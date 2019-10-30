4 Ways To Play The Secular Growth In The Chinese Consumer

One of the major growth stories of the next decade is likely to be the long-term growth of the Chinese middle class in both urban and regional centers. China's middle class today is close to 300M in size today, and this is expected to increase to almost 800M in size by 2030. This rising middle class with increased consumption power will help in the transformation of the Chinese economy from a manufacturing economy to one that is more oriented to domestic consumption. Much of this growth in the Chinese middle class will come from the regional and rural sectors of China. It’s not just the sheer numbers of Chinese joining the ranks of the growing middle class that make this interesting, but also the rapid increases in per capita incomes that will occur over this time period also. This provides a significant opportunity in the areas of goods and services consumption, travel and discretionary spending, and luxury goods.

General Consumption of Goods and Services

A rapidly growing middle-class is suggestive of a sharp increase in general consumption over the next decade. The players most likely to benefit here are the ones with very broad market places that are able to provide a wide range of goods and services to both urban and regional Chinese consumers.

With over 730M annually active buyers across its China marketplaces, or more than 50% of the Chinese population, if anyone is well poised to benefit from the increase in consumption of the Chinese consumer, its Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Alibaba’s Taobao property in particular enjoys strong brand loyalty among a younger generation of Chinese consumers. The business believes it can achieve 1B active consumers by 2024, and almost $1.4T in annual gross merchandise by this time.

Much of this growth in the Chinese middle class will come from the regional and rural sectors of China, and thus having a national delivery and logistics network to be able to service these markets will be of paramount importance.

There are a very small handful of Chinese e-commerce players who can execute seamless logistics and delivery across such a large area of geographic coverage and population density, and Alibaba would arguably be at the top of that list. In fact, the opportunity in regional Chinese markets is something Alibaba itself acknowledges, citing a penetration rate of over 85% in the urban centers of China, but only 40% in the rural areas. This untapped market in rural China represents a tremendous opportunity for Alibaba. Alibaba plans to not only serve Chinese consumers through its online marketplaces, but via physical retail stores as well. The company has invested aggressively in bringing a physical grocery store experience to Chinese consumers located in tier 1 and tier 2 cities across China, having served more than 10 million customers already.

Increasing Discretionary Travel

The increase in incomes among consumers in emerging markets is typically accompanied by an increase in consumption on travel and leisure services. Increasing rates of digital penetration in China markets, coupled with rapidly increasing disposable incomes, should create a ripe environment for a variety of lifestyle experiences, such as increasing discretionary travel. Much of this travel will be booked online via OTAs or Online Travel Agents.

As far as online travel goes in China, Ctrip (CTRP) is the leading player in the market. The company has over 200M monthly active users and over 50% market share in the online travel and accommodation market in China. Only 10% of Chinese have ever travelled internationally, a number which is likely to increase significantly as incomes increase more broadly. Ctrip provides online hotel reservation in over 50,000 cities in approximately 200 countries in the world and aggregates over 1.4 million hotels that its platform users can book from.

Similar to Alibaba's strategy of penetrating the rural markets of China, Ctrip has also recognized that much of the growth in the travel market in China will exist among China's Tier 2 cities. To this end, it has set about crafting a strategy to achieve higher penetration in these cities, moving to a franchise model and setting up over 7,000 physical establishments in these cities to account for the fact that digital penetration rates are much lower amongst consumers in these Tier 2 cities.

Consumption of Luxury brands

Another consequence of the rapid increase in incomes and strong growth in middle class will be an increase in consumption of luxury brands. It takes many years to develop the perception and image of a luxury brand, and typically consumers in emerging markets confer this status on western brands, rather than those in their own markets.

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey, or LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) is a French-based business which sells fashion, alcohol, watches, jewelry and cosmetics and is considered the leading luxury goods business in the world. LVMH has been in China since 1992 and has been seeing rapid growth in its China business, earning 33% of its revenue from Chinese customers. LVMH is particularly seeing strong demand for its high-end fashion and handbag lines in mainland China. The personal luxury goods market in China is expected to increase to almost €340B from €260B today, and LVMH is well placed to continue to capitalize on this growth.

Another business that stands to benefit fairly handsomely from the increase in luxury brand consumption is, perhaps surprisingly, Starbucks (SBUX). Starbucks is perceived as a luxury brand by the middle class in China who are the aspiring Chinese affluent. Starbucks has carefully crafted the image of a premium coffee brand in China, charging 20% more in China than what it does in the rest of the world and carefully placing its store in high end malls and spaces in China. With its relatively lower per unit price tag compared to expensive handbags and alcohol, it’s still a luxury brand that’s more accessible to the Chinese consumer. Starbucks has been in China for over 20 years and currently has almost 3,800 stores and is opening up over 600 new stores in China every year. While China is primarily a tea drinking culture, the Chinese have embraced premium coffee beverages and the Starbucks brand. The company has made no secret of its aspirations in China and continues to see the Chinese market as its highest priority behind the US.

Starbucks' partnership with Alibaba will help the company get access to Alibaba’s food delivery service in China and help serve a growing market opportunity in coffee delivery that some of Starbucks emerging competitors have seized in the Chinese market. With coffee consumption in China almost 600 times less than the per capita consumption in the US, there is a large market opportunity for Starbucks in China to participate as middle-class incomes expand and the size of middle-class in China grows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.