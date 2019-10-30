Why I Sold Stericycle

Stericycle still seems fairly valued and could be a good long-term investment, but is not the type of stock I want to own.

Last week, I published an article called "Why I sold Cal-Maine Foods" (CALM) in which I wrote about my reasons to sell the stock. This article will be very similar and I will describe my reasons why I also sold Stericycle (SRCL) a few days ago. I am currently trying to restructure my portfolio a little bit and so far, these two stocks have been the only two selling decisions in a long time. The article will also be structured very similar to the last article: First of all, I will explain why I invested at the beginning of 2018, before I explain my reasons for selling the stock (now). That first section will be followed by a second, more theoretical section, in which I explain how my investment philosophy changed over time and in what kind of stocks I would invest today.

Why Did I Invest?

I bought Stericycle on February 23, 2018 for $59.50 and sold it again on October 28, 2019 for $54.38. Due to currency effects and a weaker Euro, I didn't lose money on my investment, but got my invested money back after 20 months (after subtracting fees I actually gained a few bucks). However, when comparing the investment with the S&P 500, Stericycle clearly underperformed. During these 20 months, Stericycle lost 9.7% in value, while the S&P 500 could gain 10.6%.

One of the main reasons I was confident about Stericycle is the dense distribution network, which the company definitely has in the United States. The distribution network leads to a low-cost position for Stericycle, which is driven by route density and logistics expertise. The company itself claims having an unmatched infrastructure - 200 transfer and treatment facilities, a fleet of 1,500 trucks and 150 field-based compliance specialists. Additionally, Stericycle has a vast infrastructure including multiple treatment options and regional redundancies. With this logistics in place, it is difficult for new companies entering the market and to match the prices and costs of Stericycle and it takes a lot of time and money to build a similar distribution network.

Stericycle still has its comprehensive network, but I am not so confident any more that the network will really lead to an economic moat for reasons I will explain below.

Reasons To Sell: Timing

I sold Stericycle on Monday for two simple reasons. First of all, Stericycle is scheduled to report third quarter earnings on October 31, 2019 and although I have no reason to expect Stericycle disappointing and staying below market expectations, Stericycle extremely disappointed in the last two quarters with EPS clearly missing expectations. And in case of a miss, Stericycle could go lower again - especially as Stericycle climbed in the last three months (maybe also in anticipation of good result). Additionally, we have a potential gap close at $56-57 and it might be possible that the stock will turn again after the gap close and drop again. And finally, although it looks as if the stock market can perform a bullish breakout and continue its rally, I am rather bearish on the stock market and don't see any upside potential and the overall stock market going south might also drag Stericycle down with it.

Reasons To Sell: Fundamentals

The reasons to sell Stericycle are quite different from the reasons to sell Cal-Maine Foods. In case of Cal-Maine Foods one reason was the cyclicality of the business. Stericycle is definitely no cyclical business, but in the past few years it was clearly missing the stability any great long-term investment should have. For a very long time, Stericycle was a company with a very solid performance and very impressive growth rates and the business seemed to have a competitive advantage and maybe even a wide economic moat around its business. But when looking at the last few quarters, we really have to question if we are dealing with a wide moat business.

When looking at the years after 2009, we see solid revenue and EPS growth for Stericycle and the company seemed to have a good business model, but since 2014 earnings per share declined every single year (GAAP numbers) and in 2016 revenue also reached its top and is since then slightly declining every year (revenue for 2019 is expected to be lower once again).

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the gross margin and operating margin as well as the return on invested capital, we also see a constant decline during the last decade, which is not a good sign and should make us question if Stericycle might have a wide economic moat. Although gross margin could increase in some years (2011 and 2013), the number is constantly declining. Operating margin also decreased constantly and in 2017 the number was even negative. And finally, the picture for the RoIC is the same as for the two margins - aside from one or two exceptions, a constant decline.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

All these numbers combined - declining EPS for five years, declining free cash flow and revenue for three years and declining gross and operating margin for a whole decade (with a few years of slight improvement) are clear warning signals that Stericycle doesn't have an economic moat around its business as a wide moat should protect a business against constantly declining margins and constantly declining returns.

