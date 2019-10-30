Nuance: Stronger Outlook Through Spinoff And Partnerships

Overview

October 2019 has been a busy month for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN). At the beginning of the month, the company announced the spin-off completion of its Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) business unit. As a result, the companies have now become two independent publicly-traded companies, wherein for eight shares of Nuance, shareholders now also have one share of Cerence. Later on in the second week of the month, Nuance and Microsoft (MSFT) announced that they would join forces in speeding up the provision of clinical information technology ((ACI)) to aid the production of clinical information.

Financials

In Q3, Nuance reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31, which beats the estimate by $0.03. Its GAAP EPS of $0.04 also beats the estimate by $0.02. Having posted an overall revenue of $460.2 million means the company increased its top-line growth by 1.9% YoY to beat the guidance by $4.75 million.

Based on the ASC 605 reporting standard, we saw that Hosting and professional services segment increased by 6% to $260.9 million, driven by an overall increase across Healthcare, Enterprise, and Automotive segments. Product and licensing was down 4% to $121.8 million, primarily due to a decrease in Enterprise and Automotive, which was offset a little bit by an increase in Healthcare. The Enterprise segment of Product and licensing experienced the largest decrease, which was due to the lower revenue from the contact center clients. Maintenance and Support was also down by 1.6% to $66.5 million, driven by the customers’ shift from licenses to cloud-based solution in the Healthcare segment.

(source: Nuance 10-Q)

With the spin-off of Cerence, Nuance will no longer recognize the revenue from its Automotive segment. As of June 30, 2019, Automotive revenue segment contributes ~16% of the total segment revenue based on the new ASC 606 reporting standard. Overall, the company’s strong expense management was the Q3 highlight. Operating income almost tripled to $38.5 million while net income was up to $88.9 million from $64 million in FY 2018.

Cerence spin-off and Microsoft Partnership

The Microsoft partnership would allow Nuance to combine its healthcare-optimized speech recognition products like Dragon Medical with any related Microsoft services across cloud computing, AI platform, and also its medical-specific AI technology. In that sense, These services would include Azure and its AI platform and Project EmpowerMD Intelligent Scribe Service. The Nuance partnership would be the first among the two key partnerships Microsoft has done in recent times. Soon after in October 21st, Microsoft also announced a seven-year partnership with Humana to build predictive and personalized health care solutions tailored for Humana members. The partnership also allows Humana to use Microsoft’s Azure cloud, Azure artificial intelligence and voice technologies.

(source: Cerence S-1)

On the other hand, we think that the Cerence spin off makes a lot of sense from various perspectives. In particular, we feel that Cerence’s vision to optimise its offerings and R&D activities towards AR (Augmented Reality) and smart cities is something that would benefit highly from a separate leadership team with a specific industry expertise:

During the quarter we announced that Sanjay Dhawan will become the CEO of Cerence upon the spin. Sanjay brings 30 years of technology and automotive experience most recently as CTO and Division President of Harmon. He has extensive relationships across the sector and we look forward to his leadership.

Autonomous driving is also an area that a lot of firms such as Uber (UBER), Alphabet (GOOGL), Lyft (LYFT), or Tesla (TSLA) have been pouring their resources into. Operating independently, Cerence will have a very clear direction as to how it will engage with any of these firms going forward, with the least minimal risk of conflict of interest with Nuance, if any.

Valuation

(source: seeking alpha)

Overall, the market has viewed Nuance’s Q3 earnings positively, while the overall reaction on the spin-off was a bit mixed. The stock fell 15% after the completion of the spin-off on October 2nd. A few days after its announcement of Microsoft partnership, however, the stock has traded upwards again to approximately ~$15.93 per share as of the last week of October. The 2.6% lower price per share compared to its pre-Q3 earnings report. With an EPS estimate of 1.13 at the end of September 2020, the company trades at a roughly forward P/E ratio of 14.10. This forward P/E is also lower than the sector median of 23.23. On the other hand, Nuance’s ~11.62% YoY growth also means that the company would grow faster compared to its peers.

We are optimistic about Nuance’s prospects going forward. On the spin-off, we believe that investors are getting lower risk exposure to its Automotive segment while receiving interesting upsides from the growth opportunities in autonomous driving and smart cities. The Cerence’s leadership team who execute the vision is also very solid and experienced. On the recent business activities, we are also confident that the Nuance and Microsoft partnership would be the catalyst for the potential outperformance. Looking at how Microsoft has also recently entered a partnership with Humana (NYSE:HUM), we realize how the partnership has become a key growth initiative for Microsoft in the healthcare sector. As a result, Microsoft would be fully invested in the process. Ultimately, Nuance represents an interesting long opportunity for investors seeking any AI opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.