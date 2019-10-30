Magellan Aerospace: A Recession Resilient Aerospace Manufacturer

Note: All figured discussed will be in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (OTCPK:MALJF) has shown the ability to handle extremely dire economic circumstances and survive. Its strong cash flow and earnings record over the previous 5 years have provided investors with a modest and fully funded dividend, while making great improvements to its financial position. Through effective debt management, the company has built an outstanding record of debt service, and has enough current assets to cover its total liabilities.

With strong order backlogs for commercial airline producers, and an expectation of continued increases in defense budgets, the economic environment makes Magellan an attractive purchase at current valuations. If the security were to begin trading in line with the industry average, investors could potentially see over 40% capital gains, all while receiving a modest 2.5% dividend.

Company Overview

Magellan Corporation is involved in the new design, engineering, and manufacturing of engine and structural components for the aerospace industry. The company also services the aftermarket through its supply of spare components and its after sale repair services. Its business can be broken down into two main business segments, comprising of commercial and defense aerospace customers.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company has multiple offices and manufacturing plants located throughout Canada, the United States and Europe (mainly the UK) which it uses to supply components to both governments and commercial airplane producers from those same countries.

On a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis, the firm has conducted just over $1 billion in sales, with corresponding net income of $117 million. With a book value just shy of $800 Million, the company currently trades at a slight premium, with a market value of $916 Million at the time of this writing. The company had previously begun trading relatively close to its 52 week low, making this an opportune time to analyze the company as a value investment.

Historical Financial Analysis

A historical analysis of the corporation over the previous 10-20 years shows periods of both great despair and prosperity. Magellan, along with almost all of the aerospace industry, found itself in an extremely dire position following the terrorist attacks on the world trade center. The horrible and heart wrenching events that took place on September 11th 2001 had far reaching and devastating impact.

From an economic perspective, the aerospace industry was hit particularly hard, as consumer confidence was justifiable eroded, and the drastic changes to take place in terms of airport security sent profits for many of the largest industry competitors spiraling down. Magellan, as with many smaller industry players, saw its profitability and financial position disintegrate. On multiple occasions following 2001, the firm posted massive declines in all profitability measures, with several occasions seeing greater than 70% YoY drops in both revenue and net income.

As the company began to slow its descent, and prospects of a return to prosperity began to emerge, the United States entered the great recession beginning with the now infamous collapse of Lehman Brothers. Although the recession greatly impacted the aerospace industry as consumers affected by the recession cut back on air travel, Magellan Corporation was able to handle the fallout, and begin to gain momentum. The company even managed to post a net gain in 2008, its first positive year since 1999.

The story from 2010 onward has been a stark difference to the first decade of the 2000's. The company has been able to grow its revenue at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.1% since 2009, all while steadily improving its gross and net profit margins which currently stand at a respectable 16.7% and 8.9% respectively on a TTM basis.

Gross Profit & Net Income Margins

(Source: Magellan Aerospace Corporation Annual Report 2018- 2010)

Along with its strengthening profitability the corporation has greatly improved cash flow over the previous 10 years. EBITDA on a TTM basis comes in at just over $166 million with corresponding EBITDA margins of 16.4% for the same period.

EBITDA & EBITDA Margin

(Source: Magellan Aerospace Corporation Annual Report 2018- 2010)

The overall improvement in both earnings and cash flow has put the company in a comfortable position to pay out investors and creditors. Since reintroducing dividend payments in 2012, management has been able to keep the dividend fully funded by a decent margin, with a current payout ratio of 25%. Subsequently the company's strong growth in cash flow has allowed management to easily meet interest payments, leaving no real cause for concern.

Interest Coverage Ratio (EBIT/ Interest)

(Source: Magellan Aerospace Corporation Annual Report 2018- 2010)

Given the net income, equity investors may like to see a slight increase in dividends. Although it is understandable why the dividend had been removed in previous years, more than enough coverage could allow a slight increase and create a higher return for investors. Although to management's credit the dividend had been recently increased, it still has room to move slightly higher. At current levels the dividend is respectable although it does not create any particular interest in the stock above and beyond the average.

Regardless of the dividend payout, management has done an effective job reinvesting its retained earnings to create a sound financial position. A steady commitment to paying down debt and strengthening its current accounts, has positioned the company to handle potential downturns, and to reinvest in growth opportunities when conditions can justify it. At current levels the company could take a 57% write down in its current assets, and still have enough capital to cover its total liabilities.

Debt to EBITDA

(Source: Magellan Aerospace Corporation Annual Report 2018- 2010)

Current & Quick Ratio

(Source: Magellan Aerospace Corporation Annual Report 2018- 2010)

The company in the past has shown the ability to survive through an extremely difficult time for the aerospace industry. With the friendly environment of recent years, the company has shown the ability to capitalize on opportunities and build a sound financial position. On a forward looking basis, the general industry consensus is promising, but not without its pitfalls.

Industry Outlook

To better understand Magellan's potential to generate revenue, we must first understand where its revenue comes from. Geographically speaking, the company conducts business mainly within Canada, the United States, and Europe (which is mainly comprised on the United Kingdom). This does not provide much geographic diversity for the business, as these countries share relatively similar economies and government spending habits. This however is somewhat of a common trait for firms in this sector, given that Western countries and their governments typically make up the bulk of purchases.

