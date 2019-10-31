Opportunity May Be Brewing In Greenbrier

We are strong proponents of using long-term charts in our analysis, especially when investing in potential value plays. The reason is that long-term charts give strong insights on the underlying trend, which simply cannot be seen on the comparable daily and even weekly charts. In fact, investors who do not consult the long-term price movement of their stocks are in fact missing out on a sizable piece of the information available.

Why do we state this? We state this because the technical analysis approach is very much geared to the fact that history repeats itself. When we find daily and even intermediate trends trading in alignment with a company's long-term trend, then we believe our odds of attaining profit on short-term trades in fact increase. As stated in previous articles, we believe long-term indicator signals, trend-lines and continuation and reversal patterns are all more significant if they appear on long-term charts.

One such stock which we are eyeing up at present is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX). This stock is cheap and its valuation has been discussed in depth in other articles. As we can see from the long-term chart below, the popular MACD indicator is now at levels we have not seen since 2009. Although we do not have a crossover yet, we believe the potential upside in this stock is pretty significant if indeed we get our crossover.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's discuss the long-term technicals. Moreover, many times, we can get a good read on the fundamentals of a stock by simply looking at how Greenbrier's key balance sheet key metrics have been trending. Let's dig in.

The beauty of the MACD moving averages is that they can be used to construct a histogram (which is the blue shaded areas above). The histogram areas are at their widest when the respective MACD lines are also at their widest. Furthermore, the histogram has its own zero line and (along with the MACD) demonstrates how oversold or overbought shares may be by the height of the histogram from the zero line.

There is one glaring difference though between the MACD and histogram and this is where the histogram's value really lies. As we can see above, the histogram is now moving back towards the zero line, which essentially means the long-term downmove since late 2018 in GBX is losing momentum. A move above the zero-line would trigger a buying signal and this signal should be accompanied by a crossing also of the MACD lines. How professional traders play a scenario such as what we have in GBX at present is that they would start to nibble at the long side as long as the histogram continues to get closer to the zero line. Subsequently, only larger amounts of capital would be put to work if we were to get a convincing crossover.

On the balance sheet, we can see that Greenbrier has reported equity of $1.277 billion. The company's present market cap is $968 million. This gives us a book multiple of 0.76. This looks attractive straight off the bat as the average book multiple in this industry is almost 4.0.

Nevertheless, it is important to look at how key metrics have been trending, to ensure that book multiple is a pretty accurate read of how cheap the stock is at present. Inventory rose by 54% in the August quarter to hit $664 million. That is a very high percentage considering sales rose by 35% over the past 12 months. However, when we iron out the growth rate of the firm's inventory against its sales over a longer period, the divergence is not that strong. Inventory numbers, though, is a trend worth watching going forward.

Greenbrier reported having $330 million of cash at the end of August this year. This asset and "Property, plant and equipment" ($717 million) make up over 35% of the total assets of the company which is encouraging. What we look for on the balance sheet are assets which have a higher than normal likelihood of having their values written down. Line items like inventory, intangibles, good-will and excessive amount of receivables are normally the usual culprits. Apart from inventory which we have already mentioned, we believe Greenbrier's balance sheet leaves plenty of room for encouragement here.

Therefore, to sum up, both Greenbrier's technicals and its balance sheet trends are demonstrating that opportunity may be brewing. Let's see if shares can take out $30 in the near term with conviction.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.