Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Myers: Counting The Profits At The Halfway Mark

This seems to be a debate where both sides can show positive results. But at the half-way mark, I can say holding Bristol-Myers shares has been the far superior strategy.

There has been much debate whether it is best to hold shares in Celgene or Bristol-Myers.

Celgene Or Bristol-Myers: Comparing The Two

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) have successfully offered to acquire Celgene (CELG), and the transaction is expected to complete in early January 2020. This means a shareholder in Celgene no longer has an interest in the Celgene business, as the business has been conditionally sold to Bristol-Myers Squibb (which I will hereafter abbreviate to "BMS"). A Celgene share entitles the owner to 1 share in BMS plus $50 in cash, plus a Contingent Value Right (CVR) for which BMS has estimated a current fair value of $3.74 (see my article, "Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Myers Ahead Of Proposed Merger", for the basis of this estimate). BMS describes the CVR as follows:

Under the terms of our agreement, each Celgene share will receive one tradeable CVR, which will entitle its holder to receive a one-time potential payment of $9.00 in cash upon FDA approval of all three of ozanimod (by December 31, 2020), liso-cel (JCAR017) (by December 31, 2020) and bb2121 (by March 31, 2021), in each case for a specified indication.

TABLE 1 below provides an analysis of the components of the Celgene share price under various scenarios.

TABLE 1

In TABLE 1, I am assuming holding a Celgene share through mid-January 2020, after the sale to BMS is consummated, could conceivably provide a gain of $1.67. This is on the basis the BMS share price remains unchanged, the $50 cash is received, which is a given, and the CVRs are listed on the market and are trading at $2.20. Back in July, I made a case for selling Celgene shares and buying Bristol-Myers shares with the proceeds, based on comparative share prices at that time. Further below, I again compare the potential outcomes of selling Celgene shares and buying the equivalent value of BMS shares, based on the comparative share prices on October 29, 2010. Before I do that, I detail below how my proposal for selling Celgene shares and buying BMS shares back in July has proven to be very profitable for anyone following that course of action.

Celgene Or Bristol-Myers: Two Sides To The Debate

The Case For Holding Bristol-Myers Squibb Over Celgene:

My Argument For Holding Bristol-Myers Squibb Shares - In my July 18 article, "Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Myers Ahead Of Proposed Merger", I argued on the basis I expected a considerable increase in the share price of BMS soon after the close of the merger. I could buy 2+ shares of BMS for the price of one Celgene share. If BMS share price goes up, I benefit from the gain on 2+ shares.

My Argument Against Holding Celgene Shares - If I hold one Celgene share, I have a right to 1 BMS share plus $50 cash (ignoring the Celgene CVR and BMS dividends for the moment). If BMS share price goes up, I benefit from a gain on only 1 BMS share, and the $50 cash entitlement remains unchanged. Holding BMS shares will be a clear winner. That was back on July 18, 2019. TABLE 2.1 below shows the results from buying a $1,000 parcel of either BMS or Celgene shares at the prices on the date of my above-mentioned article.

TABLE 2.1

TABLE 2.1 above shows the respective prices for BMS and Celgene shares at the time of publication of my article and at close on October 29. Both trades for an outlay of $1,000 and both show healthy gains so far, but holding BMS gives the far better result.

The Opposing Argument, Well Put By Special Situations and Arbs

In their article, "Buy Celgene, Sell Bristol-Myers Squibb Ahead Of Merger Closing", Special Situations and Arbs ("SSA") argued when they buy a Celgene share, they get a right to 1 BMS share and they get the right to the $50 cash at a considerable discount. SSA acknowledged if the BMS share price goes up sufficiently, buying BMS may give a better result. But SSA was neutral on BMS share price and believes the arbitrage from the discounted cash component of the Celgene shares provides a more certain outcome, with a strong positive return. That was back on July 24, 2019. TABLE 2.2 below shows the results from buying a $1,000 parcel of either BMS or Celgene shares at the prices current at the date of the SSA article.

TABLE 2.2

TABLE 2.2 shows buying, or holding onto $1,000 market value of BMS shares on July 24 was a far better option than $1,000 market value of Celgene shares. This is largely due to the BMS share price increasing by 29.8% (around 113% annualized) through October 29 versus SSA's assumption of neutral. At the same time, holding $1,000 of Celgene shares through October 29 has also been profitable, with share price growth of 18.6% (around 71% annualized). Interestingly, it would appear the market is no longer discounting the $50 receivable in cash, as there is now a $0.53 premium being paid over and above the cash component of the Celgene share price. Of course, the cash component is likely still being discounted, and the premium being paid is in relation to the contingent value rights attaching to the Celgene shares (see TABLE 1 above). That raises the question of just what the market price for these CVRs might be when they are listed, following consummation of the merger. It also leads me to question whether holding BMS shares in preference to Celgene shares continues to be the better option from this point forward.

Celgene Or Bristol-Myers Shares, Or Neither

At the time of publication of my previous article, proposing sell Celgene buy Bristol-Myers, the BMS share price was $44.05. In order for my proposal to succeed, the BMS share price had to increase to above ~$51 at the time of the consummation of the merger. With the share price already having reached $55.77 in a matter of 3 months, it is clear selling Celgene and buying BMS was the superior strategy at the time. TABLE 3 below is in similar format to the table I used in my previous article to determine at what projected BMS share price level was holding BMS shares the better option.

TABLE 3

In TABLE 3, I have assumed immediately following merger close the CVRs will trade at the $3.74 estimate per BMS, and the BMS share price will be $55.77 unchanged from the share price at Oct. 29, 2019. Based on these assumptions, continuing to hold Celgene shares is the preferred option. At a Jan.15, 2020 BMS share price of $58.45, the situation is break even. Above $58.45 projected share price on Jan. 15, 2020, and selling Celgene and buying BMS shares continue to be the preferred option. To get a better picture of what BMS share price levels might reach at end of 2019 and into 2020, I have run analysts' estimates for BMS through my 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboard in TABLE 4 below.

TABLE 4

Adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio for BMS is currently around 12.90. In TABLE 4, I have assumed this P/E ratio will apply for FY2020 to FY2023. This gives a big lift in share price in FY2020. This is due to the much higher expected EPS for the combined BMS and Celgene businesses from Jan. 1, 2020, now reflected in SA PREMIUM analysts' consensus estimates. I usually use combined EPS estimates from both SA PREMIUM and Zacks Research. In this instance, I have not included Zacks Research estimates as they appear to be based on BMY business only.

In Figure 1 below, I show historical adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratios for BMS.

Figure 1

In TABLE 5 below, I show the effect on potential returns of assuming a P/E ratio for FY2020 to 2023 of 10.52 in line with the 5-year historical low per Fig. 1 above.

TABLE 5

TABLE 5 shows even at the historically low P/E ratio of 10.52, double-digit returns can be expected through end of FY2023. What is more, BMS share price at end of FY2020 is indicated to increase to $64.28 at this comparatively low P/E ratio.

Bristol-Myers Versus Celgene: Summary And Conclusions

An investment in either BMS or Celgene shares at prices on Oct. 29 should yield positive returns if held through to the completion of the merger, currently indicated for end of 2019. There continues to be more upside potential in holding BMS shares rather than Celgene shares.

