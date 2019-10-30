The Long And The Short Of It: Brexit

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Quant Student as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

The pound appreciates due to diminishing chances of a no-deal Brexit. Stocks constrained by the uncertainty over the last few years recover.

Background information

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson surprised markets this month when he managed to agree a deal with European Union negotiators. GBP/USD has rallied some 4.5% since the beginning of the month. However, Johnson isn't out of the woods yet, due to his difficult task of getting his deal through parliament. It does seem like the chances of a no-deal Brexit are continuing to diminish. BBC's Kraemer recently wrote an insightful piece regarding the upcoming deadline on 31st October. The article linked above also quite has a 'Brexit jargon' translator for those unfamiliar with the never-ending list of new terminology relating to Brexit. As I write this, members of parliament are currently debating the details of a pre-Christmas general election. Below, I will give a quick summary for Non-European readers regarding the parties and their Brexit positions.

Election result likelihoods & Party Political Positions

Conservatives

Conservatives are almost unanimously behind PM Johnson's Brexit proposal. This may seem like a given for those unfamiliar with the machinations of the Conservative party. However, a faction of the party belonging to the ERG Group were a significant thorn in the side of Theresa May during her attempts to getting a deal passed. Bookmakers are currently offering odds that imply a 50% probability of the Conservatives getting a majority in the event of an election. This outcome would be positive for the equity positions mentioned in this article.

Labour

The Labor leadership under Jeremy Corbyn have put their weight behind a second referendum. If polls are anything to go by, a second referendum would likely swing in favor of reversing Brexit. It is my opinion that a much higher turnout among the 18-25 demographic than there was during 2016 would be the driving force behind this. However, for reasons explained in this article amongst others that I won't get into would not be positive for equities. Bookmakers' odds implied a <5% probability of a Labor majority.

Liberal Democrats, SNP & The Brexit Party

Lib Dems and SNP are staunchly pro-EU, whereas the Brexit Party, like the name implies, is a leading voice for the no-deal option. The probabilities for any of these parties getting a majority are negligible, but there are circumstances in which they could be king-makers in the event of a hung parliament.

No Overall Majority

This is the second most likely option according to the bookmakers with odds of approximately 43%. There has been a lot of buzz regarding a possible coalition between the Conservatives and the Brexit party. I find this option very unlikely. However, should it occur, I predict many more Labor rebels will come around on Johnson's deal. Some form of Labor, Lib Dem and SNP coalition is also possible. My view in this scenario is significant harm reduction measures being put in place to prevent Brexit excesses, resulting in a mild to moderate boost for domestic focused equities.

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and Brexit

GBP/USD has been the market's Brexit bellwether since the vote to leave the EU on the 23rd June 2016. The currency pair nose-dived from 1.47 to almost 1.20 in the months proceeding the vote to leave. As can be seen on the graph below, the FTSE 100 rallied during the same time period. This is due to the dominance of multi-national conglomerates in the index, many of which derive the income from overseas.

Since I initially found this confusing, I will give a concrete example of this. Let's take for instance British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), which is listed in London and derives a great deal of its revenues overseas. CF$ in the equations below represent the remittance they send back from overseas trade each year, for the next 20 years. The decreasing value of the pound depicted on the denominator below would result in an increase in the value of the asset in terms of GBP.

GBP/USD crashes to 1.10$ per GBP

Naturally, the reverse is also true should the currency pair appreciate towards pre-Brexit levels decreasing the value of companies such as British American Tobacco.

GBP Recovers to Pre-Brexit Levels

Long FTSE 100 and short GBP/USD was a very crowded trade after the vote. This is depicted in the graph below.

(Source: Yahoo finance, Quandl and Author's calculations)

Preliminary Research

In order to empirically determine which stocks are most sensitive to Brexit uncertainty, I have used the GBP/USD pair as a proxy for market expectations on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations. I collected the prices of the FTSE 100 constituents from Yahoo Finance between 2016-present, and ran correlations between each stock and the GBP/USD pair. I then rank ordered them in descending order based on the correlation. The results were as follows:

(Data from Yahoo Finance and author's calculations)

The red colored bars are dominated by firms with exposure to the UK domestic market. Whereas, the black bars primarily represent the multinationals.

