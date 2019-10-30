ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q3 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Good morning everyone. Welcome to the ArQule investor conference call reviewing operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. I'm Marc Schegerin, CFO and Head of Strategy at ArQule. This morning we issued a press release for the reported results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30.

Leading the call today will be Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer of ArQule. Also present from the company are Peter Lawrence, President and COO; and Dr. Brian Schwartz, Head of R&D.

Before we begin, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements will include, among other things, projections regarding the timing of key events related to ArQule's proprietary pipeline and financial guidance for 2019. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties that exist in ArQule's operations, development efforts and the business environment, including those factors discussed in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this call represent the judgment of ArQule as of today and ArQule disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by law. We will provide an opportunity for Q&A at the end of this call.

I would like to give you an overview of the structure of the call, so I will go first with some introductory remarks. Then, I will turn it to Brian for a deeper dive into enrollment update. Marc will come back for financials. And then, we'll open it up to Q&A.

So, Q3 was a period of continued and decisive progress for us in completing the enrollment of the Phase 1 portion of our most important program with ARQ 531, our dual BTK inhibitor. And we focused - the recruitment of the remainder of the Phase 1 on two indications, CLL refractory C481S-mutated as well as Richter’s transformation.

In June, we presented the first of its kind clinical activity data at the EHA Congress which showed partial responses in four out of six evaluable CLL patients after the first scan of - in the 60-milligram cohort of the Phase 1 trial for 531. And I have to say that since that time, ARQ 531 has continued to perform at the very high end of our expectation. And with each data set that we look once - the drug show continues to show progress and it shows greater promise, if anything.

Greater promise in its ability to address the unmet need specifically in the relapsed/refractory and the C481S-mutated CLL population, but also in other indications beginning with - but not only because we have observed efficacy across four tumor types right now.

We once again, looking at the yearend, excited to provide additional and meaningfully incremental data updates at ASH in December. We expect not only to clinical activity and safety but for the first time, meaningful data on durability.

Six months will have passed between the EHA presentation and the ASH presentation. And so those patients that were presented as responders at EHA had a meaningful period of time to be forward for assessing durability of response.

Looking back at the quarter specifically, these would be the achievement that we have registered for specifically ARQ 531 program. First of all, we completed the recruitment or the Phase 1 trial and determines a recommended Phase 2 dose. Completing timely the enrollment of the Phase 1 portion of the ARQ 531 clinical program enables us to consolidate our position as first and best-in-class in this new class of reversible BTK inhibitors. In our previous Q2 call, we announced the 65 milligram QD was selected as the recommended Phase 2 dose and in fact, we are deploying that dose in the ongoing Phase 2.

Second, we submitted in ASH abstract in mid-July and here, let me give you a little bit of color because we have received a lot of questions so I hope I can answer some of those questions with the next few words thereafter.

So our latest data presentation was at EHA Congress in June, as you recall. Several weeks passed between May, which is when we finalized the poster that was presented at EHA to mid-July when we finalized the abstract submission for ASH. So the abstract submission of ASH, please remember, includes whatever data we could curate up to that time, not thereafter. Any data that has come after that will be in the poster presentation for ASH.

So therefore, the ASH submission will include already meaningful and incremental data to what was presented as a baseline at EHA because we had a few weeks of observations and we were able to curate some additional data in that period of time.

All of the ASH abstract are going to be due on November 6, 9AM, okay? So I hope that clarifies a fairly common question we're getting, what will be in the ASH November 6 presentation.

Number three, we have initiated recruitment of multiple Phase 2 expansion cohorts for ARQ 531, and this is pretty much in line with our previous disclosures, the scheme of this Phase 2 trial is included in our corporate presentation that has been on our website now for some time.

This trial consists on a CLL portion that includes BTK C481S-mutant patients, as well as patients who are intolerant to either the BTK inhibitor such as ibrutinib as well as Richter’s transformation. There is also, as you can see from the schema of the trial in our corporate presentation, NHL portion that includes high risk BCL, MCL, FL, Waldenström, MZL. This trial, I remind you, serves three important purposes to us.

First, it allows us for a broader signal generation effort that will enable us to explore the growth potential beyond its lead indication of CLL. Secondly, it might provide, like in the case of Richter’s transformation, the opportunity to up-site a dedicated Phase 2 cohort into a potentially registrational cohorts pending of course agreement with regulatory authorities.

