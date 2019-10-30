Apple First Look: Humming Into The Holiday Quarter

I continue to think that AAPL is a solid tech and consumer name to buy today and hold for the long term.

Once again, strength came not from the popular iPhone, but from fast-growing product categories like wearables and services.

Apple's tenth consecutive all-around beat was one of the best seen over the past two years, while the outlook for the holiday quarter looked solid.

It was not only Apple's (AAPL) tenth consecutive all-around beat. In fiscal 4Q19, the Cupertino company managed to top analyst expectations on EPS by the widest margin since 2017 and delivered guidance for the important holiday period that landed solidly ahead of consensus.

Much more than just phones

To be fair, I calculate that one-fourth of the bottom-line upside to expectations came in the form of favorable, non-operating items. For instance, I estimate that substantially higher other income and a lower effective tax rate added about five cents to EPS that was not fully accounted for in Apple's original outlook. Still, the company seems to have done a solid job across its product portfolio.

I have been repeating myself quite a bit lately: although iPhones will continue to be a hot topic of discussion among Apple investors and analysts, I believe the growth of the company will rely increasingly on product categories that were once considered secondary. Case in point, sales in the wearables category increased by an astonishing 54% in fiscal 4Q19, more than offsetting a drop of 9% in a still recovering smartphone division. I am highly suspicious that the recent Apple Watch refresh, late in the quarter, played a role in boosting segment sales.

The other key highlight of the quarter, in my view, was increase in service revenues of more than 25% that reversed the recent growth deceleration trend (see graphs below). At this point, Apple's original goal of doubling 2016 service sales by 2020 already looks like a very low bar to overcome, especially ahead of the upcoming Apple TV+ release.

In line with my most recent article, iPads also helped to support the top line by growing nearly 17% vs. a much more modest 8% rate last quarter. At play here was probably the refresh of the entry-level iPad whose early September timing was unusual, contributing with upside to the most recent quarter.

The one market that, in my opinion, may disappoint investors slightly is Greater China. While the recovery in the region is likely to take time, the 2% to 3% drop in revenues in the Far East improved only modestly over fiscal 3Q19 levels. It is possible that the recent issues in Hong Kong, the current trade war with the United States, and economic growth deceleration may have offset, at least partially, momentum that could have built up with the recent introduction of the iPhone 11.

See summarized P&L below. Notice how gross and op margins landed at or above guidance. Meanwhile, guidance for the very important holiday quarter came in an inch ahead of consensus - the $4.46 EPS guidance below is derived using my own share retirement assumption.

My first conclusions

Back in July, I called AAPL "my FAAMG stock for the rest of 2019". About 22% in share price appreciation later, I have not been disappointed with the stock or the company, which seems to be executing superbly across the product categories while slowly recovering from a slump in iPhone sales.

Given my first read of Apple's fiscal 4Q19 results and outlook for the upcoming quarter, I remain a high-conviction AAPL bull. Possibly, stopping the stock from rallying strongly in the near term are valuations that, while not aggressive, are far from being depressed (see chart above). Yet, I continue to think that this is a solid tech and consumer name to buy today and hold for the long term.