In order to get a better idea of whether these results are a consequence of Brexit news as opposed to spurious correlations, I ran the analysis again filtering out days when the GBP/USD currency pair didn't move significantly. Correlations were calculated conditional upon the absolute value of the change in GBP/USD being greater than 1.65 standard deviations. (Assumption: The resulting 10% of the distribution is due to Brexit expectations). The formula is shown below.

(Data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by Author)

Filtering Universe

In order to further whittle down the investing universe, the companies below are segmented by positive/negative reaction to Brexit along with key valuation metrics.

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

Lloyds Bank (LLOY.L) (LYG) and Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCPK:SLFPY) offering dividends of 5.43% and 7.22% respectively are hard to ignore. For my Brexit trade, I intend to add to my long position in Lloyds and short Royal Bank of Scotland to hedge the risk from getting on the wrong side of the inevitable upcoming volatility in UK assets. Although European financials in general have never really recovered from the 2008 crash, I take the same view as the author in the following article with regards to the sustainability and growth at Lloyds.

I would add that the coming resolution regarding Brexit, which is now my base case, could propel the share significantly in the days following the announcement. RBS (RBS) offers a good hedge for all the reasons listed in this recent FT piece following the company's earnings.

80/20 long Lloyds and short RBS is my position which represents my probabilities regarding a Brexit deal being passed within the coming 2-3 months.

The next long position I intend to enter in the coming week is Persimmon PSN.L (OTCPK:PSMMF) offering a mouth-watering 10% dividend. Being the second largest home builder in the UK it has been hit particularly hard by Brexit uncertainty, in addition to controversy surrounding the CEO's bonus and the government funded help-to-buy scheme. Despite this the shares are up almost 15% since the beginning of the month, with further gains likely if Brexit uncertainty is resolved. To Hedge this position, a short position in Berkeley Group PLC (BKG.L) (OTCPK:BKGFY) is in order. The rationale for this short position is due to the fact that the majority of their property business is conducted in London and the south east of England, which would be the hardest hit in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The 80/20 long/short position sizing applies similarly for this pair.

The final pair studied for this analysis begins with AstraZeneca (AZN.L) (AZN). There has been a recent spate of good news regarding the company here and here regarding expansion in China and today's positive results regarding lung cancer drug trials. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the shares are likely to rocket due to the fact that they derive a great deal of their income overseas. On the other hand, in the event of a deal, it is my belief that the shares won't be hit as hard due to the anticipated growth in the coming years. To hedge this position, I recommend a short position in Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (UN). My reasoning is due to the lack of significant growth opportunities in comparison to AstraZeneca, in the event of a Brexit deal being passed, I expect the shares to fall moderately. There is no doubt that Unilever has currency hedges in place for the coming years, however, due to the lack of growth opportunities, I believe when all future earnings are discounted using a higher exchange rate, it will have a detrimental impact on the value of the share. 80/20 again for this pair.

Summary

One way or another a Brexit resolution is finally on the horizon and looking increasingly more likely by the day. The equities mentioned in this article are the ones to watch when major news breaks regarding Brexit. Lloyds and Persimmon offer excellent value for money, regardless of whether you agree with me on the short positions I have included, I recommend further investigation into these shares. The dividends alone are very attractive, with the opportunity for a sizable appreciation if my thesis is correct. The short positions are necessary in my opinion due to the volatility I believe is coming to UK assets. I should also clarify that with respect to my 80/20 view mentioned above, the 20% view certainly doesn't represent the probability I assign to a no-deal scenario. In fact it is much less than this, it can be interpreted as; all other outcomes aside from Johnson's deal, some of which may actually be positive for positions mentioned.

Drawbacks to Thesis

The known unknowns regarding the upcoming election present significant risk to any and all equity strategies in Sterling in the coming months. Unknown unknowns are almost certainly omnipresent as they have been since 2016 regarding Brexit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LLOBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short RBS through a CDF. I intend to enter the other positions mentioned in the coming days. It is also worth baring in mind that my investment style is to keep 90% of my wealth in low yielding bank deposits and mutual funds and the remaining 10% in highly speculative investments such as the ones outlined in this article.