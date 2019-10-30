LINE Corporation (LN) CEO Takeshi Idezawa on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Satoshi Yano - IR

Takeshi Idezawa - CEO

In Joon Hwang - CFO

Jun Masuda - Director, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Taewon Kim - UBS

Seungjoo Ro - CLSA

Yoshitaka Nagao - Nomura Securities

Thank you for joining LINE Corporation's Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Announcement. This is Satoshi Yano from LINE IR.

Today we have CEO, Idezawa; CFO, Hwang; and CSMO, Masuda joining the announcement.

I would now like to hand over to CEO Idezawa for his presentation.

Takeshi Idezawa

This is the CEO, Idezawa. Thank you for joining LINE Corporation's fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings announcement call. I would like to start with an overview of our third quarter results and explain our future business strategies.

MAU for the LINE app this quarter was 164 million in our four key markets. In Japan, MAU was 82 million, an increase of 4 million in one year. Furthermore, the DAU to MAU ratio that measures engagement continues to maintain a high level of 86%.

In our core business, revenue from display ads increased by 42% year-on-year, thanks to the consistent growth of ads on LINE News and the Smart Channel. The number of new accounts for account ads, have also been steadily increasing.

In our strategic business of LINE Pay, we have shifted our focus on increasing the user base through increasing user activity and are now placing emphasis on sustainable and efficient marketing rather than give away campaigns. Despite the absence of major campaigns, we were able to confirm the effectiveness of our high retention rate and network effect and the resulting growth in organic users.

Regarding the Visa LINE Pay card, we opened up applications in August. We are on track to start sending out cards from early 2020. For our other financial services this quarter, we launched LINE Securities, the LINE Pocket Money service for personal loans and the BITMAX cryptocurrency exchange for the Japanese market.

At the end of June this year, we also launched our new scoring service LINE Score and saw over 2 million people register in just two months since launch. Also, we successfully obtained an Internet-only banking permit in Taiwan and are moving forward with preparations to start business early next year.

Next, is our consolidated revenue. Our consolidated revenue for this quarter was ¥55.9 billion, an increase of 7.9% year-on-year. Ad revenue accounted for 55% of overall revenue, with 73% of this coming from Japan.

Next, I will explain our revenue and operating income by segment. The Q3 revenue for the core business was ¥48.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.7%, thanks to the solid growth of our ads business.

On the other hand, despite this growth, we recorded an operating income margin of 16.7% due to increased marketing cost involved in our newly released games. Our revenue for the strategic business was ¥7.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3.2%, operating loss decreased from the last quarter to ¥13.9 billion as a result of reduced marketing cost for LINE Pay.

In the previous quarter, we provided guidance that expected losses for our strategic business would be on par with the Q1 level, but have since been able to further control costs. Regarding Q4 operating losses, while we predict further marketing expenses and increased depreciation costs from systems used in our new financial services, losses are projected to be around the same as Q1.

Next, I'll speak about our core business: first, our communication and content services. The release of our new game LINE CHEF has gotten off to a great start in Japan and Taiwan, and has contributed to increased content revenue. Other content services, particularly LINE Manga and LINE MUSIC are also on a consistent growth track.

Recently, the Manga app market has been enjoying a high market evaluation with the domestic Manga app market also exhibiting continued growth. Against this background, LINE Manga has become the undisputed number one comic book app in Japan.

Furthermore, the subscription market continues to grow in Japan's music market, the second largest market in the world. LINE MUSIC has also steadily increased user numbers leading the service to record a 46% increase year-on-year in payments. As a result, content revenue reached ¥9.9 billion.

Communication revenue was the same level as last year's Q3 at ¥6.9 billion. All in all, communication, content and other revenue totaled ¥18 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.3%.

Next, I will explain about the ads business. Overall revenue from the ad business increased 13.5% year-on-year to ¥30.6 billion. Starting with account ads, LINE Official Account and LINE App merged to become a single unified account called LINE Official Account as part of the redesign project.

Assuming the same breakdown by Official Account and LINE App, the Official Account business grew by 171 accounts this quarter. The number of accounts continues to grow and 564 new LINE Official Accounts have opened in Japan since the redesign project completed last December. Compared to before the consolidation, the total number of accounts has grown more than 2.6 times.

Although sales from account ads decreased quarter-on-quarter due to redesigning sponsors' stickers and temporarily suspending sales of certain sales promotion products, sales are expected to recover in Q4 judging from the steady orders for our latest product cost per download, or CPD stickers. We also launched a new ad product called LINE Flyer yesterday, October 29. LINE Flyer informs users about great deals being offered nearby based on their geolocation information.

