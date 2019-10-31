Boeing's Margins Will Revert To The Mean

Boeing (BA) is a great business, with a 50% market share in an industry that is practically a duopoly. The moat to enter is huge and we will probably continue to fly BA or Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) over the next century. However, investing is not just about buying great businesses; it's about buying great investments. To put BA into a fundamental perspective I am focusing on 3 things:
- Short-term fluctuations in stock prices don't mean anything, we have to look at the long-term chart if ever we look at charts. The long-term chart shows there is a lot of exuberance around BA at the moment. Historically the stock was much cheaper while fundamentals didn't really change that much.
- Margins in 2017 and 2018 have been at historical highs. It is likely those will revert to the mean, especially given all the bankruptcies in the industry.
Source: Morningstar
- At one point in 2016, BA's market cap was $75 billion. BA spent more than $40 billion in buybacks over the last 6 years - thus more than 50% of the 2016 market capitalization, a trend nobody can fight. If BA ever runs out of financial engineering power, there will be nothing to hold the stock up.
Source: Morningstar
To conclude, BA's stock is in an exuberant environment with high margins, high valuations and a good industry environment, all likely to change at some point in time. Thus, despite being a great business, BA is a risky investment at current valuations.
If you wish to know more on my reasoning, please enjoy the video.
Video content:
0:38 Stock price discussion
1:38 Business analysis
3:13 Margin analysis
5:53 Earnings model
6:57 Long-term stock chart
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.