Third, it enables the expansion of our clinical set network in advance of launching a planned pivotal trial in C481-mutated CLL, also provided that a suitable agreement is reached with the regulatory authorities.

The fourth item that is important to recall relative to our work on ARQ 531 is that we completed - and this is the bridge to interaction with regulatory - we completed the - as we completed the Phase 1, we initiated the congruent end of Phase 1 interactions with the FDA.

So, having gathered sufficient data relative to safety, efficacy, and for the regulators duration of response, we have been able to initiate the dialogue with the FDA. We have disclosed previously in several settings that we have a draft design for a few of the C481S-mutant later line of therapy trials, and we are looking for more clarity on how viable that registration of strategy might be. I am pleased to say that the agency responded quickly to our request for an end of Phase 1 meeting and that we will conduct this meeting shortly.

We obviously have to enhance also our international with the investigators’ community that will be part of our future programs. And so we conducted a session this year, Advisory Board to inform not only our immediate plans for the development but also expansion of those plans along the period of time.

And I shall remind you that this is a drug that has a patent life that goes as a baseline until December of 2035. So it’s a long patent life. We'll be remised not to plan carefully for its future having such a long patent life and having such a big opportunity here.

So our advisors that we met for the second time this year continue to be enthused by the totally of the ARQ 531 dataset. Obviously, everybody is on the CDA and therefore they see live data provided that live data has been curated, of course. And they have encouraged to move forward expeditiously with our current one.

In addition to that, they have encouraged us to move into the preclinical work that is needed to test a number of combination strategies that they feel will play a very important role in the treatment of various disease, histo-malignancies we have targeted. And I'm pleased to say that would mean the work is underway.

Sixth and final, the commercial potential. We need to refine our understanding of the commercial potential of this drug in the different phases of the long life enabled by this long pattern. So, this summer, we conducted extensive primary, for the first time and secondary but for the second time research.

We were able to conduct primary research because as of EHA, the target product profile, very clear target product profile has emerged at least for this drug as a single agent. We have yet to establish the target product profile for the drug in combination, but we have a notional one.

Not surprisingly, given the favorable profile that has emerged for ARQ 531 at EHA, we had the possibility to go much more in depth with this second exercise of lifecycle management for the drug. And if anything, this second exercise, much more stringent, much more extensive than the first one, confirm that this is indeed a blockbuster opportunity. Even if we take CLL along and that opportunity, CLL, is driven by the US market.

This opportunity - and we've learned this - incrementally can be further enhanced following the confirmatory trial that - we have several designs under consideration that would expand very significantly the initial patient population targeted. In addition, we can then further expand that patient population beyond CLL into some other selected B cell malignancies as a single agent and more often in combination. And that’s one of the reason why we have such an expansive Phase 2 multi-arm trial and we are initiating already the combination work on several fronts.

Finally, we would have a third opportunity to further expand the market by going ex-US. And I shall remind you that the ex-US market, even the developing countries are going to be attractive next decade, the moment the patent of ibrutinib expires and the usage of ibrutinib goes up due to the removal of the price barrier. As a more inexpensive ibrutinib gets more utilized in front line, more patients will be available for second line C481 mutation. It’s very, very simple math.

So switching gears to Overgrowth, this concludes the section of our ARQ 531. It’s a long one but you can imagine that the lion’s share of our energy goes into this program right now. It’s very important to us to maintain and enhance our position as first and best-in-class among this new class of reversible BTK inhibitors that holds, in our view, a lot of promise.

Switching gears now to our Overgrowth diseases, here we put the rest of our efforts we've been focusing on initiating the registrational trial in Proteus and PROS. We have opened sites worldwide and we were very pleased recently to announce the first patient being dosed in this trial.

There is tremendous excitement among the patient community for this very first opportunity that they have to enroll their loved ones in one such trial. And Brian could touched it in person past weekend where he was with the patients association at their annual meeting.

With that, in fact, I pass the mic Brian that will give you a little bit more detail on the clinical activity. Brian, please.

Brian Schwartz

Let me start with ARQ 531, our potent reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S mutant BTK. Preliminary results from our most recent presentation at EHA suggest that ARQ 531 continues to have a manageable safety profile and demonstrates clinical activity in multiple B cell malignancies.

