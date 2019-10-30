Setting The Stage For An Even Bigger Rally That Few Are Expecting

We have pointed out many times that there are only two consistent "drivers" of the market: the emotion of fear and the flow of funds from the Federal government. This article will deal with the latter.

The Federal government exercises control over its monetary sovereignty by spending money into existence via its fiscal policy, and by controlling the Fed funds rate via the Federal Reserve Bank's SOMA (System Open Market Account). SOMA is the account used by the Fed to buy and sell Treasuries in order to maintain the Fed funds rate and, in effect, create money. To quote fellow SA author @Alan Longbon:

It is at these operations that the money comes into existence to restock bank reserves ... to add creation of credit and Federal deficit spending which expands the money supply and the economy with it. The SOMA is the holy grail with which money is given life.

The bank credit creation (loans) that is facilitated by the reserves coming out of the SOMA, almost match the amount of money creation of the government deficit spending. For fiscal 2019, deficit spending created $984B, while bank loans created a further $844B for a total of $1.828T.

This general account includes the NY Fed's short-term and overnight repo (repurchase) operations which facilitate the short-term inter-bank borrowing of banks and other financial institutions. The repo market is necessary for financial institutions because most work with large assets, but thin operating cash and, in the case of banks, the minimum required reserves. This means that often they need short-term capital for settlement purposes or, in the case of smaller banks, reserves to meet the LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) required by law.

The chart below shows the repo rate and the volume of activity in the overnight market. Notice that when the debt ceiling was hit in March, the volume of loans in the repo market increased from an average of $900B to $1.25T by the time the ceiling was removed in July. The reason for the increase was the lack of supply of new Treasury securities, which the debt ceiling had caused; everyone needed liquid assets to meet LCR so they increased their overnight activity.

Once the debt ceiling was removed, near the end of July, it was expected that all would return to normal, including the volume, but that is not what happened.

In August, maybe because of the holidays, the Treasury did not issue sufficient securities to both "make whole" the internal government accounts that had been raided for funds during the debt ceiling crisis and provide reserves for the system. As a consequence, the volume in the repo market continued to grow until the second week in September, at which time something unusual suddenly happened; the supply of loan-able funds suddenly dropped. Since many small banks must borrow overnight to meet the LCR, they had no choice but to pay whatever was required in order not to break the law by falling below the LCR. The rate spiked to over 5% and the Fed had to intervene by providing the required liquidity - which it has continued to do, at an increased rate (table below).

There is more to the disruption in the repo market than meets the eye; JPMorgan had pulled $150B from repo lending, high frequency traders and market makers backed-off, and volatility spiked (see charts below). Liz Warren certainly suspects something; she has given Mnuchin until November 1 to explain what happened. She is concerned that the banks are making a push for more deregulation (lower the LCR?). Stay tuned.

Source: JPMorgan

Since the Fed has stepped in early to provide liquidity when the banks themselves failed to do so, we are not too concerned about the repo ruckus. In fact, we think this increased liquidity is adding even more fuel to the fire that is going to launch the stock market into a new major up-leg. Notice in the left chart above, how a similar drop in depth and rise in both price and volatility occurred in late December 2018, just before the explosive rally of January 2019. We could be setting the stage for an even bigger rally. One that few are expecting.

As stated above, SOMA is the Fed's account used to buy and sell Treasury securities in order to control the FFR. When this account grows, it is the equivalent of quantitative easing (even if they don't call it that); increasing liquidity. The chart below shows that SOMA has started to grow, and since the Fed has announced that, in addition to the shorter-term repo buying it is doing, it will be buying $60B/month until at least Q1 of 2020, SOMA will continue to grow - increased liquidity is good for the stock market (chart below).

Source: www.angtraders.com, stockcharts.com

While increasing liquidity is a good thing, it is also important to understand where the liquidity is and how the stock market reacts. The chart below shows the reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank (which relate to how much can be created in loans) and in what is ostensibly the "checking" account of the Government, the Treasury cash balance. Notice the strong negative correlation between the two; money moving from reserves to the cash account. Money sitting in the reserves is sequestered (not active in the economy), and money in the TCB, while also sequestered, is money that will be spent by the government into the economy (chart below).

Source: www.angtraders.com, stockcharts.com

In the longer term, the charged-up TCB means that the government has money ready to spend into the economy and keep the expansion going. The table below shows that in fiscal 2019, the government spent just under $1T more into the economy than it taxed out. That is a 26% increase over last fiscal year and the reason why the economy has continued to expand. The government plans to deficit spend even more in the current (2020) fiscal year, which is the reason we think the fear that continues to permeate the market (we deal with this in part 2 of the Weekly Summary Analysis) is irrational and exactly what happens in the lead-up to strong rallies. An economy can't contract when you are pouring more than $1T extra dollars into it! Federal fund flows mean the bull market will continue.

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.