Ryder System: Still Waiting For An Economic Bottom

Ryder System (NYSE:R) just reported its third quarter earnings. I have had this stock on my radar for quite some time because transportation-related stocks are a great way to track the economy and because Ryder has invested a lot in technology and new ways to achieve higher revenue growth, as I discussed in this article. With that in mind, third quarter EPS was down but slightly above expectations. Sales were slightly up but were offset by lower margins. The company is in a difficult environment, and investors are waiting for higher economic growth before pulling the trigger on this stock.

Q3 Was Not Bad, It's Just Not A Reason To Buy

First of all, let's look at adjusted EPS. Earnings have been up by double digits in 2018 and parts of 2017 and 2019. Back then, the company got support from a strong economy as the economic bottom of 2016 started to impact Ryder after a few quarters of lag. This is fairly common as leading indicators are often 3 to 6 months ahead of 'hard' economic data. With that in mind, we see that earnings have been down since Q2 of this year, which does make sense as the US economy peaked in Q4 of 2018.

Nonetheless, earnings are not always the best way to assess whether the economy impacted a company, as margins and buybacks (among others) are a great tool to fight lower sales and still end up with positive earnings growth. Railroad companies, for example, do this a lot.

In Ryder's case, we actually see that revenue is up. Total revenue came in at $2.22 billion in the third quarter. This is an improvement of 3% and in line with expectations. So, even though this growth rate is at a new cycle low, we see that sales are up.

At this point, there are many questions. One of them is 'how did the company manage to end up with negative earnings growth despite solid sales?'

To be fair, it's not due to operating weaknesses as all segments that saw positive sales growth saw even higher (non-GAAP) operating income growth. The table below shows the results from fleet management solutions, supply chain solutions, and dedicated transportation solutions.

Moreover, comparable EBITDA was up 12% in the third quarter as contractual growth and cost savings initiatives continue to bear fruit. Year-to-date fleet growth was strong as well as the ongoing outsourcing trends as well as sales and marketing activities saw 40% growth from customers who are new to outsourcing. I discussed these trends in my previous article as well as a reason to like Ryder's long-term prospects. Adding to that, Ryder expects more growth from these new contracts, which includes that more leases are contracted with used equipment versus new equipment. This is a consequence after the company adjusted its residual value estimates of all power vehicles. This is also the reason behind the GAAP EPS decline from $1.67 in Q3 of 2018 to currently a loss of $1.49. Note that I discussed adjusted EPS at the start of this article which excludes these changes. (Source of quotes)

Unfortunately, and despite these results, the company had expected more and saw a lower utilization rate due to slower-than-expected demand.

While commercial rental pricing was up modestly for the quarter, demand was below our prior expectations which negatively impacted utilization in the quarter. We are executing on our plan to right-size our tractor rental fleet and expect to have it aligned with market conditions by early 2020

It seems that the economic decline is hitting cyclical heavy weight vehicles quite hard.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, we began to see softening market conditions for used tractors which intensified during the third quarter. In addition, we recently started seeing modestly softer conditions for used trucks.

I expect to see some positive results with regard to the adjusted fleet size next year, although this will be hard to track, given that demand volatility might increase given the state of the economy.

One segment that did not seem to be bothered by a slower economy is the fleet management solutions segment. This segment saw Ryder ChoiceLease sales improvements of 9% due to a larger average fleet size and higher prices on new vehicles. The lease fleet grew by 2,900 vehicles and commercial rental revenue was up 2% due to better pricing.

Nonetheless, total rental power fleet utilization as 74.0%, which is down from what Ryder calls an 'unusually high' 80.4% in the prior-year quarter.

What's Next?

This question is probably best answered by economic leading indicators as these indicators pointed at increasing pressure on transportation companies. So far, this has hit the company's residual values but still left plenty of room for the company to o(partially) offset higher costs by raising prices.

The good news is that Ryder expects strong full-year sales activity in the contractual lease, dedicated and supply chain businesses. The bad news is that this will be below 2018 levels. Support will further be provided by long-term outsourcing trends as well as sales and marketing initiatives. Almost needless to say, however, the slowdown in Ryder's transactional commercial rental and used vehicle sales business is likely going to continue due to a softer freight environment.

Going forward, the company will continue to redeploy used equipment into new lease contracts and expects less lease growth as OEM vehicle production is expected to be slower as well. On a side note, heavy weight truck producer PACCAR (PCAR) is also seeing slower production growth going forward (article).

Anyhow, everything I just mentioned has resulted in a full-year 2019 GAAP EPS forecast in the $0.20 to $0.30 range. The prior range is was $4.80 to $5.10. This is not a typo and not the start of an economic armageddon. This massive decline is large due to the revaluation of residual values.

Bottom Line

Ryder is doing well with regard to its capabilities. The company is benefiting from its new growth initiatives as increasing outsourcing trends are benefiting the top line. Furthermore, I was surprised that sales growth was still positive after the economy really started to slow in the third quarter. Unfortunately, the company is unable to escape from a slower economy as residual values are down, while utilization rates are retreating from record levels as well.

The stock price is currently close to multi-year lows as this stock trading at 9.1x next year's earnings is not giving traders and investors enough reasons to buy.

This stock will be a buy again once the economy gets some upside momentum. At that point, I have no doubt that utilization rate will improve again on top of the ongoing outsourcing trends. Also keep in mind that this company pays a 4.3% dividend yield and has paid a dividend in 43 consecutive years.

I look forward to the next quarterly results as I expect more measures to fight lower residual values and utilization rates. Personally, I am not going to buy this stock as I already have invested more than 40% of my money in a long-term dividend fund (3.8% yield) and do not see the benefit of adding Ryder right now. In my opinion, this stock is a tool to track the economy and a good buy once the economy bottoms.

Stay tuned!