Pharmacokinetic data shows that subjects receiving 65 milligrams exhibited steady state Cmin concentrations above 1 micromolar and the plasma half-life is in excess of a day, further demonstrating that sustained and complete BTK inhibition can be achieved at 65 milligram once a day.

Maintaining a Cmin concentration above 1 micromolar is predicted to be a critical factor in achieving anti-tumor response, and our recommended Phase 2 dose of 65 milligram appears to constantly exceed this threshold.

As we approach another meaningful data disclosure at ASH, it might be helpful to recap what we have reported thus far in terms of clinical activity observed. As you will remember, we declared a total of seven partial responses in four separate tumor types. Four CLL CF81S-mutant patients from Cohort 7 initially at 65 milligrams, one Richter's Transformation also from Cohort 7, one follicular lymphoma patients initiated in the first cohort and subsequently dose escalated, who remains a responder after two years on therapy.

And finally, a DLBCL patient from Cohort 8 dosed at 75 milligram. This patient was not yet a PR at the data cutoff for EHA but was later reported as a PR in the context of our financing in late June.

With respect to duration of response in CLL, only two of the four CLL PRs just described had received a second scan which occurred approximately five months on therapy. Both these patients remained a PR at that time. Their responses were confirmed and they remain on study.

At this year's ASH, we will present substantially more durability data for these and other patients including second scan at approximately five months as well as many third scans performed at nine months for these patients.

In terms of safety, ARQ 531 continues to have a manageable safety profile and the side effect profile with respect to timing, frequency and grade of adverse events remains on par with what was presented at EHA. To date, we only observed the one DLT that was described last March and did not reach an MTD as described in the trial.

As we conclude the Phase 1 portion of the trial, let me transition to discuss the expansion trial, which is already dosing patients. Seven sites are currently active and we plan to activate approximately 13 more sites in the U.S. and the rest of the world. As Paolo mentioned, the trial is divided into two parts, which will include eight specific and expandable cohorts. Later, we plan to add cohorts to test high priority combinations that we will select and disclose.

Our primary focus remains on CLL as a minimum, who have failed and irreversible BTK inhibitor. We are scheduled to speak very shortly with the FDA to explore as fast-to-market registration trial. In parallel, we are conducting preclinical combination studies and working to develop an easier to administer companion diagnostic to rapidly identify and diagnose patients with C481S mutation or other C481 mutation.

Moving onto Richter's transformation which as you know is a devastating diagnosis for affected patients and carries a very grim prognosis. We have treated a handful of patients in the Phase 1 portion of the trial and fortunate to have observed preliminary signs of clinical activity.

As soon as we have a more robust dataset, we plan to discuss a registration trial in this population with regulators as well and we continue to enroll Richter's patients in the ongoing Phase 2 expansion trial. In time, we hope to have the option to expand that cohort into a registration cohort in an area of extremely high unmet need.

Let me now move over to miransertib in rare overgrowth spectrum disorders. As previously announced, we have dosed the first patient in our registrational MOSAIC trial. Hope is on the way for these patients. As you know, miransertib is a potent and selective AKT inhibitor. Our objective is to be first and best AKT inhibitor in Proteus and PROS family of rare overgrowth diseases. This family of diseases is ultra rare, very heterogeneous, and the patients currently suffer from a dismal quality of life and early mortality. No systemic therapy has been approved for these patients and the only current treatment is surgery.

On our registration program, the MOSAIC trial, this will consist of one protocol divided into three or four cohorts. The first cohort will focus on Proteus syndrome and we'll enroll at least 10 patients. The second cohort will focus on PROS family of overgrowth disorders and will enroll at least 20 patients. And the third and fourth cohort will be signal generation and compassionate use arms that will include patients from either group who do not qualify for cohorts one or two that might otherwise benefit from treatment.

For ARQ 751 the next generation AKT inhibitor, we recently published two positive at triple meetings highlighting both preclinical and clinical data that supports 751 highly potent and selective AKT inhibition profile. In addition, we plan to announce the final dataset from the ongoing Phase 1 trial once the trial is complete and data has been finalized.

Lastly for derazantinib, our FGFR inhibitor, our partners Basilea and Sinovant continued to implement their plans for the registrational Phase 2 trial in ICCA and towards the Phase 1 initiation in China respectively. Specifically, Basilea have announced expansion plans for their clinical program both as single agents, and in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor.

