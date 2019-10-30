Investors Seem Refocused On Eagle Bancorp's Operations

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was smacked hard in July on news of an investigation tied to potential related party transactions involving former CEO Ron Paul, but it seems like the market has calmed down about that issue and instead refocused on what is a pretty high-quality Washington, D.C. area growth story underpinned by healthy loan growth. Although spread compression remains an ongoing risk, the shares are up about 15% from my last article and have recovered about a third of the investigation-driven decline.

I believe Eagle shares are still undervalued, and I'm more comfortable about the possible risk from the investigation, as management has pointed to comprehensive insurance coverage for just such events. While I don't want to underplay the risk of weaker loan demand, tighter spreads, and a deteriorating credit cycle, those are more industry risks than company-specific risks, and I believe Eagle is still looking at a healthy long-term core earnings growth despite a likely low point in 2020.

A Small Core Beat In The Third Quarter

Eagle's results in the third quarter were largely in line with expectations, with a slight miss at the top line on worse spread compression offset by stronger loan growth and slightly lower adjusted expenses. At the pre-provision line, Eagle beat by about $0.025/share, with a lower provision expense kicking in a little extra for a roughly $0.03 core beat (and not every analyst/investor agrees on what is or is not core, so your mileage may vary).

Revenue was basically flat in the quarter, as Eagle reported a slight decline in net interest income. Double-digit balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 11%) was offset by a steeper than expected drop in net interest margin, with NIM falling 42bp yoy and 19bp qoq - a pretty nasty drop relative to most banks this quarter (much larger, but notoriously spread-sensitive Comerica (NYSE:CMA) saw a 15bp qoq drop). Fee income declined slightly on a qoq basis, but this is a relatively trivial line item at less than 10% of revenue.

Expenses rose 6% yoy and less than 1% qoq as reported, with two exceptional items (accelerated compensation tied to board retirements and an FDIC credit) largely canceling each other out. Core pre-provision profit declined 1.5% yoy and rose qoq by a similar amount. Tangible book value improved 15% yoy and more than 2% qoq.

Good Loan Growth, But Spreads Are Pinching

Eagle exceeded expectations for loan growth in the third quarter, with nearly 13% yoy growth in loans (on an average balance basis) and better than 3% qoq growth. C&I lending was underwhelming on the yoy comp (better on a qoq comp), but the bank's core CRE lending business grew at a double-digit yoy clip. As expected, the combination of fierce competition for loans and the new easing cycle hit loan yields, with Eagle seeing a 30bp yoy and 22bp qoq decline in loan yields - one of the weaker results I've seen so far.

Deposits also grew well, with almost 13% yoy and 6% qoq growth in average balances. Non-interest-bearing deposit growth couldn't keep pace, though, declining 1% yoy and rising just 2% on a sequential basis. Not surprisingly, then, Eagle is having to tap more expensive sources of funding, leading to a 35bp yoy increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits (flat on a sequential basis). Generating better core deposit growth is going to be an ongoing challenge for Eagle, but it's worth noting that a roughly 30% NIB mix is pretty good for the type of bank Eagle is.

Credit quality was mixed and somewhat confusing at first glance. The NPA ratio ticked up, but provisioning was actually a little better than expected and a sizable credit (a $16.5 million loan) that impacted the reported third quarter numbers went back to current status shortly after the end of the quarter.

Looking ahead, management believes they can continue to grow loans at a high single-digit rate, and I think the D.C.-area market is healthy enough to support that (though I also expect share growth for Eagle). Spread risk remains an "is what it is" risk factor for Eagle, but I think NIMs will likely bottom in the 3.4%'s or 3.5%'s (versus 3.72% this quarter). A sharper deterioration in credit quality remains a key risk factor, particularly with Eagle's riskier-than-average portfolio, but the D.C. area commercial real estate market tends to be less boom/bust than many other markets.

No News On The Investigation

Management had little new to say about the ongoing legal investigation, other than that elevated legal costs will continue for the foreseeable future. Although management is limited in what they can say, they have gone a little further in making the point that they do not expect any material adverse consequences from the matter and that they have a comprehensive insurance in place to mitigate whatever risk there is. Eagle did see three board members leave the company earlier this month, though, officially, this has nothing to do with the investigation and is related instead to the board members having more pressing business obligations elsewhere. Eagle has since replaced one of these, adding Matthew Brockwell to the board last week.

The Outlook

There is clearly a risk of new adverse developments tied to the investigation, but those are inherently unpredictable. In terms of core operations, I'm more concerned about the risk of greater-than-expected spread compression, particularly with a more intense competition on loan yields and faster-rising deposit costs.

I'm also expecting Eagle to see more incremental costs tied to preparing for the crossing of the $10B asset threshold (total assets ended at $8.9 billion, up 3.5% qoq). This is an entirely normal part of the bank's evolution, and I'd expect at least some investors and analysts to have this in their models, but you never know. I'd also note that many banks choose to leap across those asset thresholds rather than just inch across; once the post-$10B preparations are finished, Eagle may go looking for an M&A transaction to better leverage that higher level of ongoing expense.

Eagle's lower net interest margin was a negative surprise in the quarter, but was offset by better balance sheet growth and expense control, so the net changes to my model aren't that dramatic. I do expect growth to slow significantly over the next couple of years (with 2020 quite possibly seeing contraction), but I'm sticking longer-term estimates that support a mid-to-high single-digit long-term core earnings growth rate and a fair value near $50. My ROTE-based fair value is slightly lower, mostly because of the anticipated step back in ROTCE next year.

The Bottom Line

The Street got over the shock and concern of the investigation faster than I expected, but the shares remain undervalued. While this is a challenging time to pick up smaller spread-reliant commercial lenders, I do believe Eagle is still undervalued on a long-term basis and has above-average appeal as both an instigator and target of M&A.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.