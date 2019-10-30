Mondelez: Great Company, Valuation Starts To Look Better

It was yet another solid quarter for packaged foods giant Mondelēz International (MDLZ).

The company reported an all-around 3Q19 beat on Tuesday, despite severe but expected currency headwinds. Revenues of $6.36 billion inched ahead of consensus, while EPS adjusted for items like derivatives gains and tax reform impact beat expectations by four cents. However, investors did not seem impressed by the numbers, as the stock traded down as much as 2.2% following the release of the earnings report.

Credit: Food Business News

Executing well

Organic revenue growth (i.e. excluding M&A and currency) of 4.2% remained at roughly the same healthy levels observed in the first two quarters of the year. Strength could be seen across the different geographic segments, with average prices rising around the world and volume increasing at a respectable low-to-mid single digit pace in Europe and AMEA (Asia, Middle East, and Africa). All main global markets experienced YOY improvement in the pace of organic sales growth, except for a smaller Latin America segment that was hurt by temporary headwinds in Brazil.

It looks like the company's "more consumer-centric and agile mindset" approach to managing the product portfolio continues to bear fruit. Some of the successful initiatives include better-targeted marketing, as well as a more local assessment of product demand leading to the strengthening of brands like Jubillee, Dirol, Biskuat, and Cadbury.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

The less encouraging news is that gross margin compressed in 3Q19 by 80 bps, after being much more resilient in the first half of the year. In my bullish assessment of Mondelēz in December 2018, I defended that margin stability was a desirable feature of a company operating in such a competitive, commoditized industry. The profitability headwinds could dissipate, however, as they seem to have been largely associated with (1) anticipated supply chain issues in Latin America and (2) tough comps against 3Q18 metrics.

Further down the P&L, operating cost management helped to offset about two-thirds of the gross margin drag, reversing the slightly unfavorable opex trend seen in the past two quarters as the company continued to gain scale. Share retirement contributed with about one penny worth of YOY increase in EPS, and gains from investments in Keurig (KDP) and JDE added another two cents per share to the bottom line.

On the stock

Mondelēz continues to perform as well as it has in the past few quarters, reinforcing my year-long conviction that the company is perhaps the most capable player in the packaged foods space. Top-line growth is relatively strong and broad-based, while margins don't seem to be suffering from secular pressures. It also helps that Mondelēz has a solid, minimally-leveraged balance sheet compared to those of its peers.

Data by YCharts

Although the stock trades at a current-year P/E of 21.5x that is about as rich as it gets in the sector, the long-term PEG (earnings multiple divided by five-year EPS growth expectations times 100) of 2.6x has pulled back from the 3.2x levels of about three months ago.

While the stock's valuations are far from depressed, a case can be made for owning equity in a defensive, high-quality company whose financial and share price performance may be resilient to an eventual deterioration in macroeconomic fundamentals and market sentiment.

I do not own MDLZ at this moment because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns, in the long run, using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.