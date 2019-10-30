Sun Communities Offers Diversification With Strong Fundamentals

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has 389 communities under its management, and these communities are spread across 31 states in the United States and Ontario in Canada. The REIT specializes in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, setting it apart from its peers. 62 percent of its portfolio consists of manufactured housing, while 116 recreational vehicle communities make up another 30 percent of the portfolio. 8 percent of the total properties is attributed to combined manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Due to its leadership position in a highly niche market, Sun Communities needs to be valued in a distinct manner. It has several benefits arising out of its unique positioning but also faces certain specific challenges. The market is in upswing on account of demand for affordable housing. Further, improvement in general economy ensures that people are now again focusing on outdoor activities, leading to market expansion for recreational vehicle housing. Sun Communities has distinct models for these markets. For manufactured housing communities, it works with its own sites as well as other utility services such as driveways, public lighting, and utility connection, while for recreational vehicle communities, it remodels parks for RV parking and offers amenities such as sports avenues and shopping complex etc.

Sun Communities has an average rental tenure of 14 years, giving it a stable revenue stream. Further, the REIT also imposes low but steady increase in rental of 2 to 4 percent a year. Apart from organic growth, Sun Communities puts emphasis on growth through acquisitions as well. In 2019, the REIT has carried $444 million worth of acquisitions in 14 communities. Through this strategy, it has grown its portfolio 2.4 times since 2011. For organic growth, the REIT plans to carry out 2 to 3 development projects every year. However, it will need to ensure that it has proper financing in place for carrying out such projects.

The Macro Environment

While the efficacy of a REIT is highly affected by internal factors such as management philosophy, portfolio composition, and funding arrangements, its macro environment plays an important role too. Since Sun Communities has unique positioning in a niche market, it is imperative that the scope of the market is also studied in order to fully capture the growth potential of this particular REIT. While currently less than 10 percent of the US people live in manufactured housing, the demand for this kind of setup has shown a sharp increase. There are several reasons behind such a surge in the demand for such housing. The cost factor is one of the most important growth drivers for manufactured housing. The average price for a new manufactured house hovers around $70,000, making it a highly competitive option to renting.

For the manufactured housing market, it is estimated that 66 percent of the houses are located on a private property, while 34 percent are part of a community. The latter forms the core of Sun Communities’ portfolio as the REIT takes care of such communities. It is expected that manufactured housing owners will favor community setup as it provides better civic amenities and higher level of management. This trend sounds encouraging for Sun Communities.

As for the recreational vehicle market, it is expected to touch $64.25 billion by 2024, showing CAGR of 7.6 percent. Recreational vehicle market is generally characterized by an emphasis on innovation and is constantly evolving. Its high growth rate is expected to translate to better opportunities for Sun Communities. Overall, the REIT is working in an up and upcoming market, which is expected to retain its upward trajectory in the near future.

The Financials

The REIT recently reported its third quarter results where it announced a 12.1 percent increase in its revenue to $362.4 million while its net income attributable to common stockholders stood at $57 million, up from $46 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The strong rise in metrics underscores the growing prowess of the REIT. However, as core funds from operations is the most crucial metric for a REIT, it is important to note the growth of core FFO from $1.35 per diluted share to $1.46 per diluted share.

Sun Communities reported 96.7 percent occupancy for the quarter while it completed the construction of 485 sites. This year so far, the REIT has completed the construction of 365 expansion sties in 10 communities. In order to carry out these development activities and acquisitions, it is important to have a robust balance sheet. Sun Communities has a rather conservative balance sheet with debt being on the lower side. The REIT does not have any major debt repayment liability this year or the coming one.

Source: Company Website

The firm is consistently working on lowering its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio, which is likely to help it procure future funding on more favorable terms and conditions.

Investment Thesis

In the past 12 months, Sun Communities has grown over 50 percent. The REIT also has an impressive dividend payment growth pattern. It pays a regular dividend with a robust growth rate. With its latest quarterly dividend at $0.75 per share, the REIT has a dividend yield of 1.89 percent. While the dividend yield is not very high, it is more than compensated by a regular payment of dividend and strong capital growth.

While Sun Communities has impressive financial and operational performance, its main USP is its leadership position in a niche market. The REIT does not have much of direct competition as there are not many REITs working in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle segments. Including this stock in a portfolio can instantly provide diversification benefits even if there are other housing REITs in it. Overall, Sun Communities can be a strong addition to a growth-based, long-term portfolio.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.