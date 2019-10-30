Dow: The Price Is Right

So, with oil prices and intermediates continuing to strengthen and stabilize, we believe this will be constructive for earnings as we enter 2020.

The majority of Dow's products rely on oil as a basic resource in production, as well as other materials affected by commodity prices.

Dow Inc. (DOW) has caught our attention as it has been rallying since its last earnings report. The name has slowly dwindled since its inception, and we called for a buy as it was bottoming out in the summer. The stock fell a bit more at the end of August along with oil and refiners but has recently come on strong. As a reminder, you may recall that this chemical company was borne of the separation of DowDuPont (DWDP) into Dow, DuPont (DD), and Corteva (CTVA). In the high $40s and low $50s here, we believe the stock is still largely undervalued and worthy of a purchase for its high dividend yield and payout that is well-covered. While we are short-term traders at heart, the momentum is positive again, but we believe investors stand to gain from a purchase in DOW at present levels. Let us discuss why we like the name here.

As a reminder, Dow is a chemical business and is more streamlined than it was before the merger with DuPont years ago. The newly created Dow is focused on just a few key areas. The two largest segments by revenue are still the Packaging and Specialty Plastics, and the Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure segments are both expected to experience stable growth.

The reason that oil pricing matters is that oil is a key input cost, and with lower energy pricing, the company charges less for its products. There are also impacts of feedstock costs to be aware of, but, in the most recent quarter, there were challenges with pricing that simply led to declines. Let us discuss.

Performance

Source: Q3 presentation

Packaging and Specialty Plastics net sales were $5.1 billion, down 17% versus the year-ago period. Volume contracted 4%, driven primarily by higher ethane feedstock usage in the United States, which reduced sales of Hydrocarbons & Energy co-products. Local prices really hurt, however. Prices were down 13%, driven by reduced polyethylene product prices and lower prices for Hydrocarbons & Energy co-products.

Source: Q3 presentation

Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure net sales were $3.4 billion, down 14% versus the year-ago period. Volume was about flat, but local price declined 13% here as well, and the decreases in price were noted in all regions and both the Polyurethane/CAV and Industrial Solutions sub-segments.

Source: Q3 presentation

The third segment, Performance Materials and Coatings also saw some weakness. However, it was driven lower mostly by pricing again. Net sales were $2.3 billion, down 11% versus the year-ago period. Volume actually was down 1%, with growth in Asia Pacific and EMEA, and pricing was down 10% with the year-ago period. That said, currency decreased sales by 1% as well.

Ongoing pressure soon to subside?

We walked you through recent performance as we do not have much to go on yet with the new standalone company, but we wanted you to be aware. We expect the challenges early in the year have continued in Q3 for a few reasons. First, operationally, the company was planning big expenditures in turnaround and maintenance improvements, weighing on EBITDA. Do not forget that the company is exposed to fluctuations in crude prices and they were hurting in much of the quarter. This is since the majority of Dow's products rely on oil as a basic resource in production, as well as other materials affected by commodity prices. Selling prices are also impacted. Another risk to be mindful of is that the company is exposed a bit to the housing and construction markets due to its infrastructure and architectural products that it sells. Slowdowns in the economy or in housing could hurt. That said, crude has mostly stabilized but that could change quickly.

We see some risk on the balance sheet too. The company also carries a debt load of over $17 billion right now.

Source: Dow October 2019 10-Q

This debt followed the spin-off, but the company does seek to get this to a target of $16 billion with maintaining its cash balance of nearly $3 billion. As the company moves forward, we see some signs of strength.

Signs of strength?

Economic data currently remains decent. The Fed has boosted the economy further with yet another rate cut, so that is a positive sign. While the company may face lower margins thanks to lower pricing and moderate input costs, we are encouraged by the company's cost savings plans, along with an improvement in pricing. The company is doing well while other producers are at breakeven.

Source: Q3 presentation

Earlier in the year, pricing was beginning to increase in the company's key intermediates.

Source: Investor Presentation Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

So, with oil prices and intermediates continuing to strengthen and stabilize, we believe this will be constructive for earnings as we enter 2020. We like that there is potential inflection with a widening spread, but we need more time to see it pan out. If it does, this is bullish.

We mentioned cost savings before. Cost synergies are being maximized and management anticipates $400 million of additional savings yet to be realized, as well as more than $200 million of cost reductions by the end of 2020.

As for our expectations, this year, we expect earnings to approximate $3.60 to $3.75, and earnings to exceed $4.00 in 2020. This is solid growth. Our EPS projections are based on share reductions, revenue growth, and anticipated cost synergies.

Valuation

The company is currently valued at 14.4 forward EPS expectations for 2019. This is slightly below the sector median of 16.6. Further, the EV/Sales is 1.32 versus the sector median of 1.54, while EV/EBITDA is only a 6.3 compared to the sector's 6.9. On a price to cash flow basis, we are looking at 7.74 versus 8.24. All things considered, the stock is attractive relative to the sector. On its own, when we factor in the challenges faced so far in 2019, we believe that any current premium for Dow stock is more than justified and is likely to expand as the market revalues the name higher. We believe the attractiveness of the stock is further bolstered by a high dividend payout and strong repurchase plan.

Shareholder-friendly

Make no mistake, Dow is shareholder-friendly. It is currently working on a $3 billion share repurchase plan which was announced in February. For those keeping the score, $3 billion of shares could retire ~8% of Dow's $38 billion market cap at the time of this writing. Dow also pays a bountiful dividend. The $0.70 quarterly dividend translates to a current yield of 5.5% based on the $2.80 per share annual dividend. That is high-yield and attractive in our estimation.

Take home

We see EPS rising into 2020, as well as ongoing buybacks and a bountiful dividend as reasons to buy shares here. All in all, we rate shares a buy under $50, especially with ongoing economic strength. A little help from pricing which would stem from stable and more favorable oil prices and spreads would go a long way. We are willing to get paid well over 5% to wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.