The company has looked to address this issue to an extent in recent years with a $29 million investment in a manufacturing plant in India. Although as it currently stands, the plant's main purpose would be to drive down costs for servicing its European purchases, and not necessarily diversifying its revenue stream. However, it is possible that this facility could assist the company in winning contracts with the Indian government, as it is common for governments to purchase from businesses that create economic prosperity and jobs within their own borders.

From a sector perspective, Magellan's revenue can be broken down into two segments, commercial and defense. Defense purchasers are made up of governments and companies supplying military equipment to governments, such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Although the defense industry is a large market, the commercial segment, made up of companies that manufacture and sell passenger airplanes, such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) or Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), makes up the lion's share of the firm's revenue. Leaving this as our first and main point of interest for clues into future prosperity.

(Source: Magellan AGM 2019)

2018 was a strong year for the commercial airliner industry with backlogged orders for two of the larger producers, Airbus and Boeing, hitting all time highs. Although at current levels they are slightly down from their peak, the industry outlook provided by Boeing remains relatively strong, a quote from the MD&A discussing Boeing's market outlook presentation at the 2019 Paris Air Show highlights this.

Boeing estimates the world fleet will grow from 25,830 aircraft to 50,660 aircraft by 2038, comprising of 19,210 replacements, 24,830 market growth aircraft and 6,620 retained aircraft. A majority (39%) of the 44,040 replacement and growth aircraft are expected to come from the Asia-Pacific region with North America and Europe representing 21% and 20% respectively. Although commercial aircraft order backlogs for Airbus and Boeing are down slightly from the records set by the end of 2018, backlogs still remain strong. As of June 30, 2019, Airbus' backlog was at 7,276 jets on order and Boeing's backlog was at 5,733. (Source: Magellan 2019 Q2 MD&A)

It should also be noted here that Airbus and Boeing make up a large portion of Magellan's total sales, at 24% and 16% in 2018 respectively. Although it is never a good sign to see a significant portion of sales concentrated with only a few purchasers, it may not be fair to discount Magellan too greatly for this. Given the massive size of these two firms, and the government support they continually receive, this is a problem for many within the industry.

Turning our attention now to the defense industry, we can find a similar showing of strength in recent years, with expectations that defense budgets will grow into the future. As global tensions rise, typically so will the spending allocated to respective militaries, often with aircraft vehicles making up the bulk of these budgets, due to their high costs.

The biggest military, and thus military budget, comes from the United States, which has seen a relatively strong increase in recent years under the Trump administration. There is an expectation the budget will continue to increase moving forward, with the aerospace portion making up the largest share given the aging equipment.

(Source: Washington Post)

The high average age of many aircraft equipment for the US military also suggests prolonged increases to spending on this specific item, as repairs and cost for replacement should be expected to continue into the near future.

(Source: Washington Post)

Falling in line with its NATO ally, the UK is also expected to see increases in defense spending through the next few years. Although the overall size pales in comparison to the US budget, Magellan still generates roughly a third of its overall sales from the UK, and thus a strong showing for defense spending bodes well for the company. (Source: Business Wire)

Canada poses a slightly different picture than its long standing allies in the US & UK. Although the promises of increased defense spending have been similar to that of its sister nations, the actual figures show a different story. The smaller size of the Canadian military compared to both the US and UK make its importance, at least from a revenue generation standpoint for Magellan, less important. Thus moving forward, increased profitability will rest more so on the other nations. The potential for increased spending in Canada would be of a benefit, but not vital for continued success.

Valuation and Conclusion

Before touching on the valuation analysis for Magellan, it would be wise to address a commonly talked about theme in recent years for the industry; M&A activity. In an effort to create greater cost efficiency, many firms have looked to vertically integrate by purchasing parts manufacturers such as Magellan. Although some analysts believe the company could be a potential target, it is generally unwise for the average investors to apply any sort of premium to account for this.

For one there are many nuances to the M&A industry that make predictions from an outsider highly susceptible to error. Even then if one can accurately predict a takeover attempt, there are numerous pitfalls that can emerge when actually working to close a deal. In addition, Magellan is owned in large part by Norman Edwards, with 74% of the outstanding shares. This creates a difficult dynamic for any potential purchaser, and therefore the average investor would be wise to remove this possibility from their analysis.

The average Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple for the aerospace and defense industry typically falls somewhere between 10-12x. Given the smaller size of Magellan, it would be appropriate to apply a slight discount to account for above average volatility and use an EV/ EBITDA range of 8-9x, producing a hypothetical fair value of $22-25/ share.

Enterprise Value to EBITDA

(Source: Author's own calculation)

A potential for 40% capital gains, while paying a modest dividend makes the case for investment in Magellan an attractive one. While the general industry outlook for the business is strong, there are still potential pitfalls that could emerge.

Growing fears of a recession create the potential for firms to begin cutting back on production to prepare for a slowdown. If a recession were to hit within the next few years, the commercial airline industry would likely see declining profits as air travel is typically cut back in these circumstances. Defense spending on the other hand, is less susceptible to these issues, and with 30% of its revenue coming from it, creates somewhat of a hedge if commercial orders drop.

The troubles facing Boeing and its Max 737 fleet also have the potential to create long standing problems for many in the industry. Although the issues are expected to be resolved at latest by early 2020, a permanent damage to the firm's reputation could reverberate and impact the bottom line of parts manufacturers dependent on a strong Boeing such as Magellan.

Lastly the fallout from Brexit and further issues with trade wars could also impact Magellan, but the stock comes across as an attractive purchase given the company's strong financial position, and its strong track record showing the capability to survive through some of the toughest times faced by aerospace manufacturers.