LINE Flyer has been in high demand since day one, demonstrated by the fact that close to 10,000 retailers had already signed up for the service at launch. Boosting top-class coverage since the beginning, LINE Flyer is expected to contribute significantly to our sales promotion business.

As a result of these efforts, account ad sales were ¥15.1 billion, an 8.2% growth year-on-year. For display ads overall impressions increased 17% quarter-on-quarter and 90% year-on-year because of continued impression growth from LINE News and Smart Channel. Smart Channel impressions are especially growing and accounted for approximately 20% of total impressions this quarter.

The Smart Channel video ad called Talk Head View has been very popular since its release and many advertisers are placing ads in this space. Furthermore, the brand lift rate is exceeding our expectations.

As a result of these efforts, we expect our display ad business to continue to achieve significant growth as a result of increased inventory in conjunction with business growth, the release of self-serve ads, video format improvements and report enhancements and that the growth rate will further increase in Q4. Subsequently, display ad sales grew 42.1% year-on-year to ¥12.6 billion, a significant increase.

Next, I will talk about our strategic business: first, in the O2O commerce domains. In the shopping domain, the surge of last minute demand before the consumption hike, tax hike supported the steady growth of our GMV, were GMV increased 83.4% year-on-year. LINE Shopping has shifted its marketing target from merchants two products, which led to improved conversion rates.

SHOPPING GO continues to maintain a high growth rate through initiatives to meet last minute demands before the tax increase, such as our renewed website and campaigns targeting first time users. In the gourmet domain, GMV increased 55.5% year-on-year. LINE Delima recorded an increase in GMV and the proportion of payments via LINE Pay, thanks to the successful half-price sale conducted in August.

Our food takeout service, LINE Pocoyo saw an impressive 2.5 fold surge in GMV in just two weeks after the tax hike due to rising demands for takeout foods with a reduced tax rate. GMV for our travel domain increased slightly from the previous quarter. In Q3, we mainly focused on improving functionalities such as adding search and review feature.

Next, I would like to discuss the progress of the LINE Pay business. In Q2, we launched the ¥30 billion giveaway campaign following deregulation of e-KYC services in Japan, which now enabled users to send funds with a simplified identity verification process. With this timing, the campaign aimed to expand LINE Pay's user base, drive P2P money transfers and verify the network effect of leveraging the LINE platform. As a result, we significantly increased user numbers.

In this quarter, despite focusing on sustainable and efficient marketing over major campaigns, the number of global LINE Pay users still exceeded 50 million with global GMV also increasing to ¥286.6 billion, a 9.9% year-on-year increase. LINE Pay users increased 670,000 quarter-on-quarter, resulting in a total of 36.9 million.

Among these over 5 million users have completed the KYC process. In line with our expectations, global MAU decreased slightly quarter-on-quarter in reaction to the ¥30 billion giveaway campaign. Nevertheless, overall global MAU increased 52.1% year-on-year to 5.54 million.

On the next slide, I will explain further about our domestic KPIs following the ¥30 billion campaign. So far LINE Pay has run many incentive-based campaigns, including the ¥30 billion give away and the Pay-Toku campaigns with 20% rewards aimed at raising LINE Pay's profile in acquiring users. Through these efforts, we have steadily increased LINE Pay's users.

At the same time, the heating up of points-back incentives being offered by cashless service providers since 2018 has meant that Japan's cashless market remains a war of attrition. In this quarter, we changed course to pursue a strategy that would set us apart from other cashless solutions, focusing on LINE's strength and more substantial and efficient marketing to drive LINE Pay's efficient growth.

By forgoing large scale incentive campaigns, LINE Pay's domestic marketing costs were down by 80% to ¥800 million from Q1. At the same time, the number of payments made with LINE Pay Cards and QR codes have demonstrated an ongoing high retention rate of over 75%. In this quarter, as well, we increased the number of new organic users by leveraging LINE's network effect and increased domestic MAU to 1.7 times that of Q1.

Regarding fund transfers, the number of transactions more than doubled from Q1 as we work to enhance the services functionality, including releasing a fund transfer service in July that enabled businesses to send money to individuals. From this KPI, we can affirm that using LINE Pay has become the norm for core users.

All in all, these results evidence that LINE Pay services have become a mainstay for its users. Moving forward, we will leverage LINE's phenomenal engagement levels, financial services and LINE Pay's other features and assets to pursue continued growth. Visa LINE Pay Card will also launch early next year, offering improved convenience to LINE Pay users.

This concludes my summary of the third quarter. Now, CFO Hwang, will explain the details of the third quarter financials.

In Joon Hwang

Hello. This is CFO In Joon Hwang.

Let me highlight some of the financials for the third quarter's earnings. Our consolidated revenues and other operating income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 was ¥57.4 billion, with operating loss of ¥5.7 billion. As for revenues, we reported ¥55.9 billion. This is an increase of 7.9% year-on-year and 0.9% quarter-on-quarter.

