages of a dominant position in vaping and cannabis (which has a huge potential going forward with lower regulatory risks).

Expecting a net revenue growth rate of an early single digit, moderation in excise duties and constant cost of sales and operating costs, I clearly see an upside of 19% from Altria’s last closing price of $46.8. Therefore, Altria can be a compelling buy at anything below $50.

My DCF valuation model has assumed an EBITDA of $11 billion in fiscal 2021 and an enterprise value of 11x translating into a terminal value of $121.5 billion and NPV of $109 billion.

No wonder Altria and PMI called off their marriage as individually they hold immense potential. However, it will be wonderful watching the former partners' joint launch of IQOS in the U.S.

The above points clearly project that Altria is not only generating cash flows, paying a dividend and conducting share repurchases to return value to its shareholders, but it is also all addressing the changes in the smoking behavior through its tactical acquisitions. All of which is likely to add value to the company's top and bottom lines, thereby making Altria an investor favorite.

