Boeing's Margins Will Revert To The Mean

Summary

I've listened to Ryanair's conference call and the CEO said how margins for new planes are too high. They will wait for margins to come down before buying new.

If we look at average historical margins, Boeing's fair value at a PE ratio of 20 is around $175.

The biggest risk is that the company temporarily runs out of cash to sustain the dividend and huge buybacks. Without the backing of such financial engineering, the stock will crash.