Evidently Not The Trump Doral Accord

After the coming trade and FX deals, in the absence of global growth, conditions will exist for US interest rates to converge lower on the NIRP global benchmark curve.

The coming managed trade and FX deals will only be temporary ones, to get through the 2020 US Presidential Election.

The EU is next in line, for swift managed trade and FX deals, following ones with China.

A managed depreciation of the US Dollar, allegedly commensurate with a stimulus to global trade, is in the works at the global policy maker level.

(Source: Wikipedia, editing and caption by the Author)

(Source: WTO, caption by the Author)

The stage was set for resolution of the upcoming trade negotiations between America and China by WTO Director General Azevedo. The Director pointedly reminded both nations that this is the 75th anniversary of Bretton Woods. Clearly something monumental and “fixed” is anticipated in this reminder. He also reminded both nations of Secretary Morgenthau’s words on WTO inception, namely that: “We have come to recognize that the wisest and most effective way to protect our national interests is through international cooperation — that is to say, through united effort for the attainment of common goals.” How nice it would be to celebrate the anniversary with a trade deal in the Morgenthau Spirit.

Whilst the world awaits the outcome of the trade discussions, America’s global financial position gets squeezed from both sides. America’s balance sheet continues to contract from both the asset and liability side. This is not something that the Fed’s dual mandate specifically addresses. There are ways, means and agencies to make it so however.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The most recent article in the Eurozone series of sister reports has observed the IMF coaching and nudging the ECB towards further unconventional monetary policy easing. It is now time for the IMF to do some coaching and nudging of the Fed.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The IMF has been doing the heavy lifting on global consensus forming so far. It has even gone as far as enabling Christine Lagarde to parachute into the conflict (Euro)zone, in order to help engineer a Euro-American deal. In the last report, the IMF warned the Fed that it was tightening global US Dollar liquidity with disastrous consequences for the global financial system.

(Source: IMF, caption by the Author)

The IMF’s latest financial stability report, listed the US Dollar funding crisis a lowly fifth in a litany of headwinds for the global economy. The message is clear. The IMF would like a global fiscal stimulus to double-team with easier monetary policy. Without the fiscal stimulus, monetary policy is impotent.

(Source: World Bank, caption and editing by the Author)

The asset side of the America’s global balance sheet then opined in support of the IMF’s liability side. World Bank President and CFR member David Malpass warned that the global economy is likely to worsen going forward.

America’s global balance sheet is thus shrinking and expected to shrink further from both the asset and liability side. One part of the solution is therefore the injection of global liquidity. Whilst this is not part of the dual mandate, there is another American global agency that can get it onto the FOMC’s agenda. This would be the BIS.

It was now time for the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to support the IMF and the World Bank. This is what America set these institutions up to do, so now it is time for their highly paid executives to earn their money.

(Source: BIS, caption by the Author)

This time the BIS is providing the same warning; hidden away in some macro-analysis of the foreign exchange market. The analysts conclude that a stronger US Dollar “dampens” global trade through the agency of global value creation chains. This finding will be music to President Trump’s ears and Tweets. Global resistance to a weaker US Dollar has similarly been undermined by the BIS’s findings.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The thesis of these reports is that the global financial system is moving towards managed trade and managed foreign exchange rates. This latest BIS study should therefore be seen as more intellectual collateral in support of the thesis. A managed fall in the US Dollar, allegedly commensurate with a stimulus to global trade, is therefore in the works at the global policy maker level. The Fed can’t really stand in the way of this. All it can do is manage the decline of the US Dollar and then keep it within the agreed upon target range.

A lower US Dollar and trade quotas would then get President Trump off everybody’s back. He could then get on with selling the agreement as a win to get re-elected. US tariff hikes would end and America would have pole position, in the ensuing race to cut interest rates, when all the runners discover that global growth has not received a boost from the lower US Dollar.

A previous report suggested that President Trump may sense Chinese weakness and then over-zealously pursue further tariffs. Apparently, his aides have recently warned him that discretion is the better part of valor; in terms of further tariff driven economic weakness imperiling his re-election chances.

