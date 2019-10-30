Langham Hospitality: Langham Hotels At A 64% Discount To NAV

When the Hong Kong hospitality and tourism sector recovers back to a normalized operating environment, I view a potential 8% dividend yield and potential price upside of 39% or more to fair value from current levels.

Prior to the protests escalation in July, Langham’s hotels had recorded some of their highest occupancy rates on record in the recent two and a half years till 1H 2019.

Langham derives 100% of revenue from rental income derived from three prime Hong Kong hotel assets, situated in central Kowloon areas, that are a short distance from sites of protest.

Langham Hospitality Investments Limited is a deep value, Hong Kong listed investment trust in the hospitality industry, trading near historical lows and at a 64% discount to NAV.

Langham Hospitality Investments Limited (OTC:LMMHF) is a Hong Kong listed investment trust comprising of three luxury hotels in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Amidst the tourism arrivals crash and economic downturn taking place in Hong Kong with the ongoing weekly protests in their 21st week, LMMHF's stock price has plunged more than 30% from its year peak to current price levels of HKD2.20 (52 week low of HKD2.02 to HKD3.28), in the short span of five months. It now trades at a five year historical low range, and a massive 64% discount to its NAV.

Prior to the protest and social unrest escalation in Hong Kong in July, LMMHF's hotels had recorded some of their highest occupancy rates on record in the recent two and a half years till 1H 2019. Hong Kong tourism and the hospitality industry also has had tailwinds prior to the protests from last year's completion of the bullet train to Hong Kong from Mainland China and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, and these will be long-term tourism growth drivers after the situation in Hong Kong returns to normalcy. Therein, I view to buy now into LMMHF, a beaten down pure play on the Hong Kong hospitality sector, amidst the investment market's current state of maximum pessimism. When the situation in Hong Kong resolves and the hospitality industry recovers to normalcy, I forecast a dividend yield of 8% and target price upside of 39% or more based on current price, when valuations return to normalized averages. For the purpose of this article, references are to its Hong Kong listing, due to illiquidity in the OTC listing.

LMMHF is an investment trust involving share stapled units, with an asset portfolio of three hotels in Kowloon, Hong Kong, comprising of:

• The Langham, Hong Kong;

• Cordis, Hong Kong; and

• Eaton Hong Kong.

The Langham, Hong Kong

Cordis

Eaton

The Langham and Cordis are both five star rated and categorized as High Tariff A hotels whilst Eaton is four star rated and categorized as High Tariff B hotel under the classification set out by Hong Kong Tourism Board (High Tariff A being the highest category and High Tariff B being the second highest category). Each of the hotels are highly rated, with the Langham having a rating of 8.9 on Agoda (2,449 reviews), Cordis having a rating of 8.8 (6,258 reviews) and the Eaton having a rating of 8.0 (6,800 reviews).

Each of the hotels are positioned to target a specific primary segment, the Langham - targeting the high end luxury traveler, the Cordis - accommodative luxury, and the Eaton - the younger traveler market.

The hotels are centrally located to MTR stations, with the Langham being next door to the Tsim Sha Tsui MTR, Cordis being 180m to the Mong Kok MTR and the Eaton being 350m to Jordan MTR. With the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong express rail link arriving at West Kowloon Station near to the hotels, the hotels derive significant business from Chinese visitors.

The hotels also boost acclaimed Michelin restaurants, with the T'ang Court restaurant (3 Michelin stars) in the Langham, Ming Court (1 Michelin star) in the Cordis Hotel and Yat Tung Heen (1 Michelin star) in the Eaton Hotel.

Brief of LMMHF as an investment trust

Source: Company website

Per company prospectus, LMMHF is the first fixed single investment trust in Hong Kong with a focus on the hospitality industry. Investors in LMMHF hold share stapled units. Per Macquarie, share stapled units involve two or more securities that are contractually bound together so that they cannot be bought or sold separately and the two parts are usually a share in one company and a unit in a trust related to that company.

In LMMHF's case, each share stapled unit in LMMHF comprises three components per the chart above:

1. a unit in Langham Hospitality Investments;

2. a beneficial interest in a specifically identified ordinary share in the company held by the Trustee-Manager, which is "linked" to the unit; and

3. a specifically identified preference share in the company which is "stapled" to the Unit.

A holding company indirectly owns through its subsidiaries (Hotel Companies), the hotels while the hotels are operated and managed by members of the Great Eagle Group (detailed further later), who managed and owned 100% of the hotels prior to LMMHF's IPO. Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCPK:GEAHF) remains majority shareholder of LMMHF with 62.9% shareholding presently in the trust.

