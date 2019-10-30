FDVV: A Dividend ETF To Consider, Despite The Risks

In the current uncertain economic times, it makes sense for investors to consider buying high-quality dividend-paying stocks which can not only withstand a downturn but also generate enough profits and cash flows to continue rewarding investors with dividends. The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) gives investors exposure to a number of such stocks and it comes with an above-average yield of more than 4%. Fidelity High Dividend ETF also maintains a diversified portfolio which isn't tilted towards any single company. The fund's drawback, however, is that its exposure to the financial sector can weigh on its performance. But those who believe recession related fears are overblown should consider buying Fidelity High Dividend ETF.

The third quarter turned out to be a difficult period for many investors as market seesawed, with the S&P-500 shedding more than 180 points in the first half of the period, only to recover by mid-September, but dropped again towards the end of the quarter. The Wall Street largely focused on the US-China trade war, which has been going for well over a year now. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve reduced interest rates in September for the second time since 2008 as fears related to trade war and slowing global economic growth mounted. The US central bank cut the target range for its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75%-2%. These factors produced an inverted yield curve earlier this year, which isn't a good sign. The inversion is often considered an indicator of an economic downturn in the future, although the yields recently reverted back to normal.

With the stock markets fluctuating up and down and interest rates declining, investors should consider high-quality dividend paying stocks which can deliver superior returns in this period. The Fidelity High Dividend ETF holds 120 dividend stocks. FDVV is a relatively new and small dividend ETF. The fund was launched in late-2016 and it currently has $423 million of net assets under management. This makes it younger and smaller than a number of other well established dividend ETFs, such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) which was formed in late-2006 and has more than $26 billion of net assets or the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) which was launched in 2005 and manages $19 billion of assets.

But what I like about FDVV is that firstly, it comes with dividend yield of 4.22% (ttm basis), which is substantially higher as compared to Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF's 3.16% and SPDR S&P Dividend ETF's 2.45%. FDVV's yield is also higher than the S&P-500 average of 1.96%. The REIT and utility sectors, which are sought by income seeking investors, also offer lower yields of 3.41% and 3.10% respectively.

Secondly, FDVV has a net expense ratio of 0.29%, which means that the fund charges $29 each year on every $10,000 of investment. This seems reasonable considering most ETFs which offer a dividend yield of more than 3% charge a higher fee. For instance Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYMI), WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund (DHS), and Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) have expense ratios of 0.30%, 0.32%, 0.38%, and 0.53% respectively.

FDVV uses a somewhat complex method to select stocks, although, as the ETF's name implies, a high dividend yield is one of the critical factors. The ETF tracks the Fidelity High Dividend Index, which uses Fidelity's proprietary index methodology that is underpinned by five factors: market capitalization, high dividend yield, low payout ratio, high dividend growth, and the sector-wide dividend yield. The fund focuses on picking high-dividend-paying mid-to-large-cap companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow dividends. The result is that FDVV ends up with mostly large-cap, well-established, dividend-paying stocks with a weighted average market cap of $166.2 billion. FDVV holds a total of approximately 120 companies, 80% of which are large-caps.

FDVV's top-10 holdings are shown in the image below. The fund's top holding is Apple (AAPL), which gets 3.4% of the ETF's assets, which shows that the ETF isn't tilted heavily towards any single company since even its number one stock gets a small percentage of assets. The ETF's top-10 stocks account for just 27.4% of the fund's assets. That's in contrast to top-heavy funds in which the top ranked stock gets more than 10% of the assets and the top-10 holdings account for 40%-50% of the ETF. This makes FDVV a diversified ETF, which is largely immune to the risk of large drops or a sell-off in a company's shares.

A look at the top-10 holdings also shows that FDVV holds some of the biggest and best dividend stocks. Six of the fund's top-10 holdings are dividend achievers, or companies which have been growing dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. These are Microsoft (MSFT), Procter & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo Inc (PEP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Phillip Morris (PM). Nearly all of these companies generate robust levels of cash flows which enables them to self-fund their capital expenditures and help paying growing levels of dividends to shareholders. These companies are also in great financial health and can withstand business cycles and market turmoil.

FDVV is also a diversified fund in terms of sector-wide coverage. Unlike concentrated funds, FDVV doesn't bet heavily on any single sector. Its top-3 sectors are financials (20.49%), information technology (15.66%), and consumer staples (13.26%). Together, the three sectors account for a little less than half of the ETF's assets. That's in contrast to concentrated funds where the top-3 sectors represent a vast majority of the ETF. As a result, this ETF can withstand market shocks which push an entire sector lower.

There are, however, some risks associated with FDVV. If the economic cycle turns lower, then some of the ETF's leading sectors, particularly the financial industry, can come under pressure. In an environment of weak economic growth at home and abroad, low interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainties such as the Brexit can hurt the earnings of the financial sector. A recent Reuters' survey found that a number of economists believe there is a significant risk of the US slipping into recession in the near-term, even as the US signed what it calls the "phase 1" of the trade deal with China. The median probabilities of a US recession in the next 12 months and the next two years are 35% and 45% respectively. The US economic expansion as widely expected to slow in the coming quarters as trade tensions persist and the world's growth decelerates.

The good thing, however, is that the US banking sector has recently shown that it can withstand a tough environment. In the third quarter, the tightness in lending margins had a negative impact on the big banks' revenue growth, but this was widely expected with low interest rates and flattening yield curve. The big banks have mostly reported better than expected results, with the notable of exception of Goldman Sachs (GS) which posted underwhelming results. Overall, the banks continue to collect deposits and the loan demand remains strong, as evident from the results of Bank of America (BAC) and other institutions. The banks haven't witnessed significant margin compression. The credit card business is also showing resilience as there hasn't been any meaningful increase in defaults.

More importantly, an actual recession may not materialize and the current economic expansion might continue in the foreseeable future, albeit at a slower pace. We've recently seen some positive signs from the US economy, particularly the strong manufacturing and services activity data from IHS Markit which showed output climbing in October. The treasury yield curve has un-inverted, with the 30-year yield currently at 2.29%, while 5-year, 7-year, 10-year, and 20-year yields are at 1.62%, 1.71%, 1.80% and 2.10% respectively which points towards normalization. Although the economy isn't exactly roaring right now and future growth is widely expected to be lower as compared to what we've seen in the previous quarters, the above-mentioned numbers and other positive data points should abate recession fears. Supportive policy measures from the central banks all over the world will also provide crucial support to the US and global economies. In this backdrop, the FDVV's holdings, particularly the financial companies, could continue doing well. The ETF's holdings could continue reporting strong levels of profits which will enable them to reward shareholders with dividends.

FDVV is currently trading 16x earnings estimates and 1.87x book value, which makes it cheaper than other dividend ETFs such as SDY and VYM which are trading more than 16.5x earnings and 2.0x book value. As mentioned earlier, FDVV comes with a reasonable expense ratio and an above-average dividend yield. Therefore, I think FDVV is a good ETF for dividend-focused investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.