(Source: the Author)

An earlier report, in this managed trade and FX mini-series, speculated that a Trump Plaza Accord may be imminent. There is no smoke without fire.

(Source:boingboing, caption and editing by the Author)

The agreement’s nickname will not be the Trump Doral Accord. The conflicted President has narrowly avoided conflating his chances of impeachment; with building his private-business global brand further by relocating the next US-hosted G7 meeting to his own Xanadu.

On the Chinese side of the deal, things are setting up nicely. Vice Premier Liu He said that the conditions exist for a “partial” trade deal. The PBoC tweaked the Yuan lower and then announced that this exchange rate is “appropriate”. After the currency tweak, benchmark interest rates were then left unchanged, surprising those who do not understand that a trade and FX agreements are in process.

(Source: @jaketapper, caption and editing by the Author)

Things may also be setting up nicely for a follow-up trade and FX deal with the EU. Commerce Secretary Ross recently suggested that dialogue with the EU may be preferable to more tariff hikes. Suddenly, a global managed trade and FX agreement, worthy of any resort’s name, has appeared on the horizon.

The last report noted St Louis Fed president James Bullard assuming the mantle of President’s Fed Chairman in Waiting. Having caught the President’s eye and thereby easing ahead of the pack, Bullard has now eased off the gas a little in terms of his radical monetary policy calls. His latest guidance sees him as taking it one meeting at a time; and giving nothing away in between. Clearly, he still believes in further easing; but does not want Mr Market to take him for granted.

(Sources: Chicago Fed and Amazon, caption editing by the Author)

The last report observed Chicago Fed president Charles Evans U-turning, under cover of proselytizing his outcomes-based approach to monetary policy setting. His latest guidance was more of the same. This time, the subject of risk management framed the outcomes. On the subject of risks, Evans highlighted the swiftly contracting US corporate sector and plummeting inflation expectations leading to undesired outcomes. Whilst issuing the huge disclaimer, that the returns to conventional monetary policy easing are rapidly diminishing as the Effective Lower Bound (ELB) approaches, he made it abundantly clear that interest rate cuts are still consistent with the Fed’s dual mandate obligations.

(Source: Chicago Fed, caption by the Author)

At a Fed Listens forum, where he was supposed to stay schtum and do what the title said, Evans effectively used the platform and his position to frame the debate on the outcome that he desired from the event. His opening remarks effectively guided the audience; to provide him with feedback to reinforce his stated bias “to continue to cautiously probe for the true level of maximum employment”. By “cautious probing”, he in fact means continued U-turning.

This author is delighted to inform readers that Vice Chair Clarida has finally discovered his favorite and over-used “E-Word”. One wonders where he discovered it. Can this be purely a coincidence? Could he have discovered it from reading KeySignals whilst he was Seeking Alpha? Do great minds think alike?

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by John Cooper Clarke, “E-Word” abused by the Author!)

Clarida concludes that the US economy faces some “evident risks”. This prompts him to join Charles Evans, living and breathing one FOMC to the next, with a bias towards easing again.

Clarida is also a little too quick-off his marks to dispel the thesis that the Fed’s new round of reserve and balance sheet expansion is not QE. “Evidently” Mr Market is supposed to believe him, when he says that it is a technical adjustment to a technical liquidity situation in the capital markets. “Evidently” Mr Market does not.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Federal Governor Lael Brainard’s view of NIRP was recently provided by her discourse on digital currencies and payments. Her own cost-benefit analysis, rules NIRP out of the Fed’s toolbox ceteris paribus with the current economic environment. Should this environment change, her view may change. What her current view on NIRP tells us therefore, is that she will be open to further interest rate cuts and balance sheet expansion if and when the economic data deteriorates. Once she has burned through these tools, her cost-benefit analysis may then conclude that it is worth taking the plunge into NIRP in the future.

(Source, editing and caption by the Author)

The Regional Fed, noted in the last report for being more global than the Washington Fed, has once again stayed ahead of its brethren in the Swamp. The Regional Fed is now using the weaker descriptor of “slight-to-modest”, as opposed to “modest-to-moderate”, for the domestic economy. The latest Beige Book noted the global headwinds for business, alluded to by Charles Evans, as pervasive across the nation. This is causing lowered expectations in the six for the twelve months ahead. This is classic insurance policy easing material.