With that, I would like to now turn it over to Marc to go through the financials.

The company reported a net loss of $10.7 million or $0.09 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared with the net loss of $5.6 million or $0.05 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

As of September 30 of this year, the company had approximately $174 million in cash and cash equivalents. Revenues in Q3, 2019 were $0.2 million compared with revenues of $5 million in Q3 2018.

R&D revenue this quarter was primarily comprised of reimbursable manufacturing costs from our Sinovant licensing agreement. R&D expense for Q3, 2019 was $8.3 million compared with $7.3 million for Q3, 2018. G&A expense was $3.2 million in Q3, 2019 compared with $3.4 million in Q3, 2018.

For 2019, ArQule expects revenue to range between $2 million and $5 million. Net loss is expected to range between $40 million and $43 million and net loss per share to range between $0.35 and $0.37 per share for the year.

ArQule now expects to end 2019 with approximately $160 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is projected to fund the company's operations well into 2022.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over for Q&A. Operator, please feel free to open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Jonathan Chang. Your line is open.

Jonathan Chang

First question, just to clarify have you had your end of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA yet and any color on when we might expect to hear more about registrational trial design?

Paolo Pucci

No, we have not had the opportunity to interact formally with the FDA yet. And as we stated in this call, we will expect that to happen in the very near future. And depending on the quality of that interaction, I mean if there is actionable plan that come out of it, then we will disclose accordingly just keeping them mindful of the competitive environment. But once we have something that we can discuss, we will - we don't have it at this time.

But, you know, what the plans are. So, we’re going into discussions to have at the end of phase 1 meeting. We have a well-developed concept for a biomarker support plan that we can see the faster market for conditional registration in C481 patients. We have been working hard, actually Peter's been leading the effort in developing a biomarker strategy, which is a necessary companion for that kind of request.

Should there be time left and opportunity, we would like to understand what would the FDA consider to be an approvable dataset for reach the transformation, so that we can calibrate our weakest portion of the Phase 2 study eventually accordingly. It's a lot to ask. I don't know how much we're going to be able to cover in this first discussion with them, but we will tell on this.

Jonathan Chang

Got it. Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

You’re welcome.

Jonathan Chang

Second question - and I wasn’t sure whether to go there. But since you mentioned the competitive landscape as we approach year-end, how are you guys thinking about the competitive landscape for 531. Was several readouts expected in a reversible BTK inhibitor space in oncology?

Paolo Pucci

Well, once these other reversible inhibitors prove our - proved that they showed data equivalent to what we have shown about EHA? I’ll be happy passing hand to talk about our data in comparison. So, right now, our competitors used the combination we used with venetoclax and we're starting to work to go compete with them for clinically. This is our competitors. The others, when they come we'll see what they have at ASH.

We have a big target with this drug, i.e. continue maintain that with such a long patent life for this growth the horizon is much beyond, the ultimate horizon is much beyond what everybody is thinking right now. The point of entry is the one that we'll be discussing, which is refractory patients with C481S mutation. But there is one or two horizons beyond that point of entry and the other reversible meanings that are not there right now.

So after us, we'll see what the data sets for everybody relative to point of entry, which is C481S mutated patients, which are refractory, and then I can maybe speak more intelligently. Right now I can't. All we can say is same old, same old.

The class comprises four compounds, two of those compounds going forward the claim of being highly selective against BTK. We are kind of in the middle of the path with a claim of being domain selective for selective members of previous three kinase samples involved in B cell malignancies. And then on the other end of the spectrum, there is a very interesting compound which is a dual inhibitor of your fleet and BTK. And that's as much as anybody can say because there's not a lot more data to discuss.

Jonathan Chang

And just one last question from me. Can you expand on the pre-clinical 521 combination studies being conducted?

Paolo Pucci

Well, it depends on the cohort. For the combination study you mean? How can I explain? Yes, we are doing the pre-clinical work at this point in time and we are defining how we will proceed in the clinic once we passed the pre-clinical work there. We’re not in the position right now to say more. We have a very significant in vivo experiment that some of our collaborators have insisted on, but that is going to take some time. So, that’s probably for next year.

Your next question comes from the line of Varun Kumar. Your line is open.

Varun Kumar

Great, so first for the ASH, should we expect any meaningful update for safety? And mechanistically, do you think reversible BTK and cross can avoid some of the typical irreversible related toxicities like bleeding or atrial fibrillation?

