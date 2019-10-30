U.S. Growth Battling Against Headwinds

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

US 3Q GDP growth came in a little ahead of market expectations at 1.9%, but with business surveys signaling further weakness in 4Q19 and 1Q20, the Fed is unlikely to be finished easing policy after today's meeting.

GDP growth beats expectations

3Q19 GDP growth came in at 1.9%, better than the consensus of 1.6% largely thanks to the robust consumer spending (up 2.9%) and very firm residential investment numbers, up 5.1%. In fact, this is the first rise in residential investment since 4Q17.

Government spending also held up well, rising 2%, while net trade was less of a drag than feared – subtracting just 0.08 percentage points from headline growth. Inventories also did little to headline growth, subtracting just 0.05 percentage points. The area of weakness was once again business investment with non-residential investment falling 3% after a 1% decline in 2Q19.

Contributions to QoQ annualised GDP growth



Sources: Bloomberg, ING.

Steeper slowdown ahead

The current US expansion is the longest in history and while we see it continuing through 2020, the risks of at least one-quarter of negative growth are rising. Weak global growth and the headwinds from lingering trade tensions coupled with a strong dollar have clearly depressed activity in the manufacturing sector.

Unfortunately, there is growing evidence that the slowdown is spreading to the consumer and service sectors given the recent ISM non-manufacturing surveys and retail sales numbers.

US GDP growth with ING forecasts



Sources: Macrobond, ING.

No let-up from the Fed

We expect 4Q GDP to be even weaker than 3Q’s given the slowdown in employment and wage growth is likely to lead to a deceleration in consumer spending growth while durable goods orders suggest investment spending is likely to contract for a third consecutive quarter in 4Q19.

With net exports unlikely to fill the gap we are currently forecasting 4Q GDP growth of 1.4%. 1Q20 could be even worse with the ISM surveys suggesting little reason for a turnaround in growth over the next six months Given this backdrop we doubt the Fed will pause for long after cutting interest rates again later today. We continue to look for a December rate cut with a further move likely in 1Q20.

Business surveys signal a sharper slowdown ahead

Sources: Macrobond, ING.

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more.

Original Post

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.