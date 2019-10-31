Seeking Alpha

Boeing's Margins Will Revert To The Mean

About: The Boeing Company (BA)
by: Sven Carlin
Summary

I've listened to Ryanair's conference call and the CEO said how margins for new planes are too high. They will wait for margins to come down before buying new.

If we look at average historical margins, Boeing's fair value at a PE ratio of 20 is around $175.

The biggest risk is that the company temporarily runs out of cash to sustain the dividend and huge buybacks. Without the backing of such financial engineering, the stock will crash.

Boeing (BA) is a great business, with a 50% market share in an industry that is practically a duopoly. The moat to enter is huge and we will probably continue to fly BA or Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) over the next century. However, investing is not just about buying great businesses; it's about buying great investments. To put BA into a fundamental perspective I am focusing on 3 things:

  • Short-term fluctuations in stock prices don't mean anything, we have to look at the long-term chart if ever we look at charts. The long-term chart shows there is a lot of exuberance around BA at the moment. Historically the stock was much cheaper while fundamentals didn't really change that much.

Boeing stock price

  • Margins in 2017 and 2018 have been at historical highs. It is likely those will revert to the mean, especially given all the bankruptcies in the industry.

boeing stock fudamentals Source: Morningstar

  • At one point in 2016, BA's market cap was $75 billion. BA spent more than $40 billion in buybacks over the last 6 years - thus more than 50% of the 2016 market capitalization, a trend nobody can fight. If BA ever runs out of financial engineering power, there will be nothing to hold the stock up.

boeing stock buybacks Source: Morningstar

To conclude, BA's stock is in an exuberant environment with high margins, high valuations and a good industry environment, all likely to change at some point in time. Thus, despite being a great business, BA is a risky investment at current valuations.

If you wish to know more on my reasoning, please enjoy the video.

Video content:

0:38 Stock price discussion

1:38 Business analysis

3:13 Margin analysis

5:53 Earnings model

6:57 Long-term stock chart

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.