Paolo Pucci

Well, every assay has always included the safety. We are facing after all, Varun, on the phase 1 trial. And the call objective of the phase 1 trial is to establish safety, tolerability and dose. So, of course, yes. There will be a safety update very much following the format of what we presented at EHA.

I will remind you this is our first update from this phase 1 trial, so I think it’s one of the most updated phase 1 trials that I've seen. We presented at AACR then we presented at EHA then we presented at ASH then we presented again at EHA. And, now, we’re concluding by presenting at ASH. So, you all have had the opportunity to follow the evolution of this drug in real time across the phase 1 data.

If you have a presentation at ASH, you might imagine that being the first that we do, the reviewers of the process must have found that these are interesting and incremental as we presented it to them back then. So, there will be safety.

And as far as your request, it’d be unfair and ignorant of me not to say that the kind of side effects you mentioned, the cardiovascular side effect or any class of drugs can be meaningfully observed in the very large study. And Ibrutinib that report some of those side effects has been those in a large population by now. They have a very large database.

Thus far, we have not observed them and I can't speak for our own drug. I cannot speak for the class - the other drugs in the class to speak for themselves. But, thus far, we have not observed them, so it's worthwhile for me to say that we have not seen a second DLT in this trial as of yet and we have not reached MTD in this trial as of yet.

Brian, you would like to add anything about cardio safety?

Brian Schwartz

I think the two things that you will get at ASH will be long-term safety because we now have a bunch of patients on drug for a period of time.

In terms of the first month or two, there's not a huge number of patients added there but you will get a much longer duration of therapy and see how patients tolerate the drug in that perspective. In terms of the cardiovascular and bleeding, we continue to look both pre-clinically as well as carefully clinically for any evidence and so far have not seen any signal of us to events.

Paolo Pucci

But it's a Phase 1 study, so the numbers, as I’ve said, are smaller to properly assess the existence or otherwise of a signal in that framework that you described.

Varun Kumar

Thank you. And maybe just one last one on FDA meeting. What are some of the disclosures you plan to have, let's say the FDA meeting is positive in terms of maybe patient number or endpoint for a pivotal study? And related to that, do you plan to discuss confirmatory study as well with the FDA when you have this in a few weeks or so?

Paolo Pucci

Well, as I always - I think the last part of your question. As was mentioned in the call, we are not even sure we’re going to get to the point of being able to discuss what would a registrational cohort for Richter’s transformation might be, and definitely I would think it’s premature for us to bring up the topic of a confirmatory trial. If the agency were to bring it up, then we will list it and that’s going to be the extent of it for now.

And as far as disclosures, as I have mentioned before, The moment we have something that we believe is solid and can be disclosed and Peter reminds me has to be disclosed then we will consider that for disclosures as old. The first opportunity, I mentioned, it might be around the ASH. And then, after ASH, it will be, I guess, Q4 call or before. But that’s up to do not having even had the first contact with the agency. I can’t do better than that. We do believe that the agency should be receptive to what we have to tell them because this is an emerging unmet need. It is the first time that we are introducing a biomarker which is emerging in a significant way. And so, we are hopeful, but we have to have the discussion to see if our hope is justified.

Your next question comes from the line of Tony Butler. Your line is open.

Tony Butler

Thanks very much. Three brief questions, if I may, and I'll just recite them all so that it will be shorter. Number one is if I - Brian if I heard you correctly, you currently have seven sites opened clin trials actually lists five. And then you will open, if I heard correctly 13, that's one, three additional sites in U.S. and Europe. And I guess if that's correct, how long do you think it will take you to actually open those additional sites and by time I'm actually thinking about it's not just a site approval, but it's also a rough time for them to be able to bring in their first patient. That's number one.

Number two is if I'm correct, you have two types of pills, one 20 milligrams and one five. And so you'd take four effectively to get to the 65 on a QD basis. The question is, are you happy with that, can you actually manufacture a 65 milligram single tablet would you want to do that or does it matter. And then thirdly, in the discussion with the FDA, whatever you end up discussion, just leave Richter's out for the moment. Would it actually lead to a change, do you think in what you're doing with the eight cohorts currently in this expanded Phase 2? Thanks very much.

Paolo Pucci

Okay, so Brian is going to take the first question, which is around the number of sites that are opened. Peter then over CMC is going to take your second questions relative to pill milligrams. And then I'll take the last one.