On the other operating income, we recorded a dilution gain of approximately ¥915 million due to third-party allotment by Snow Corporation that changes our equity interest. Our third quarter revenue for the core business was ¥48.5 million, 8.7% increase year-on-year and 0.2% increase quarter-on-quarter.

Operating income for core business was ¥8.1 billion, with operating margin of 16.7%, quarter-on-quarter decrease of 1.1%. The operating margin decrease was due to an increase in marketing spending in the content business, particularly the gaming business.

We continue to surpass the annual KPI for the core business margin set at 15% due to strict cost control efforts. However, given the year-end season, we anticipate an increase in one-time marketing spending during the fourth quarter, which could result in a lower margin than the current level.

Next, our revenue for the strategic business was ¥7.4 billion, with operating loss of ¥13.9 billion. We commented that the third quarter spending would be at similar level to the first quarter during the last earnings call.

And we had no large-scale promotion campaign for LINE Pay and tightened cost control at the same time, we saw a significant decrease in costs from the last quarter, resulting in an even smaller loss amount compared to the first quarter. We will continue to employ disciplined investment strategies during the fourth quarter and anticipate the operating loss to be at a similar level to that of the first quarter.

Next, I will discuss operating expenses. The third quarter's operating expenses were ¥63.1 billion, 13.7% increase year-on-year and 10.6% decrease quarter-on-quarter. Since personnel cost and marketing expenses will be covered in detail on a later page, I will discuss the breakdown of the other expenses.

Sales commissions decreased to ¥3.6 billion, 18.2% decrease quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to a decline in sales for LINE part-time jobs. Outsourcing expenses were ¥10.5 million, 4.7% decrease quarter-on-quarter due to a decrease in outsourcing fees associated with the KYC registration processing following the LINE Pay ¥30 billion campaign.

Depreciation expenses were ¥5.8 billion, 6.8% increase quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to the start of depreciation of LINE Securities systems after its service launch. Other operating expenses were ¥8.6 billion, 6.9% decrease quarter-on-quarter.

Employee compensation was ¥17.8 billion, 7.3% increase quarter-on-quarter. This is mainly due to headcount growth and an increase in costs relating to the ESOP stock-based compensation to reflect the stock price for the third quarter.

Marketing expense decreased significantly to ¥4.9 billion, 62.2% decrease quarter-on-quarter due to a drastic decline in the marketing expense for LINE Pay in Japan by enhancing marketing efficiency. Our operating loss for the third quarter was ¥5.7 billion, with net loss of ¥8.8 billion.

This concludes my presentation. We would now like to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from this Mr. Taewon Kim from UBS.

Taewon Kim

What is management's strategy in building out the LINE Pay and LINE Points ecosystem now that we are seeing healthy MAU growth, and we're getting expense trend in the third results? For instance, would forging partnership with direct payment competitors be one of your strategic considerations? Do you see need for such actions or are you confident that you can continue to grow your KYC and rollout Fintech services given the latest operating matrix on LINE Pay platform?

Takeshi Idezawa

Thank you for your questions. I understand your question is regarding the correlation, or the relationship between LINE Points and LINE Pay, also regarding the partnership for LINE Pay services. Actually on currency, we have made a very big change. This is integration between the LINE Pay and LINE Points.

So, so far, we are trying to make a [indiscernible] or the circumstance where the user can use their LINE Points that aren't for the LINE Pay services or the user can use the LINE Points for the other LINE services.

And I would like to add one point. This integration is just integration, but we would like to carry out various initiatives such as further the relationship - stronger relationship or correlation between Points and Pay, or cross sales with other services, also try to create an environment where the user can use LINE Points to pay for their various LINE services.

So regarding LINE Points, actually we are not focusing on this much with the partnership with external parties rather than that, so we would like to let the users use LINE Points for the other LINE services.

So, from the broader perspective, yes, we are partnering with various payment services. For example, for the sake of the development of merchants, we established a partnership for the mobile, mobile payments associate partnership with the various payment service partners.

And as I mentioned earlier, we will be releasing - launching the LINE Pay Visa cards in partnership with Visa, as well as for the NFC payment we are partnering with JCB. Therefore, we have taken already the various initiatives and we will keep continuing to pushing such partnerships.

The next question is from Mr. Seungjoo Ro from CLSA.

Seungjoo Ro

In regards to LINE Pay, we have seen rather expected decline in user matrix in that third quarter over the second quarter. However, could you share as the few indicators in October after VAT hike such as MAU, e-KYC users and transaction volume?

