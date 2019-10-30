Grubhub: Don't Fight An Overly Competitive Market

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) achieved the rare feat of causing their shares to plunge over 40% in one day and still not offer value to new shareholders. The typical outcome of a lofty valuation multiple is the attraction of heavy competition in the space. The scenario leads to a fickle user base as the delivery service lacks a true moat and the benefits of scale. My investment thesis warned people to avoid the stock at much higher prices, and nothing has changed here until the competitive landscape improves.

Image Source: Grubhub website

Ugly Guidance

The thesis with Grubhub has always been that the market valued the company based off peak earnings in a market segment where aggressive competitors weren't going to give up on a global online food market, now targeted at approaching $200 billion in 2025. These competitors are constantly pushing into delivering items from grocery stores and pharmacies on top of some existing ridesharing programs in order to drive leverage and scale not available in food delivery alone.

For several years, Grubhub appeared to survive and thrive despite the growing competition. Evidently, this concept just hit a wall as the easy expansion in the online food ordering and delivery sector maxed out. Now, restaurants and consumers are being "promiscuous" with unlimited market opportunities to use other services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash (DOORD), and Postmates (POSTM) with limited distinguishing factors at this point.

The company has seen a decline in metrics around Daily Average Grubs (DAGs) despite growing active diners. In Q3, active diners per DAGs jumped to 46 from 39 last Q3. Grubhub needs to attract more and more diners to guarantee new orders.

Source: Grubhub Q3'19 shareholder letter

Customer loyalty doesn't exist because customers have more restaurant options now on other platforms, and what matters the most is which restaurant partners with which food delivery service. The end result is that Grubhub has to invest more to develop the online platform for restaurants that aren't partners while facing more pressure on fees.

The company slightly missed Q3 estimates with revenues growing 30% to reach $322 million. The online food delivery service did miss revenue targets by a decent $7 million, but the real issue was guidance. Grubhub guided to the following Q4 misses:

Q4 revenue of $315M-335M versus estimates for $387M

EBITDA at $15M-25M versus estimates of $79M

Rarely will a company go from a position of generating solid EBITDA margins in the 20% range down to only 6% in one quarter. Even crazier, Grubhub projected the ability to grow adjusted EBITDA per order in 2020 to $2.00 versus the Q3 level of $1.28 despite this massive cut.

Huge questions exist based on the order trends highlighted in the fewer DAGs per active diner, if Grubhub could actually generate such EBITDA margins per order and not lose substantial future business opportunities.

Not Cycle Lows

While one can possibly argue Grubhub will return to 20% EBITDA margins and someday turn $2 billion in annual sales into $400 million in adjusted EBITDA, the current market climate questions whether this is realistic. Bloomberg highlights an industry looking for consolidation in 2020 where Grubhub isn't the leading player regardless of being the only profitable U.S. player.

The top 5 players shaping the industry in 2020 are as follows: Uber (NYSE:UBER), DoorDash (DOORD), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) and Deliveroo. The top 3 are the industry players the most to worry about in the U.S. along with Postmates.

While not wanting to stay bearish on Grubhub during a downcycle and a much lower stock price, the market only appears now to be rightsizing the lack of economies of scale in the food delivery market. The company spent the Q3 shareholder letter to shift the focus on the lack of scale in a delivery business reliant on a point-to-point system unlike other transportation services that use a hub and spoke method for operating efficiencies.

Grubhub oddly made the case for the stock trading at a lower multiple than traditional transportation services like Delta Air Lines (DAL) or United Parcel Service (UPS). The suggestion here is that Grubhub should eventually drift down to the P/S multiples of these historical transportation companies with greater scale and more efficient passenger or package delivery systems.

Data by YCharts

At $33, Grubhub is still worth $3.0 billion. The company is achieving annual EBITDA at ~$100 million, making the stock expensive at 30x EBITDA. If the company reverted back to the 20% EBITDA margins due to a more normalized competitive position in the online food ordering and delivery market, the stock could be viewed as very cheap. The latter just appears unlikely with the money invested in Uber Eats and DoorDash along with the willingness of Amazon to spend on any growth opportunity.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock just isn't appealing into the competitiveness in the sector abates via sector consolidation or a few industry players losing interest. Avoid Grubhub from now despite the stock being down $100 from the all-time highs.

