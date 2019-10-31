UGAZ: The Upcoming Frigid Cold Wave Sets A Bullish Configuration For The Natural Gas Complex

Weather data turns supportive for the natural gas complex and strong heating demand means that the natural gas complex is set for a bounce.

Investment thesis

Since our last release on the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), our bearish view on the underlying has not materialized, amid colder-than-expected temperatures which contributed to sustained demand for the flammable complex.

Going forward, we are reverting our view, initiating a bullish positioning on the complex and its proxy UGAZ. In spite of speculators decreasing significantly their bets on natural gas futures and although injections into storage continue to be strong, we believe that the flammable commodity is set for a bounce, as weather data become considerably more supportive.

Source: TradingView

U.S. injections into natural gas reserves steadied their increase, but storage seasonality is still moderately bearish

According to the EIA, natural gas storage builds steadied their advance on the week ending October 18, up 2.47% (w/w) to 3 606 Bcf. With this advance, storage seasonality steepened its surplus, establishing now in a massive surplus of 16.5% or 511 Bcf compared to last year's level, but remaining slightly above the five-year average, up 1% or 36.6 Bcf.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In the meantime, demand for the flammable commodity advanced marginally during the week ending October 23, up 1.7% (w/w) to 82.9 Bcf/d, whereas supply continued its slow climb, up 0.7% (w/w) to 99 Bcf/d.

In spite of residential demand lifting moderately, up 5.6% (w/w) to 13.3 Bcf/d, power needs advanced slightly, up 2% (w/w) to 30.6 Bcf/d, establishing slightly above last year's consumption and indicating that the coal-to-gas switch initiated last year will probably contribute to somewhat counterbalance excessive supply.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

While these developments have been mostly attributable to the colder air front that contributed to lifting up heating degree-days, supply is still 16.3% above demand, bringing headwinds to natural gas futures and its proxy UGAZ.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Speculator positioning

During the week ending October 22, net speculative bets on Nymex natural gas futures dipped robustly, down 13.3% (w/w) to a net short length of 211 848 contracts, whereas UGAZ declined 9.54% (w/w) to $12.9 per share.

While this significant decrease has been mostly due to fresh short accretions, up 6.6% (w/w) to 396,335 contracts, marginal long liquidations, down 0.21% (w/w) to 184,487 partly contributed to this move.

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

With this third consecutive weekly decline, the sentiment on the natural gas complex remains bearish for the time being, as short open interest continues to be skewed to the south, amid short representing 31.03% of total open interest versus an average of 28.09% in the last 20 weeks.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec positioning on Nymex natural gas plunged by more than 26x, whereas UGAZ’s YTD performance dipped 67.34% to $13.09 per share.

Weather data turns supportive for the natural gas complex and strong heating demand means that the natural gas complex is set for a bounce

Latest weather forecasts published by the National Weather Service show that most of the Eastern part of the country is expected to witness colder-than-normal temperatures, with significantly cooler temperatures in the Northern regions that will support heating consumption.

According to these reports, a frigid cold shot will push into the central U.S., with lows of single digits to 30s expected to dive down into the Rockies and Plains, while spreading into the southern and east-central U.S. on the week ending November 11.

With these developments, bull’s appetite for the flammable commodity is likely to restore, in spite of the excessive supply story that has contributed to starting 2020 winter season with inventories sitting at a comfortable surplus.

Source: National Weather Service

Conclusion

In this context, characterized by slightly easing injections into storage and an excessive supply, oversupply contributed to pressure the natural gas market for most of the year. While net speculative positioning dipped vigorously over the last week, the supportive weather pattern should offset that, contributing to lifting heating demand significantly and thus UGAZ shares.

We look forward to reading your comments.