Takeshi Idezawa

Thank you very much for your question. As we announced, we have maintained extremely high retention rate even after conducting the extensive campaign in the second quarter. So compared to the first quarter, we have achieved efficient growth. We do not disclose monthly figures. However, after the tax hike in October, we are happy to report steady growth in this area.

The following question is also from Mr. Seungjoo Ro from CLSA.

Seungjoo Ro

Even with the changes in the definition of the impression in the third quarter, display ad impression increased 19% year-on-year. Looking at the decline in the branded pricing, we can estimate that the lower price ads are driving the growth in this trend going to - continue to going forward, heading into the fourth quarter or do you have a strategy to ramp higher priced ads through bigger and better targeting?

Takeshi Idezawa

Thank you very much for your question. As we see the blended numbers in terms of CPM, the CPM in general does appear to be on a declining trend. However, in terms of ad location, as we have previously announced, we have shifted to a new ad system. This has made it easier for us to make improvements and therefore, CPM is on our rising trend.

Yes. And going forward, we are focusing our efforts in three key areas. First is the introduction of self-serve ads that we expect to launch in November. With this, we expect to see increase in ad demand. Number two, is enhancement in video ad formats. With this, we see that the percentage of video ads is increasing and also with Talk Head View which is display within the Smart Channel is increasing steadily as well.

Talk Head View also achieved very high CPM at this moment and we are receiving many inquiries and orders from our advertisers. So, enhancing our video ad formats is definitely an area we are focusing on. And number three, is targeting. With our new ad system, we have included new features such as targeting and raising the precision of it, which will contribute to the rise of CPM overall.

And just to add, in terms of inventory, we are focusing on the following four areas. Number one is our news tab, ad location in our news tab is extremely successful and we are seeing continued growth. Number two is Smart Channel. We are operating the Smart Channel with a lot of room to grow and we see a greater potential going forward.

Number three is our full-fledged commitment into our overseas market. We will be launching our ads inventory for our overseas market. And number four is leveraging external ad distributors, which will also increase in terms of inventory.

The next question is from Yoshitaka Nagao of Nomura Securities.

Yoshitaka Nagao

Previously you had said that LINE Pay should become profitable within three years but I can see that there is some potential of the loss on a quarter basis. So shall I assume that the amount of loss will be shrinking in 2020 or 2021 on the fiscal year basis? Could you give us some more comments regarding the road map how do you make it profitable?

InJoon Hwang

For the LINE Pay, it is hard to say in detail at this moment for 2020, because we are under process of setting up the measurement plan for next year, but we can say that we are on track and as the scale is getting larger, the profitability will be expected to be improved in 2020 and 2021.

Yoshitaka Nagao

The following is the second question. You've mentioned that display ads growth rate will be beyond the Q3 in Q4, but what kind of the other product would be the growth driver, it could be that of that ad or Smart Channel in overseas market?

InJoon Hwang

To reiterate what I said, there would be four different major drivers. One is that yes, starting the sales services and increasing amount of video ad and refinement or the enhanced precision ad targeting and increase in number of inventories.

So when it comes to the exact for the Q4, yes, we've already seen a great increase in the news. Then also among the Smart Channel products the Talk Head View which is the video display ad and this ad is very, very popular among advertisers. So they are the key growth drivers.

The next question is from an Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you discuss the CPM of Smart Channel in the third quarter of 2019? Also, what are the Smart Channel CPM trends in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2020?

Takeshi Idezawa

Yes. Thank you for your question. CPM for Smart Channel is growing at a very impressive rate. Talk Head View, which is a video ad format on Smart Channel, the sales for Talk Head View is also increasing at a very good rate. So overall CPM for Smart Channel, we expect it to grow for 4Q and for 2020.

Talk Head View has been offered for six months and we are continuing our optimization or refining this ad location. As the ratio of video ads increase and we continue our fine tuning efforts on top of the four key focus areas that I've mentioned in the previous question, these are ways for us to fine tune this ad location in order to increase the CPM.

The next question is from an Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you please discuss your ad take improvements on self-served and better targeting in detail including timeframes for improvements?

Takeshi Idezawa

Regarding the sales tab we are going to launch in this November. So, we are under the jury progress. So when it comes to better targeting, actually this is not a matter of the timing because normally from this year but even for the start of this services we have always put effort to the refined or the enhanced that's targeting the precision. But of course with introducing the new platform or system - so in fact exactly there from this summer we have put greater effort to do that.

But of course for that purpose any one action could achieve that goal, therefore, we have put tireless effort to achieve that for the purpose we have put lots of human resources and inventory to various testing. So, again this is not matter of the exact timeframe, but this is kind of an ongoing effort and the project for us. So, probably in the first quarter of 2020 we will be able to see the results of our ongoing and tireless efforts.