When looking at the business segments, it must be seen as especially troubling that revenue from "Regulated Waste and Compliance Services" declined 1.8% YoY and also declined almost every quarter since 2016. Among the four business segments of Stericycle, this should be the one clearly protected by a wide economic moat and guaranteeing at least stable revenues.

(Source: Own work based on quarterly earnings results)

In the last quarter, "Secure Information Destruction Services" also declined 0.3% and this was probably the segment for which management was most optimistic that it would contribute to growth in the years to come. Right now, several companies are struggling due to a global economic slowdown and consequences of the trade war between China and the United States, but Stericycle's weakness has been going on much longer and can't be explained just by macroeconomic factors.

Investors are also faced with a rather terrible balance sheet. Although not great, the debt-equity-ratio by itself is acceptable (currently 1.18). But we have to take a closer look at the balance sheet. A huge part of the company's assets is goodwill ($3.2 billion) and that is not necessarily the kind of asset I like to see and therefore the D/E ratio might not show a clear picture. It makes much more sense to compare the company's outstanding debt to the operating income Stericycle can generate each year to get a feeling how long it would take to repay the debt. Even when taking the highest operating income within the last decade ($662 million), it would take more than four years to repay the outstanding debt. When taking the operating income of the last four quarters ($320 million), it would take almost nine years.

Dividend

A final reason against holding the stock would be the dividend. I already mentioned in my article about Cal-Maine Foods that the dividend is not a criterium for exclusion. If possible, I like to generate some passive income with my investments, but the missing dividend is no reason not to invest in a stock. Stericycle hasn't paid a dividend so far and probably won't do so in the foreseeable future and although I knew this before buying Stericycle, it is definitely a negative factor when thinking about reasons to hold the stock. In the last few quarters, Stericycle also increased the number of outstanding shares a little from 85 million in the past years to about 91 million right now.

Modified Investment Philosophy

In the sections above, I presented several reasons why Stericycle is not the kind of company I would invest in (any more). Although I was pretty convinced that Stericycle has a superior business model with a wide moat, I now have severe doubts, if that is true. When looking at the past quarters, we see declining sales and even the "Regulated Waste and Compliance Services" declined although this segment should be protected by a powerful moat.

In 2016 and 2017, I mostly searched for stocks that seemed to be cheap, but now I am especially searching for companies offering high levels of stability and consistency over a long time. I will outline the most important points, but for more details you can look at my article about Sysco (SYY), in which I described the investment philosophy in more detail. Two aspects are essential for the search and the way we look at numbers: First of all, we should never look at one single metric, but always at the combination of several different metrics that can tell us if we are looking at a superior business model. Second, it is not enough to just look at the last few quarters or one or two years, but we should look at longer timeframes (at least one decade).

I will also - very briefly - highlight some of the metrics I usually pay close attention to. Of course, revenue as well as earnings per share growth is important, although it is not so much about the absolute number, but rather the consistency (revenue should grow with a stable pace and almost every single year). A second set of numbers are stable margins. Gross margin and operating margin don't have to improve over time, but should be stable without huge fluctuations and especially a stable gross margin can indicate pricing power. Return on invested capital should also be above 10% on average and finally, the company should be able to generate a solid cash flow, which can manifest itself in many different ways: low debt levels are a good sign as well as high amounts of cash on the balance sheet. Additionally, a decreasing number of outstanding shares or a dividend can also indicate that the company is generating cash and distributing it to its shareholders.

In my investing philosophy, the concept of wide economic moats plays a big role. I search for high barriers to enter; I am looking for bargaining power over buyers as well as suppliers and in case of Stericycle I have serious doubts if the company is offering these aspects.

Conclusion

For Stericycle, my conclusion is similar to the conclusion about Cal-Maine Foods. The stock might already have seen its bottom and could probably be seen as undervalued right now. There are also good chances that the stock might go higher and over the next few years it could be a good investment. However, it is not the kind of company I like to hold in my portfolio (any more) and despite some good qualities, it does not belong in the category of high-quality stocks I like to own for several decades.

