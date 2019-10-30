When You Should Sell A Stock

The decision to sell a stock should be just as carefully considered as the one to purchase a stock.

Investing is wonderful - it's the opportunity to put the wealth that you've built to work generating even more wealth. While investing in index funds and/or mutual funds is appropriate for many, investing in individual stocks can be a great way - for those willing to invest the time and energy into researching stocks and building a custom portfolio - to potentially generate returns that outpace those of the broader market.

To successfully invest in individual stocks, it's important to perform significant due diligence on that company - that means building, at a minimum, a working understanding of the industry in which that company operates, as well as a good understanding of a particular company's business. It's critically important to be able to interpret financial results and other key news items, and understand how they impact the long-term prospects of a company.

While plenty of work goes into deciding to invest in a stock, investors should put at least as much care into making the decision to sell a stock. Here are some key things to consider when doing so.

Has My Investment Thesis Changed?

The reality of the stock market is that stock prices can vary wildly from day to day based on overall market conditions as well as news specific to a company or industry. When investing in individual stocks, you might sometimes feel that the near-term price action serves to either validate or invalidate your investment thesis.

Indeed, if you're invested in a company whose share price dropped, say, 25% over the course of a week, you might find yourself thinking: "The market clearly doesn't agree with me - is my investing thesis wrong?"

Conversely, if you're thinking of selling a stock that you own but the shares keep rising, it's all too easy to talk yourself into keeping the shares simply because everyone else seems to think that it's a great investment with the potential for significant returns.

To that end, it may be helpful to regularly evaluate your investment thesis for each stock and to make those decisions based on the fundamentals of the company (as well as the industry in which it operates). If you purchased a stock because you believed it was fundamentally undervalued, perhaps ask yourself if - based on the company's financial performance, your expectations of future financial performance, as well as the current share price - that's still the case.

Or, perhaps you invested in a company because, at the time, your view of the future was aligned with what that company was doing. Ask yourself if the company's business results support the materialization of that future. If the answer is yes, then you might want to stay invested, but if the proof points aren't there, it might be time to re-evaluate whether you want to be in the stock.

And finally, a common reason to sell a stock is because the company isn't executing the way that you had expected it would. For example, if a company regularly misses its own financial forecasts, then it might be worthwhile to understand why it has been doing so and to evaluate whether there are good reasons to expect that to change going forward (and generally speaking, "hope" isn't a good reason).

Has a New Opportunity Arisen?

The reality is that nobody has infinite capital to invest - if they did, then there'd be no point to investing! Ideally, you want your hard-earned capital to be invested in the most attractive stocks.

Now, everyone's view of an "attractive" investment can differ. For example, if you're a retiree looking to build a solid passive income stream, then you'll prioritize dividend-paying stocks and seek to maximize income over the long term. If you're younger and still trying to build wealth, then your stock selections are more likely to focus on stocks with the potential for high share price appreciation, and dividend investing could be less attractive to you.

The point, though, is that when managing a portfolio of individual stocks, you're likely to not only be keeping track of your current holdings but looking into prospective new holdings as well. You may simply decide that you really want to invest in a new stock, but to fund that investment, you'll need to cash out an existing one - one that, in your view, has less potential for future returns than the new one.

Key Takeaways

If you're investing in individual stocks for the long term, it's important to have clear investing theses going in and it's critical that you regularly evaluate whether those theses are true. It's also important to keep a lookout for new opportunities in the market and to evaluate whether those new ideas might be a better fit for your portfolio goals than stocks that you currently own on a regular basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed in this article are solely mine and do not represent those of my employer.