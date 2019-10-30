Apple: These Numbers Will Work

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal fourth quarter results from technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for its September ending period. Expectations were unusually high for this earnings report, given the stock had recently raced to a new all-time high on optimism over iPhone sales as well as multiple new services launching this fall. In the end, the company delivered a solid report, sending shares towards another new high in the after hours session.

For the Q4 period, revenues came in at $64.04 billion. Not only did this beat street estimates for around $63 billion, but it was just above the top end of management's guidance from the previous earnings report. Gross margins came in at 37.97%, just below the guidance midpoint, and down about 32 basis points over the prior year period. Growth in service margins was nice, but it was more than offset by the decline in product margins, not a surprise, given what we've seen in recent periods as well as the new iPhone pricing strategy from this year's launch.

As we've seen rather often, the company was able to keep operating expenses in check, coming in under the bottom end of its guidance. Other income items added more than $500 million, well above guidance for $200 million, while the tax rate of 15.14% was well below guidance for 16.50. Those last two items basically padded the bottom line by a dime or so per share, a big reason why diluted earnings per share of $3.03 smashed analyst estimates for $2.84.

When we look at individual product lines, the iPhone was a tad light on estimates, as the smartphone saw a $3.4 billion drop in revenues over the prior year period. Perhaps, the worst was the Mac line, which, instead of being flat to slightly up, saw a decline of almost 5%, while the iPad was a little above, coming in with growth in the mid-double digits. Wearables smashed expectations, coming in at more than 54% growth, while services growth of 18% was a couple of percentage points above estimates.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, the most important part of Wednesday's report was going to be guidance for the holiday period, Apple's biggest revenue and earnings quarter of the year. Estimates had been rising in the past few weeks, and they finished at $86.92 billion for revenues, with some calling for the guidance range to even feature a 9 handle. While Apple didn't come in as strong as some were hoping for, the midpoint of its range at $87.5 billion was still fair.

(Source: Apple earnings reports on IR page, seen here)

It certainly will be interesting to see if Apple is able to hit both revenue and or earnings records for this year's holiday period. Gross margins are mostly expected to be below the quarter from two years ago that saw a revenue record. Operating expenses should be up more than $2 billion from that period, while other income items are supposed to be lower as the cash pile has come down. The big benefit here is a lower tax rate thanks to the US tax cut plan. Earnings per share will likely hit a record thanks to the buyback, and we'll see if management was a bit conservative with some of its guidance points like it was in Q3.

Even with shares doing fairly well during the third calendar quarter of the year, management still was mostly full steam ahead with the share repurchase program. As the capital return page shows, $17.9 billion was spent on the buyback, the most open market purchases in a year (fiscal Q2 was higher in total thanks to additional accelerated buyback plans). Apple's net cash position did in fact dip below $100 billion for the first time in several years, down $4 billion sequentially, after returning almost $22 billion to shareholders.

The outstanding share count was reduced by about 312 million shares during the fiscal year, a decline of more than 6.5%. At the current pace, Apple will be under 4 billion shares outstanding in about six quarters, compared to around 6.5 billion shares outstanding at the peak when the buyback started, when adjusting for the stock split. However, it remains to be seen if management comes in as strong during the current fiscal year, given how much higher shares are now versus a year ago, especially when you consider the end of 2018 share price fall on US/China trade war concerns.

Apple shares closed Wednesday about $6.50 off their recently hit all-time high. When the initial earnings report was released, they spiked over $251, but as the chart below shows, a good chunk of those gains was lost. My opinion on that is that investors were hoping for a little better on the guidance front, with the top end over $90 billion in revenues, especially given the stock's run in recent months. The quality of the Q4 earnings beat was also a little bit questionable, given the other income items and tax rate versus guidance.

(Source: cnbc.com)

In the end, Apple delivered a solid fiscal fourth quarter result on Wednesday. Revenues came in above the top end of management's range, while margins were fair and items further down the income statement helped fuel a large earnings beat. Perhaps, the better-than-expected Q4 pulled some revenue forward a bit, so guidance wasn't as strong as hoped, but there's still a chance for a new quarterly revenue record. Shares lost a chunk of gains in the after-hours, but this was still a good enough report to keep the forever rally going in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.