Phillips 66 Partners: The Effect Of IDR Elimination On Q3 Results

Yet PSXP's yield is still 6%, and the Gray Oak Pipeline - its primary growth catalyst - is currently undergoing line-fill and is expected to ramp up to its full capacity of 900,000 bpd in Q1FY2020.

Last week's Q3 EPS report was Phillips 66 Partners' (NYSE:PSXP) first quarterly results since the elimination of IDR obligations up to general partner Phillips 66 (PSX). As can be seen from the graphic below, even though DCF grew by only $1 million sequentially as compared with Q2, distributions to PSX grew by $19 million. Some of that increase - an estimated $1.7 million - was due to the one penny increase in the quarterly distribution paid out to the 75% of outstanding units PSX now owns (~170 million units). But, of course, most of the big increase in distributions up to PSX was due to the extra units issued to the company in return for the elimination of the IDRs.

Source: Q3 EPS report

And, of course, the big coverage ratio that PSX unitholders enjoyed has shrunk from 1.44x to 1.29x. Still, that is a conservative coverage ratio and should enable to LP to keep steadily raising distributions. However, distribution growth is not going to come close to the ~30% CAGR seen since the IPO. That said, there is a rather robust inventory of growth projects - led by the Gray Oak pipeline - that bode well for 2020.

Gray Oak Pipeline

Source: Q3 Presentation

As shown in the graphic above, Gray Oak is clearly the biggest growth catalyst for PSXP unit-holders as it equates to ~68% of the company's nearly $4 billion in gross capital expenditures for organic growth projects.

The Gray Oak Pipeline will connect with multiple refineries (including PSX's Sweeney Refinery) and export facilities in the Corpus Christi area - including the South Texas Gateway Terminal - in which PSXP has a 25% ownership. The terminal will have two deepwater marine docks, over 7 million bbls of storage capacity, and up to 800,000 bpd of throughput capacity. The terminal is expected to start up in mid-2020.

Demand for capacity on Gray Oak has been very strong. Recently, it was reported that PSXP set spot prices for the pipeline at $4.75/bbl for committed shippers. That was a bit higher than I expected, and even if long-term shipping contracts were to average only $2.50/bbl, at full capacity, that equates to an estimated $205 million on a quarterly basis. PSXP's 42.25% ownership stake means it would be entitled to a cut of $86.5 million. Certainly, there would have to maintenance and operational expenses deducted, but even at an $80 million quarterly run rate, that means an estimated $0.35/quarter over an estimated 226.7 million outstanding PSXP units. That's a significant amount in comparison to the current $0.865/quarter distribution. And, of course, without the IDR obligation, all of PSXP's Gray Oak distributable cash flow will now go to LP unit-holders.

Roll-Up?

Now that the IDRs have been eliminated, and in light of PSX's huge ownership level (75%) in PSXP's total number of outstanding units, the questions about the need or desire to maintain separate entities have already begun. On the Q3 conference call, PSX Chairman and CEO Greg Garland was asked about just that by Doug Leggate, energy analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch:

... Have you had any different thoughts about the ownership -- the right ownership structure for PSXP? I'm thinking specifically after the simplification you did with the IDRs, obviously your ownership is quite significant and the arbitrage of having a Midstream business, all the benefits that were there several years ago perhaps one could argue they're not as obvious today. I'm just wondering how you're thinking about that? And I've got a follow-up, please.

Garland responded:

... the unit price has done nicely since the IDR transaction on PSXP, I think just straight-up cost of capital standpoint, probably still has a cost of capital advantage versus PSX ... We're still advantaged to build our Midstream business in PSXP. So we'll continue to grow organically PSXP .. we've done last couple of years 1 billion plus of kind of organic capital investments. We have a great growth portfolio. PSXP has great capacity to execute. So I think you'll see us continue along those same lines.

Yet, I suspect that as soon as the benefits of the MLP are not as tilted toward PSX as they are today, PSXP will eventually be rolled up, and the entire MLP experience would have worked out very well for Phillips 66. After all, PSXP is one reason that PSX recently reported record Midstream adjusted earnings of $440 million in its Q3 EPS Report.

Summary & Conclusion

As expected, elimination of the IDRs was - at least in the short term - very beneficial for general partner PSX as compared to PSXP unit-holders. That said, the Gray Oak pipeline will deliver strong DCF growth for PSXP in 2020. In addition, PXSP also has a 25% stake in the Corpus Christi terminal, so it will literally earn money coming (on the pipeline) and going (export terminal fees). Meantime, PSXP's 6% yield is very attractive compared to a 2.3% 30-year treasury and in light of today's 25 basis points cut in the Fed Funds rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.

That said, units are up about 30% so far this year. Some of that is due to a snap-back recovery from the big market sell-off in December of last year. However, units are unlikely to crack $60 until Gray Oak DCF starts making its way to investors in the 1H of 2020.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSXP, PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.