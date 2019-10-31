Trick Or Treat, These Are Some Scary REITs

But I’m not holding out much hope for the examples I'll list below.

American Malls.

They’re supposed to be filled with pairs and groups of shoppers chatting as they try to avoid getting trapped by center-kiosk people trying to sell whatever they’re trying to sell.

Hubs of social and commercial interaction, they’re meant to showcase retirees power walking around them early in the morning (shout out to mother who walks daily at the Simon-owned mall in Greenville, SC).

Later on in the day, you might find mothers with young children trying to go through their to-do lists. The same goes for desperate people of either gender heading over to their carrier of choice to solve phone troubles.

And then, after five, the mix gets even more diverse, with teens and young professionals added to the mix… people sipping on various drinks, eating various food, trying on various apparel, and considering various purchases.

That was the standard and even expected mall situation for decades.

But not anymore. There’s something far less carefree and much more sinister going on across the nation.

Something that could be lurking around any shopping corner.

Something you really, really want to avoid.

Houses of Horror

That “something” is the abandoned mall, a growing specter as retailers figure out how to properly – and profitably – handle changing shopper dynamics (i.e., online opportunities).

As such, when you search for “abandoned malls” or “deserted malls in America” or “creepy malls,” you’re going to find more than a few hits.

Most of the images that come up will probably be attributable to Seph Lawless. He’s a Huffington Post photojournalist whose work captures global attention.

One of the most unsettling of his pictures comes from Owings Mills, Maryland. It’s a shot looking at a down escalator that’s broken and obviously no longer operational. Pieces of what I presume used to be the ceiling have collapsed onto it, adding one more ominous layer to the darkened next floor below.

There are so many reasons you shouldn’t go down there. Though I’m sure thrill-seekers have done so a time or two before.

Hopefully, they made it back out OK.

Then again, they might have a better shot of coming out unscathed than investors who put their money into certain still-existing malls through real estate investment trusts, or REITs. I explored this issue in my August article, “Musical Mall REIT Chairs: Survival of the Fittest,” where I wrote:

“On April 17, 2019, Business Insider ran a lengthy, attention-grabbing headline that seemed to spell the doom of brick-and-mortar retail. “‘The retail apocalypse has claimed 6,000 U.S. stores in 2019 so far, more than the number that shut down in all of 2018,’ it declared in big, bold letters.”

That Business Insider article went on to cite an April UBS report predicting that some 75,000 North American stores would shutter between 2019 and 2026. Oh yeah, and “e-commerce would make up a quarter of total sales by then.”

Scary stuff, right?

There Is a Bright Side to This Story…

For the record, my August article wasn’t all doom and gloom. While there were mentions of metaphorical guts spilled and to be spilled… I’m confident there will be shopping-centric REITs that survive this horror show.

Just as long as they don’t fall prey to classic horror movie mistakes, such as running upstairs, anyway. Or into creepy mansions.

It’s just that some REITs started doing exactly that quite a while ago. And their bad past decisions are bound to come back and bite them – probably sooner than later.

There are even some shopping center REITs that need to be avoided. I don’t see them as being quite the bloodbath as their ill-fated mall cousins. However, forewarned is forearmed.

For instance, Harvey Katz wrote a piece published on Wednesday in the Investment Research 600 e-letter I subscribe to. Here’s what the chief economist and managing editor of Value Line Research had to say:

“Signs of an economic slowdown are proliferating. Specifically, recent weeks have seen modest declines (from cyclical highs) in housing starts, a slight drop in existing home sales, a sudden reversal in industrial production (spurred by softer global growth and continuing trade frictions with China), a listless reading in the leading indicators, and a pullback in retail spending. This latter decline – perhaps the most worrisome in this group – reflected lower sales at building-materials retailers, department stores, and over the Internet. This overall deceleration in business activity suggests that GDP growth, which was nearly 3% in 2018 and more than 2% in the first half of the year, will average 1.5%-2.0%, at best, over the next year or so.

