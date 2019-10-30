U.S. Equities: Still Poised For Lower Levels

Key levels we expect to turn this new high down. We are not expecting an overall breakout and run, but what some might call a false breakout and drop.

The new high may be completing a wave 5 of an ending diagonal move up from the early August low, suggestive of a retracement to the origin of this diagonal.

This week, the S&P 500 made an all-time high. So, now, the question many are asking - "is this a breakout that will cause the SPX to head to much higher levels?". The answer to this question will vary depending on who you ask, but in our opinion, the answer is no, this is not a breakout move, but rather the conclusion of a larger overall move up that we have been anticipating for some time.

For those who have followed our analysis for some time, they will know that we have viewed the high made in late July as the top of primary degree wave 3 in the S&P 500, with an expectation of a multi-month correction that results in an eventual move back to the ~2200 region. Since the late July high, the SPX has managed to make several significant drops and, ultimately, advance a whopping 20 points. For those who followed our analysis and exited equities, they have missed nothing. For those who exited long exposure and shorted, they have had several wonderful trade potentials. However, this aside, how does a new high effect our overall counts, and where do we go from here? In this article, I'll provide a brief update to our overall expectations.

For an expanded discussion, please view a copy of our Daily Market Update video that we provide twice daily to our subscribers by clicking on the link below.

By way of update, first, start by reviewing the S&P 500 Weekly Chart below. While some are viewing this high as a b-wave high, we are viewing it as an extension of Primary Degree wave 3. In practical terms, it is somewhat immaterial which, as in both counts the target is the same. To be clear, at this time, we are not viewing the new high as a breakout and run scenario. Upside Fibonacci target levels that can turn the SPX down are firstly at yesterday's high, then 3053 and 3078. If these levels fail to provide a meaningful reversal, then we will reconsider the overall count. In the post market video below, we review one such potential count in some detail.

S&P 500 Weekly Chart

Now, turn your attention to the S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract Daily Chart below. The most significant point I want to make regarding this chart is the final move up from the 2770 low that was established on August 6th of this year. This best counts as an ending diagonal. Diagonals are wave patterns rich with investor indecision, resulting in an enormous whipsaw, and consisting of 3-wave moves. Another noteworthy characteristic of a diagonal is that, once it completes, it most commonly provides for a very rapid retracement to its origin. In this case, the ending diagonal's origin is in the low that was established on August 6th in the 2776 region. In other words, once this upside concludes, we would expect a rapid move back to the 2776 SPX region. By rapid, I mean relative in time to the rise up that occurred off this low.

S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract Daily Chart

In conclusion, we are still expecting lower levels to come. Our longer time frame Hurst Timing work suggests this low will occur in next summer to this same time next year. Those who have followed our analysis have avoided being in a "risk on" posture during a period where the market has gone absolutely nowhere. For those more assertive investors, they have been provided several opportunities to short equities and lock in profits. We expect a reasonably rapid move back to the 2775 region to retrace the original of the ending diagonal sometime shortly.