(Source: Kansas City Fed, caption and editing)

The last report observed Kansas City Fed president Esther George’s head, somewhere over the rainbow, in a land where further monetary policy easing is not necessary. She has however recently donned the red slippers and taken her first steps along the Yellow Brick road to reveal the Wizard of Monetary Policy. Hopefully, she will meet the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion soon so that they can help her on her way to enlightenment.

George is still coming to terms with the fact that there is a land where tight labor markets and low inflation are the norm. In such a land, she may be able to relax and let monetary policy run a little easier. So far she hasn’t met the Wizard, but she suspects that his DNA is comprised of long-term structural labor market and demographic strands. This genome may be her epiphany when she sees it under her macro-scope in the economic data. Until then however, she remains vigilant for Munchkins and the Wicked Witch, of unsustainable asset bubbles and real price inflation. Waving the magic wand of monetary policy easing still threatens to make these unwanted travelers more numerous on the Yellow Brick Road to a new normal.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan is admittedly “agnostic” about how to vote at the next FOMC meeting. He is however very sanguine about what the yield curve is telling him. Its negative slope and the fact that banks “cannot borrow short and lend long” tells him unequivocally that liquidity is tight. Through his prism, it is thus only a matter of time before the Fed will need to cut interest rates again.

Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari has no need for equivocation. For him, the data is “softer” so easier monetary policy is required.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Mr Market has spoken to New York Fed president John Williams, through the medium of recent repo market tightness and he has listened. Whilst positioned in a meeting-to-meeting posture on monetary policy, Williams now understands that the Fed should pay attention to the volume of reserves and the interest rate paid on them when targeting the Fed Funds rate. The level of reserves has thus become the main driver of the Fed Funds rate. This suggests that the Fed has already reached the effective lower bound (ELB) of conventional monetary policy. A serious deterioration in economic conditions from here would then accelerate the pace at which the Fed moves to unconventional monetary policy easing. “Evidently”, Williams implies that unconventional monetary policy easing is already underway to boost reserves; in order for the Fed to hit the current Fed Funds target.

St Louis Fed president James Bullard opened “Pandora’s Box” to frame perceptions of his views on monetary policy. The box contains negative outcomes from the trade war. Opening the box has thus led to a US monetary policy stimulus that will need to continue until the lid is back in place.

The headwinds blowing out of Bullard’s “Pandora’s Box” seem to have dissipated recently in the eyes of San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly. Consequently, she sees monetary policy as being in a “good place”. This implies that she is unlikely to support another interest rate cut, at the next FOMC meeting, unless things deteriorate rapidly between now and then.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Whilst the FOMC continues to play the reluctant cameo role on US monetary policy, the global central banks and Mr Market revel in their lead roles. As the world goes NIRP, the tractor beam of the FX market (and bid for the US Dollar) exerts a strengthening negative converging force on US interest rates. The flash-point of the tightening US Dollar collateral markets tightens the grip of global convergence. The Federal Reserve banks, led by Jamie Dimon, continue to exert an equal and opposing force against this convergence as their margins get eroded.

“Evidently”, something has to give. A US Dollar starved global economy will force the Fed’s hand sooner or later. A managed trade and FX deal will provide the carry-basis, for US interest rate convergence on the global benchmark curve, with some temporary fixed parameters. Mr Market’s discounting price discovery will do the rest of the converging.

The real question is whether the global economy can grow from this new managed carry-basis position. The lack of positive sentiment, even though a “partial” trade deal is anticipated, suggests that growth is not expected beyond the 2020 US Presidential election. A new set of parameters will need to re-negotiated in the future; presumably after the outbreak of further trade and FX hostilities. America and China freely admit that the coming deal is a temporary one. It gives President Trump time and space for the 2020 election. After that, the deal is off and the fight over the next one begins. Who knows what and where this next accord will be named after?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.