Smart mall and shopping-center REITs will live to see another day, and a profitable one too. But I’m not holding out much hope for the examples I'll list below.

But These REITs Are Going Down

CBL Properties (CBL) is set to release Q3-19 earnings on Friday, Nov. 1. While it’s rather hard to forecast the future, there are some good indicators that the results will be a continued spiral effect.

Around two months ago, Exeter Capital disclosed a 5.97% stake in CBL in an SEC filing and in a statement the activist investor said they may communicate with management and other shareholders and may make proposals relating to capital, ownership, and/or board structures.

Remember that CBL had to suspend the dividend earlier this year following two previous dividend cuts (over two years). It was no surprise to see shares jump when Exeter said it has taken a 6% stake in the struggling mall REIT.

Activist or not, the continued store closures suggest a continued deterioration in fundamentals. In Q2-19 the company’s portfolio same-center NOI was -5.7% for the quarter and the company said it “anticipates the back half of the year to trend lower as it experiences a full income loss from 2019 bankruptcy related store closures.”

The company said in Q2 that it “expected sequential decline in mall occupancy of 130 basis points to 90.2% (was 91.1% in Q2-18). Same-center mall occupancy was 88.1% in Q2-18, a 130 basis point decline compared with 89.4% in Q2-18.

Bankruptcy-related store closures reduced occupancy by 570,000 square feet including closures from Payless, Gymboree and Charlotte Russe. We expect to see continued pressure in Q3 and Q4 related to shutting down the Dress Barn and Forever 21 (three closures out of 98 announced).

We also are expecting to see more bad news related to J.C. Penney (JCP) when the struggling department store chain reports in mid November.

Credit Suisse recently issued bearish holiday commentary citing “macro pressures weighing on already-weak recent trends (shorter holiday shopping calendar, ongoing tariff/tourism uncertainty, and tough weather compares lapping cold weather that extended through much of 4Q18).”

The firm says it's lowering EPS estimates by –3% on average for 2019 and by –5.5% for 2020 for U.S. department stores.

It has become clear to us that CBL cannot survive as a publicly-traded REIT. In our view the company should either convert to a C-Corp. or go private. Because REITs must pay out at least 90% of taxable income, CBL is clearly unable to navigate given the excessive capital requirements and significant future declines in NOI.

No matter how cheap, we consider CBL a gamble, and investors should stay clear of this REIT. We maintain a Strong Sell.

Washington Prime (WPG) already released Q3-19 earnings and we would consider the latest news a “mixed bag” of results. While we can see steady improvements by the management team, there are continued concerns that should be acknowledged.

For example, S&P Global Ratings cut the company’s issuer credit rating to BB- from BB, citing continued deterioration of its operating performance.

This negative outlook reflects S&P's view that WPG's operating metrics "will remain pressured over the next year by ongoing tenant bankruptcies and store closures, which could hurt operating metrics, credit protection measures, and liquidity."

Again, WPG’s management team is doing an above average job of managing risk that includes resolving 17 of 23 (75%) of the department store vacancies and maintaining the 2020 comp NOI growth forecast of at least 2% for combined Tier 1 and Open-Air properties.

But the latest quarter validates the current state of affairs in which WPG’s Tier 1 comp NOI was -8.8% and the company attributed that to “$4.3 million negative impact as a result of co-tenancy and commensurate rental income loss from 2018 anchor bankruptcies -- Bon Ton, Sears, Toys - and the remaining $2.1 million attributable to 2019 - again, Charlotte Russe, Gymboree and Payless.”

In terms of financial engineering, I’m not so critical of WPG as it relates to the more recent ground lease sale/leaseback. However, it’s financial engineering and clearly S&P didn’t buy into the creative concept. I will make that case that I consider the landowner position superior (much like AAA bond) and the reason I remain bullish at it relates to Safehold (SAFE) – see my latest article here.

My biggest concern with WPG is of course the dividend safety, or lack thereof. There's no question that the threat of a dividend cut is likely, as Mr. Market has been signaling that (dividend cut) for quite some time, hence the 22.6% yield. If the trend in store closures was slowing down, I could understand owning a speculative position in WPG, but I see no signs of that whatsoever.