Brian Schwartz

So just with regards to sites, we've divided up the sites into a number of different buckets in a way. The CLL, we believe we have sufficient sites and we need to update clinical trial.gov to get most of the CLL patients enrolled in a reasonably good timeframe. A lot of the other sites will focus on some of the rare tumor types or rare lymphomas that fall into the other buckets.

Our plan is to have everybody up and running by the first quarter next year, so that the trial will be able to fully enroll by the end of next year, some of the tumor types are rarer and they may take a little bit longer.

Peter Lawrence

Okay thanks Brian. Tony, it's Pete Lawrence. How are you? Regarding dosage strength CMC we don't talk a lot about it because a lot of the things we’re doing we consider proprietary. But what I would say is, we are - Paolo mentioned earlier in the presentation that we are doing commercial studies as we move ahead with our product form, we're thinking about what the best form would be for patient. Obviously, we want compliance to be high.

So you can imagine that we would be thinking about one or two dosage forms that might simplify things, but we're thinking about a number of things and we will come up with what we think is an optimum product by the time we reach commercial launch.

Paolo Pucci

And there is some IP that we are developing around CMC that’s why we limit our disclosures because until the patents are released we're better keeping for ourselves. And how the last question of the three was, how would our meeting with the FDA change our plans. One thing that the FDA meeting could change, relate to one of the three cohorts for CLL. So we have three cohorts opened, one is C481 mutated one is for tolerance patients and one is for Richter transformation.

In this section of the trial, we could foresee changes based on the discussion with the FDA. So the one that is unlikely to change is the one that is intolerant to ibrutinib. It's very interesting information for us to collect. We don't know how interested it is for the FDA, but that's - in my own opinion right now that’s least likely to change. The first cohort, the one that is C481 mutated laser line of therapy - that have seen in earlier line of therapy the irreversible inhibitor.

I actually changed my clothes altogether, if we are able to find an agreement with the agency for the registration of trial, that also carries a biomarker plan with it. The Phase 2 does not carry biomarker plan with it. It was not part of the discussion with the agency at the time. Then that will close down because obviously we don't want to compete with ourselves. We want all of our sites to turn their attention to recruit a registrational study in that setting.

So that's one change that we could - that one can imagine. The Richter transformation cohort right now is a spec at the signal generation cohort. So we have - a clear understanding of what the agency would be looking for in terms of number of patients enrolled, endpoints relative, we assumed response rate as well as duration of therapy, which is generally assured. Then that is the next one that could change means that could be respect to become a registrational cohort as well.

For NHL it’s very hard to hypothesize right now. Another change that could happen to the Phase 2 is that we might try to bolt-on to a combination cohort, but that is for next year. I hope that answers Tony.

Your next question comes from the line of Gregory Renza. Your line is open.

Gregory Renza

As you speak about doing some commercial opportunity to work in landscape work early on. I'm just curious, if you could comment a bit on the strategic card that you hold with five free one just around the several upcoming points of interest and value creation potential in any crossroads that you could be at. What is your latest thinking on this road to a realization that is going - moving fast, direct-to-market with narrow populations versus balancing the prospect of going broader? Would this prompt you to think about accessing greater resources, bringing in a partner even to help perhaps tackle those larger opportunities that you're alluding to. And similarly, would any emerging or evolving competition maybe at or at a distance of your heels alter that thinking as well. Thanks.

Paolo Pucci

Yes. Thank you, Greg. So, let me take the tail of your question. Would any emerging competition change our thinking? Indeed, there has been a very big change because for the first time, we have one of the big pharma companies that have entered the space with the acquisition of Loxo by Eli Lilly. Now, Eli Lilly has a reversible inhibitor, claim to be highly selective reversible inhibitor, because all some other different profile from ours. But Lilly is a very, very big company.

They can deploy resources we could never master even though - even if we get tremendous support from our current shareholders and I'm sure we'll get support from our future shareholders. There's no way in the world we can match what Lilly can bring to bear here. So, we are mindful of that.

I have to say that, so far, the entrance of Lilly in the field has produced mostly positive results for us in that while before when I would go talk to investors about reversible inhibitors, people would say, yes, we know the story. Now, they say, no, we want to learn what the vision could be for, it are reversible inhibitors.