Per annual report, each of the hotels (excluding three retail outlets at Eaton) are leased to a master lessee, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Eagle, for a term of 14 years from 2013. In return, under the master lease agreements, the master lessee agreed to pay rental income to the Hotel Companies; an aggregate base rent of HK$225 million per annum and a variable rent for the lease of the hotels. Per LMMHF, "the base rent serves to provide a level of downside protection to holders of share stapled units, whilst allowing participation in the upside performance through the sharing of the hotels' profit under the variable rent component".

Until 31 December 2019, the variable rent payable under master lease agreements will be calculated on the basis of 70% of the hotels' aggregate gross operating profit before deduction of global marketing fees payable by each of the Hotel Companies. Thereafter, the variable rent payable will be calculated on a basis to be determined by an independent property valuer, for the periods from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2023 and from 1 January 2024 for the remaining term of the master lease agreements.

In a stock exchange announcement last month on 30 September 2019, LMMHF announced that the independent valuer appointed had determined the same market rental package of a base rent of HKD225million and variable rent of 70% of the hotels' aggregate gross operating profit before deduction of global marketing fees payable, for 1 January 2020 until 31 December 2023. This is a positive as it clears any potential uncertainty that the variable rent may have been lower when the current term expires, but this good news has been potentially drowned out by the current industry downturn faced amidst the protests situation in Hong Kong.

The majority owner and operator, Great Eagle, a leading Hong Kong real estate group

The Great Eagle Group, and its Hong Kong listed company Great Eagle Holdings Limited, is a leading Hong Kong real estate company, majority owned by the Lo family.

Per Forbes, Great Eagle was founded by the late property tycoon Lo Ying-Shek, with his wife, Lo To Lee Kwan in 1963. The flagship company is led by son Ka Shui; whilst other sons have branched out on their own and control other prominent listed real estate companies in Hong Kong: Vincent founded Shui On Land (272:HK), best known for developing Xintiandi, the famous shopping and entertainment district in Shanghai. Son Yuk Sui helms Century City International (355:HK), parent of Regal Hotels (78:HK). Clearly, the family has a very long, established track record as quality real estate and hospitality developers and managers.

Great Eagle Holdings wholly owns the Langham Hospitality Group, which comprises the Langham chain of hotels globally, excluding the hotels under LMMHF. The Langham chain of hotels, numbering 23 hotels Great Eagle either owns or manages, is a high-end luxury chain of hotels under its namesake brand. Per Wikipedia, the Langham has a history dating to 1865, when "The Langham in London opened as the then-largest building in London and Europe's first 'Grand Hotel'".

Near-term outlook remains challenging but view an expedient rebound to normalcy once the situation in Hong Kong resolves

Presently, Hong Kong is going through a major slump in tourism arrivals amidst the weekly protests and clashes into their 21st week, taking its toll on the hospitality and tourism sector along with other sectors and the broader Hong Kong economy. Tourist arrivals to Hong Kong saw a 39.1% year-on-year plunge in August 2019 per the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

LMMHF in its interim results announced on 7 August 2019, stated that its bookings in the month of August to date, pointed to at least a 20%-plus decline in room revenue for the month of August. It also stated that "unless these protests come to a complete halt soon, we will expect to see a much more dramatic slowdown in hotel businesses in the remainder of 2019, which will affect both operating performance and valuation of the Hotels."

Room revenue and hotel occupancy in the month of September can be expected to see an even greater decline. In fact, the current hotel occupancy rates are expected to be at the lowest levels since 2003 when Hong Kong had the SARS outbreak. According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, average hotel occupancy in the month of August was 66%.

However, I view, as with the tourism plunge Hong Kong experienced in 2003, the plunge in tourist arrivals and hotel occupancy experienced currently is not a long-term continuing situation. In 2004 and 2005, Hong Kong saw a significant recovery in the tourism and hospitality industry following 2003's lows, and two of LMMHF's hotels, Langham and Eaton, which were operating then saw hotel occupancy rates rebound significantly (refer table).

Source: Company annual filings

Furthermore, in the recent two and a half years from 2017 to 1H 2019, the Langham and Cordis have registered some of their highest occupancy rates on record, prior to the escalation in protests since July. If not for the social unrest, LMMHF can be expected to have continued experiencing the consistently high occupancy it has seen in recent years. Note that Eaton, which was undergoing a renovation in 2018 and had a subsequent increase in number of rooms this year after the renovation, had lower occupancy rates due to this.

The Hong Kong tourism and the hospitality industry also has had tailwinds prior to the protests from the completion of the bullet train to Hong Kong from Mainland China and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge in September and October of last year, which will return as long-term tourism growth drivers after the situation in Hong Kong returns to normalcy. Tourist arrivals to Hong Kong saw significant growth from September 2018 when the bullet train completed, up until the protests escalation in July 2019.

