Technically Speaking For October 30

The Fed lowered rates 25 basis points. Here's how they described the current US economy (emphasis added):

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in September indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak. On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed.

George and Rosengren dissented, arguing rates should be unchanged. Given the description above, it's hard to disagree with the two's argument that the Fed should hold steady.

The Bank of Canada kept rates at 1.75%. Here's how the bank described the Canadian economy (emphasis added):

Growth in Canada is expected to slow in the second half of this year to a rate below its potential. This reflects the uncertainty associated with trade conflicts, continuing adjustment in the energy sector, and the unwinding of temporary factors that boosted growth in the second quarter. Business investment and exports are likely to contract before expanding again in 2020 and 2021. At the same time, government spending and lower borrowing rates are supporting domestic demand, and activity in the services sector remains robust. Employment is showing continuing strength and wage growth is picking up, although with some variation among regions. Consumer spending has been choppy, but will be supported by solid income growth. Meanwhile, housing activity is picking up in most markets. The Bank continues to monitor the evolution of financial vulnerabilities in light of lower mortgage rates and past changes to housing market policies.

After slowing in 4Q18 and 1Q19, the Canadian economy grew 3.7% in 2Q19. Although unemployment has fluctuated between 5.4% and 5.8% during the last 12 months, retails sales have been soft during the last four months, expanding between 0.7% and 1.4% Y/Y. The manufacturing PMI has been below 50 in four of the last six months, which explains the soft industrial production readings (data from tradingeconomics.com).

US GDP for 3Q was 1.9% (emphasis added):

The increase in real GDP in the third quarter reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), federal government spending, residential fixed investment, state and local government spending, and exports that were partly offset by negative contributions from nonresidential fixed investment and private inventory investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased (table 2).

The following chart shows that the economy remains consumer-centric: The blue bar shows the percentage increase in GDP at its annual pace. The other bars show the percentage that each major spending category added or subtracted to total growth. Consumer spending (in red) is the biggest bar in each of the last five quarters. To some extent, this should be expected since consumer spending accounts for 70% of US economic growth. But the trade war has hurt exports and imports, and manufacturing weakness has slowed business investment. That leaves government spending and the consumer to propel growth. So long as unemployment remains low, people should keep spending. But if the jobs market weakens, consumer spending may drop as well.

Let's start with today's performance table: With the Fed cutting rates, it should be no surprise that the long end of the bond market rallied. What's a bit interesting is that the equity markets didn't get a bigger boost from the news. The best performing index was the QQQ, and its gain was a little under 0.50%. The SPY was up 0.32% - not exactly a gangbusters move. The small-caps were off.

Here's the sector performance table: Utilities led the pack (lower rates are a net plus for the sector). After that are consumer discretionary and technology. Then, there are two defensive issues - healthcare and staples. Financials were off modestly, and the energy sector took a big hit.

Today, let's look at the 30-day charts because they show the clear trends that we're seeing. Let's start with the IEF and TLT: Both sold off pretty strongly early in the month. Since then, they've been trending lower but at a slower rate.

Meanwhile, the equity markets are in an uptrend: The IWM is up 8.25%. The rally is consistent. Advances are followed by disciplined selloffs and periods of consolidation. The QQQ has the same pattern: it's up about 7% thanks to a consistent trend. The SPY is up about 6.7%. Like the IWM and the QQQ, its trend is consistent.

Over the last month, we see a clear trend: rising stocks and weaker bonds. The real question is "can this trend continue?" The Fed cut rates despite a saying the economy was in pretty good shape. GDP growth is still positive but slower. We're certainly not in a recession. But things are a bit less rosy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.