So, the entrance of Lilly has brought a lot of interest in our story as well, justifiably so. And I have seen the full results of our second life cycle plan which was very rigorous and conducted by an independent consultancy, which is probably top of the world in these matters. And so, I imagine Lilly looking at the same commercial projections and I'm looking at that. I would think that they will compete vigorously. So, that's one thing.

So, on that basis, obviously, we remain open to gaining more support for our program, provided that the framework is right. No discussion will start or what is going to be your upfront. That will be the very last thing we discussed actually. The financials of any event actually will be the very last thing.

The first thing to discuss is going to be how would you help us to create more value for our shareholders by helping us to grow much broader and much faster that we would be able to do on our own. And then if there is a meeting on the minds on that item, then everything else can be discussed. But this said, we can't wait.

So we go in for full force with all the resources we are able to master. You've seen that we have focus our call on ARQ 531 mostly, and you've seen that we have very little updates for 751, we have some of these for miransertib to be rare disease, but there is a small part of our effort. It is a big part of our value proposition, a small part of our effort. So you can see that we are avoiding the near totality of our effort to 531 right now.

And that means that other programs like 751, they're not getting as much attention. So they're not proceeding as speedily as we would have expected 12 months ago. So, we are open to discuss with anybody provided there is no conflict, our competitive issues.

At the same time, we're not waiting for anybody, we go forward on our own. A number of shareholders have supported us in our last race, as you all know and they supported us to run as fast as we can on our own. We also don't forget that these patients have very poor prognosis, and they need therapy sooner rather than later both the C481 mutated patient and even more so there is transformation patients.

So that’s where our mind is at today. But we also remind the people, we have find the drugs before, we might find the drugs again, on the basis of the strategy that underpins a partnership concept, the rest is good.

Gregory Renza

Great, that's helpful. Paolo, maybe just one more from me, perhaps for you or Brian, you have mentioned earlier just about competition really being ibrutinib plus venetoclax. I'm just curious if you could provide some color on your thinking around mutation profile of patients post ibrutinib that reversible, only therapy versus really the future with respect to that being that plus venetoclax. How should we perhaps think about the profiles of mutation profiles potentially changing in the future? Thank you.

Brian Schwartz

Maybe I can take this and I hope I got your question, right. With regards to the combination and the development of the mutation, I think it's still relatively early days in terms of which resistors mutations developed, however, there are a couple of things that are emerging with the combination.

One is the fact that the combination may have a limited duration of treatment followed by a potential maintenance period with ibrutinib the mutation would develop. But it's really very early on in terms of there, what I will say is that both in others in other literature and in some of our patients, if a patient receives a prevalent BTK inhibitor followed by a BCL 2 inhibitor, that mutation can persist once the patient progresses the BCL 2 inhibitor. So one would imagine that you could develop the mutation even on while you're on both drugs as well, but it's really too early to say.

Your next question comes from the line of Chad Messer. Your line is open.

Chad Messer

Obviously very excited for the ASH both abstract and presentation. So I will hold my questions for on those on that compound until we have that data, we can discuss it. So maybe just a couple quick ones on 751 since you just put out some data on that recently I know it's a little bit earlier. It looks like 75 milligrams is what you're going forward in the expansion cohort, if you select the best dose and are you going to have to dose escalate for the combination arms.

Paolo Pucci

So Chad 75 is a single agent dose, we have a lot of experience there and finishing-off the rare mutations in that cohort, in terms of the combination with the NASH resolve and with paclitaxel, we started a little bit lower and then dose escalated to 75. But there's a high probability that we will end up with 75 as the recommended dose. Chemotherapy is always, it is always difficult. But with the NASH resolve, we don't think there's going to be any issue.

Chad Messer

Okay, I mean, maybe just a question on this PIK3CA H1047R mutation, it seems others have also observed as you did that this may correlate with response, any plans to pursue that?

Paolo Pucci

It is one of the broader mutations and it is one of the, it's actually really nice because that's the mutation we see in the pros as well, which seems to respond better to Miransertib. But it may be that not all PI3K mutations are equal, and we will have to focus on a number of the driver mutations. The 1047 is one of the memorable common mutations or one of the most common mutations, but that is really where we have seen more of activity with that specific driver mutation.

