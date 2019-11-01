Saratoga: 9% Yield, 19 Straight Dividend Increases, Explosive Growth On Tap

Co-produced with Treading Softly and Trapping Value.

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we focus on value. We like to locate, evaluate and invest in names that others overlook for irrational reasons. One of our favorite picks in recent times started off as an optional pick and was recently added into our model portfolio. We did this because we predicted strong future growth to support a growing dividend, something rare in a sector that's littered with stagnant unchanging dividends or falling dividends due to lower interest income.

What sector are we talking about? The business development sector. Business development corporations, or BDCs, invest in middle-market companies and provide financing to hundreds of companies that might otherwise be unable to get the capital needed to grow. Almost always these companies are unrated and privately owned - making it harder for them to get capital than publicly-traded companies. Most BDCs provide predominantly floating-rate loans, meaning when interest rates change their income does too. Likewise, falling rates can reduce the income BDCs receive. One way BDCs adjust to this is by creating floor rates on their loans. These floor rates determine the minimum interest rate that the loan will generate.

Many BDCs will provide much-needed capital through first lien loans, second lien loans or even preferred equity in these companies. Senior secured loans originated by BDCs are the lifeblood through which Collateralized Loan Obligations, or CLOs, are built. Historically, BDCs that invest in CLOs have performed poorly. Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) is a prime example of this, as well as Prospect Capital (PSEC), both of which try to use CLO investments to boost returns. This has in the end produced returns that are inferior to stalwarts like Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Newtek Business Services (NEWT).

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, managing CLOs is a means by which BDCs can generate additional income without additional leverage or large capital demands.

BDCs are required to distribute large portions of their taxable income to shareholders. This allows the company itself to avoid taxation. Dividends received from a BDC are treated as ordinary income. The primary means for a BDC to grow is to accretively issue new shares when said shares are trading above their net asset value or NAV. This will often confuse novice investors into thinking the dividend is funded by share issuance, whereas the reality is that new share issuance has nothing to do with dividend coverage. Our service has had a phenomenal track record in picking out strong BDC choices that provide immediate income to our members and often provide large capital gains as well.

Previously we recommended NEWT and doubled the investment in just under three years.

Data by YCharts

TriplePoint Venture Group (TPVG) provided tidy returns to the tune of 24% in just under a year!

Data by YCharts

Currently, High Dividend Opportunities holds Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) in its model portfolio. This little-known BDC has a bright future and continues to produce strong results. We initially highlighted SAR as an optional pick back in April. From then until we added it into our model portfolio, SAR produced 6.37% returns.

Data by YCharts

Since being upgraded, SAR has quietly produced just an additional 2.69%.

Data by YCharts

Why do we expect this little BDC to perform strongly and outperform its peers from this point? Let’s take a look.

An Overhead Look

In addition to originating loans, SAR also functions as a CLO manager. This is distinctively different than other BDCs that only invest in CLO tranches, as SAR manages their CLOs - granting additional control as to the assets the CLOs holds.

SAR has seen strong asset under management (AUM) growth. SAR's AUM grew an additional 19% this quarter alone.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

This growth, however, has not come at the cost of quality. SAR's management has ensured that the quality of their investments has risen right alongside their AUM. This continues to prove that management has the focus correct and is applying necessary due diligence. SAR primarily invests in the lower-middle market. These companies often have shorter histories, less staff, and lower revenues. SAR conducts in-depth reviews of every company before investing a single dollar into them. This methodology is proving to be exceptional and their portfolio results prove this. Furthermore, SAR is not issuing massive amounts of debt or jumping into the leverage hotbed foolishly to grow AUM. Net asset value, NAV, has grown rapidly right alongside AUM. This means SAR is seeing strong, positive internal rates of return, IRR, and is not foolishly flooding the market with costly common equity to grow.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

More importantly, NAV per share shows growth alongside total NAV. NAV per share has risen steadily throughout the last four quarters.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

The Dividend And Its Coverage

One major plus to SAR is its consistent dividend growth. Very few BDCs can boast such a steady growing dividend over 20 quarters.