Furthermore, Hong Kong, with fiscal reserves of HKD1,170.9 billion (USD149.3billion), has deep pocket reserves and has announced HKD100m in subsidies to help the tourism sector, which I expect will be followed in the future with further programs to revive tourism in Hong Kong once the situation resolves.

Ultimately, I forecast Hong Kong to return to a normalized or towards normalized operating environment in a timeframe of up to 18 months, with the recovery when the situation resolves to be assisted by the above points.

Therein, let us review the recent years' results of LMMHF to view the operating results and valuation to expect in a normalized operating environment.

1H 2019 and previous years' results

LMMHF reported higher net property income in 1H 2019 of HKD277.3, up 2.3% vs. YoY 1H 2018 of HKD271.1. LMMHF made up for a decline experienced in non-Mainland China guests, by increasing the share of guests from Mainland China, which grew by 12.4% year on year (prior to escalation in protests). Room revenue of the portfolio overall rose by 0.5% despite a decrease in revenue per average room, due to a 90 room increase to 1,630 available rooms in 1H 2019.

Profit attributable to Holders excluding fair value change on investment properties and derivative financial instruments was HKD137.3m, down 4.8% YoY from 1H 2018 of HKD144.2; an increase in finance costs being the main factor for the decline. In the first half of 2019, distribution per share stapled unit was HKD8.7 cents, representing a year-on-year decline of 3.3% when compared with a distribution per share stapled unit of HKD9.0 cents achieved for the first half of 2018.

Source: Company interim results

As shown in the 5 years financials extracted below, LMMHF has recorded relatively stable net property income* in the past three years, with the increasing finance costs being the factor affecting profit excluding fair value change and derivative financial instruments.

*Net property income is represented by Total rental income to LMMHF (Variable rental income plus fixed rental income plus rental income from shops) less total service fees, less property related expenses.

Historical distributable income* to share stapled unitholders is shown below.

*Distributable income is Profit for the year attributable to holders, with adjustments; adding depreciation, deferred tax, non-cash finance costs, hotel management fees and licence fees in form of Share Stapled Units, decrease in fair value of derivative financial instruments, and less increase in fair value of investment properties and reserve for furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Increasing finance costs from the low seen in 2016 have been a drag to profit and distributable income to share stapled unitholders. LMMHF's floating finance costs are based on HIBOR as the base rate. I expect, after the prior rise in HIBOR, that it will see a more subdued rise, if any at all, over the next 12 months amidst the ongoing Federal Reserve rate cuts.

My view is that there is a return to normalization in net property income for LMMHF in FY2021, whilst 2020 sees the continuing effects of the downturn in tourism currently experienced. I view that with a normalization of net property income in 2021 to similar levels to 2018, and providing an allowance for any increases in finance costs, expenses or other items affecting distributable income, that a distribution income to share stapled unitholders in FY2021 of the region of HK0.176 per unit (that is 10% lower than that of FY2018) is a realistic base forecast.

Therein, at the current stock price of HKD2.20, this translates to a forward dividend yield of about 8% in a normalized operating environment. This excludes the potential for a return to growth in net property income in 2021 onwards, from a possible improvement in the broader economic environment globally and the long-term tailwinds for Hong Kong tourism from the infrastructure connectivity to Mainland China completed last year.

NAV valuation and target upside

As at 30 June 2019, the latest valuation of the hotels was HK$20,180 million; as the hotels are classified as investment properties, their valuations are reassessed on an annual basis by an independent valuer. Net Asset Value of LMMHF amounted to HK$12,812.7 million or HK$6.04 per share stapled unit. Based on the closing price of HK$2.20 on 25 October 2019, this represents a discount of 64% to LMMHF's NAV. At 0.36x price to NAV, LMMHF trades in the region of the steepest discount to NAV since IPO.

Source: Bloomberg

I view a return to at least a 0.50x price to NAV or more in a normalized operating environment, based on historical price to NAV valuations. Therein, at the current price to NAV of 0.36, a upside target of 39% or more, once the operating environment and valuations normalize from FY2021. Factoring in a forecast dividend yield of more than 8% (forecast 8% in FY2021 and a lower distribution in FY2020), I view a path to at least 47% total upside at current price levels, and ultimately expect more than 50% return.

In summary, the price and valuation of LMMHF have rapidly swung from high optimism to maximum pessimism in the span of five months, reflecting the sharp plunge in tourism arrivals and hotel occupancy from the Hong Kong social unrest. However, once the situation in Hong Kong resolves, expect to see LMMHF recover to its high occupancy rates and net property income levels prior to the protests, and therein a normalized stock price to NAV valuation and dividend payout.

If you found this article useful, please consider to follow me by clicking the Follow button to be notified when I publish new content, and leave a Like if you would like more future content and updates on my coverage of Langham Hospitality Investments Limited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMMHF, GEAHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.