Chad Messer

And then I guess we're still waiting for a full presentation of the Phase I data. You do have all the patients from the dose escalation and their response and duration of therapy already kind of in here. Just wondering, what additional data will get highlighted on that, I presume more safety data, since we don't have a ton of that data in here. But what else maybe?

Paolo Pucci

I think we just discussed the executive equity index together, where we kind of, what the plans are, for the data for the Phase I dose escalation data, and the Phase I expansion data. And we'll let you know as soon as we've agreed upon with MD Anderson, we would like to present it.

Your next question comes from the line of Ed White. Your line is open.

Ed White

Thanks for taking my questions. So maybe if I could switch gears just quickly over to the MOSAIC study, congratulations on enrolling your first patient. Is this patient a PROS patient or a Proteus syndrome patient?

Paolo Pucci

So we have enrolled a number of patients as of now, and we can say that both groups have been enrolled as of now, one and we don't really talk too much about the accrual, but they both have been enrolled as of now.

Ed White

In talk about accrual, I'm just wondering if maybe you can talk about the number of sites opening and are you having any issues, identifying patients to enroll, just trying to get an idea of how quickly we're going to be able to see the trial enroll?

Paolo Pucci

This is little bit difficult to predict in terms of how the accrual will go. I just returned from the Proteus Syndrome Foundation Meeting where we've clearly identified, I would say more than the number of patients we would meet in the trial.

However, they have to go through assessments at the appropriate physician or doctor, one of the more difficult components that we stumbled across in rare diseases is that it takes a while before patients actually get everything together to come into the trial. These are kids that have to travel a couple of hours on a plane to get to one of the sites and the families have to put a lot in place before all the business has scheduled and all the tests have scheduled. So, we’re finding that it’d be very difficult to predict. It’s easy to identify the patients, but it's difficult to predict when they're going to be enrolled.

In terms of sites, we have a number of sites open in the U.S. We have at least two enrolling, anticipate a number of enrollee. We have three sites as of this week open in Europe. So, we feel that things have started to really pick up in the last month or two and the site in Australia which has just opened this week as well. So, we feel that the trial will definitely pick up in the next few months and we’ll report an update in our next call.

Peter Lawrence

So, the challenge - your question seems to imply that we might have the challenge in identifying the patients. That's not exactly the case. I would say that the objective - the challenge we have is the logistics of things.

But we have had experience in addressing the challenge in the past particularly when we had the NIH trial open where there was one site only open and people had to travel a significant distance to have a long stay there. And so we were prepared, but still that's the major challenge in the trial, particularly for Proteus.

Your next question comes from the line of Justin Kim. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions from Hartaj and me. Just maybe with respect to the Phase 2 expansion ongoing for 531, will the team communicate if and when a cohort has been expanded by 14 patients and for the requisite three partial responses do those require two scan?

Paolo Pucci

The partial responses is through scans so it needs to be confirmed and the update will come as they have come in the past for the Phase 1 more than like - preferably in the setting of major conferences.

Unidentified Analyst

And then among the BTK C481 as mutant patients treated, I believe the enrollment criteria calls for at least two systemic therapies. So do you have a sense on whether the majority of these patients will be venetoclax-experience based on the current enrollment experience?

Paolo Pucci

So it’s really mixed. You're right with the FDA, the initial one was that these two prior therapies, but it's really mixed at this point in time. I'd say about one in three has had has had venetoclax. All of them heavily pretreated all - most of them high risk falling in one of the high risk categories. But I'd say that right now one in three I think as we move to more sites it may change a little bit.

Unidentified Analyst

And maybe just on the preclinical work being done for combinations, do you have a sense on when you might be able to sort of publish those findings of ARQ 531 in combination with things such as venetoclax?

Paolo Pucci

Our goal is to try and get as much information out of these preclinical studies, so they will run longer than most other studies. So, sometime next year, I would imagine, you know, we'd like…

Peter Lawrence

Second part of next year likely.

Paolo Pucci

We would really like to see a number of endpoints here looking at some of the questions that were asked earlier about the combination and answer them in the preclinical as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And maybe just a final question. As we think about the FDA at ASH. Can you just remind us sort of what the schedule for scans is after the second one?

Paolo Pucci

So, it's the first one around two months, the second one between four and five months. Then about three to four months after that, and then they start going on to six monthly schedule.

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Marc Schegerin.

Marc Schegerin

Thanks everyone for joining. This concludes the call.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. And you have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.