Source: SAR Earnings Slides

Furthermore, SAR generated $0.68 per share of Net Investment Income (or NII) this quarter, and paid investors $0.56 per share in dividends. This means they covered their dividend 1.21x this quarter, leaving room for their dividend to grow further. SAR did issue a considerable number of shares this quarter, which drove NAV and AUM growth higher

SAR goes ex-dividend next on Dec. 13, and we fully expect another dividend increase to be announced soon. Income investors should consider buying SAR now and enjoy the price increase as new investors jump into SAR once that dividend is announced.

Dry Powder - Room For Further Explosive NII Growth

Last report we highlighted that SAR was sitting on a large cash pile. We also highlighted SAR was waiting for their second SBIC license to come through. We wrote:

Furthermore, SAR is an SBIC, Small Business Investment Company, lender. SBIC is a program regulated by the Small Business Administration. About 55% of SAR's AUM are connected to their SBIC lending business. SAR has an initial SBIC license providing $150 million in debt for SAR to lend. SAR was greenlighted to receive a second SBIC license of $175 million in September of 2018. The process to finalize approval is still in motion. However, when this second license is finalized it will provide a massive, cheap wave of liquidity to SAR. SBIC debt is issued near the 10-year Treasury interest rate at that time. Currently, SAR's SBIC debt carries an interest rate of 3.25% while their lending on this money is in the 10% range. When SAR finalizes this second license it will provide room for massive NII growth due to the spread between cost of capital and the income from their lending.

Thankfully we did not have to wait long. In August, SAR received the final approval of its second SBIC license. This provided SAR an additional injection of cheap liquidity that will allow them to see further growth. Even though SAR closed 10 deals last quarter, they were left with even more cash available to them than the quarter before.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

A large portion of this is simply due to the long-awaited second SBIC license. We expect SAR to continue to actively close profitable deals and see NAV and dividend growth.

Risk With Lower Rates

SAR's average floor rate is in the 8% ballpark, and meanwhile, the portfolio yield is slightly above 10%. The floor rate means if the three-month LIBOR falls to 0% - SAR still averages 8% return on their loans. Now there's still some downside risk with lower interest rates as SAR’s floor protection will not kick in any time soon on bulk of their loans.

Source: SAR Q2-2019 10-Q

The changes in interest rates could impact SAR's ability to grow their dividend unless offset by continued loan origination. SAR has shown great ability to source out highly profitable loans and currently has a large amount of room in their dividend coverage. Based on the information available, we believe that SAR can weather the interest rate cuts and actually increase their dividends.

How Are Other BDCs Fairing?

The BDC sector has steadily broken into strong performers and weak ones. Looking back five years, three years and 12 months, the same names have remained at the top.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

These names saw strong performance in a bull market with a strong rate environment. SAR's success is largely due to its carefully executed turnaround that now is set to propel its growth. Total return can be clouded by high-yielding BDCs with neutral dividend policies.

That why we love SAR. It's the perfect combination of solid dividend growth and buying now will provide the price performance upside investors desire.

We sold out of other BDCs when they were fairly or overvalued. We are holding SAR because we expect its NAV to continue to sharply rise and provide additional dividend income each quarter.

Conclusion

SAR is a fantastic, little-known BDC that deserves a large amount of credit for their growth and development. Picking winners in the BDC space can be confusing as often they are very small players with little data to glean or very large names that are fully valued. We expect SAR to continue to see NAV and AUM growth along with strong NII growth to power future dividend increases.

We have a price target for SAR of $26.50 in addition to the juicy yield. We expect SAR's NAV per share to continue to climb sharply as they actively use their second SBIC license and receive strong IRRs on their lending. Declining rates may force other BDCs to cut their dividends - driving new investors from other BDCs into this safe choice. Between SARs strong track record of growing NAV, growing distributions and headwinds of dividend coverage for other BDCs, we expect SAR's market price to continue to rise to our target and beyond.

As income investors, it's rare to find a fully covered high-yield that's also growing. We should not pass up an opportunity to grab this BDC while it's still relatively unknown before it joins the ranks of Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Ares Capital (ARCC) and becomes fully valued. SAR is a very strong buy at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAR, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.