As I said earlier, J.C. Penney reports in a few weeks and I’m not seeing any love.

Macerich (MAC) is set to release Q3-19 earnings on Oct. 31 and I’m willing to bet that results will be consistent with Taubman Centers (TCO). Similar to Washington Prime, Taubman saw Q3-19 comparable center NOI fall -1.5%, driven by the Forever 21 bankruptcy and foreign currency exchange rates. Taubman reaffirmed 2019 adjusted FFO guidance of $3.64-$3.75 per share, but the company warned on the earnings call “the Forever 21 bankruptcy filed in late September remains a fluid situation.”

Recognizing this, we maintain a strong buy with Taubman given the well-positioned balance sheet ($1.1 billion line of credit with a balance of $275 million) and payout ratio, but there’s a clear indication that we’re not at the end of the cycle as Taubman expects Forever 21’s bankruptcy to create a drag on comp NOI growth in 2020 of 1% to 1.5%. Taubman has two Forever 21 stores on the closure list.

Comparatively, Macerich as four Forever 21 stores on the closure list (three are owned by MAC). In addition, Macerich lists 33 total Forever 21 in its filings and 28 J.C. Penney locations. While I make no bones that MAC has a high-quality mall portfolio, the real question comes down to dividend safety, and we believe it’s not a matter of “if” the dividend will be cut, but “when.”

Simply put, we don’t believe in the concept of market timing, and we’re perfectly content to sit on the sidelines until MAC demonstrates that it can manage its dividend. If you’re betting that the company can sustain the dividend in the face of further store closures, I wish you the best of luck.

Some REIT Treats

With all of the doom and gloom, I wanted to leave you on this Halloween holiday with something more than a bag filled with coal. So here’s an update on two of my favorite mall picks.

In Q3-19 Simon Property Group (SPG) generated funds from operations of $1.081 billion, or $3.05 per share, and as the CEO explained,

“We achieved this consensus this quarter even with certain unanticipated retail of bankruptcies, reduced property level NOI from the acceleration of properties undergoing significant redevelopment such as Northgate compared to our budgets.”

Simon’s comp NOI increased 1.6% and the total portfolio increased 1.3% for the latest quarter. In addition, SPG’s reported retail sales per square foot for malls and outlets was $680, compared to $650 per foot, an increase of 4.5%.

The company increased guidance from $12.00 to $12.05, which is an increase of $0.03 from the bottom end of the range. And the company added some icing on the cake by announcing a dividend increase of 5.1% year-over-year. As the CEO, David Simon, explained,

“We've grown the dividend more than 8% over the last few years. And as a reminder, our annualized dividend yield is greater than 5% which is more than 350 basis points higher than the 10-year Treasury which is basically at a record spread were more than 1.5 times covered in terms of our dividend coverage by our FFO, and we've paid out since we've been public now well over $30 billion, a lot of dough.”

Boom! Now on to Tanger Outlets (SKT), the pure play outlet REIT.

On Q3-19 the company boosted 2019 FFO guidance per share to $2.27-$2.31, from $2.25-$2.31. In addition, the company nudged 2019 same-center NOI guidance from -1.5% to -2.25% to -1.4% to -1.8%. Tanger said year-end occupancy also should look better, was 94.75% to 95.25%, and new target is 95.5% to 95.8%.

Again, the big difference with Tanger and Simon is the fact that they both enjoy strong balance sheets with excellent dividend safety metrics, Steve Tanger, SKT’s CEO, explains in the press release,

“We have a 26-year historic commitment to paying a quarterly cash dividend. Our dividend remains well covered, as we expect to generate nearly $95 million of free cash flow over and above our dividend during 2019 and have nearly $600 million in unused line of credit capacity. As we move towards 2020, we remain focused on leasing to desired brands while creating the level of activity and excitement that drives shoppers to Tanger Centers."

Boom!

Happy Halloween… trick or treat, what’s your favorite REIT?

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

