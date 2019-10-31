Transocean: Hope Alone Is Not A Strategy

This transitioning period creates a high level of volatility. Thus, it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion of your position.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.6% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion.

Transocean's total revenues in 3Q 2019 decreased to $784 million from $816 million in the same period of 2018. The third-quarter 2019 adjusted net loss was $234 million or $0.38.

Transocean - The HE Semisub Leiv Eriksson. Year Built: 2001 - Source: MarineTraffic

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the rare offshore drillers that I can see financially stable, even if we could always worry about the debt level, thanks to a record backlog of about $10.6 billion as of 08/30/2019.

I still own the company stock long term, and it represents the most substantial investment in the offshore drilling sector for me and my family portfolio. Our long position has been reduced by more than 75% in the past two years.

We continue to reduce our position, and we have shifted strategy to a more short-term approach, which has been very rewarding. The primary reason for supporting this long-term investment is quite simple.

Even if the industry is walking through a period of fierce headwinds, Transocean will ultimately survive and eventually thrive again. We will have to be patient, extremely patient.

The fundamental fact is that offshore drilling is part of the oil equation and cannot be replaced, despite the US Shale, and its impact on oil exploration is visible.

Exploration CapEx has been reduced to a dismal level, and the result is apparent. Rystad Energy indicated recently that in 2019, so far, the resource reserve replacement ratio is at a 20-year record low, and for 6 barrels of oil consumed, only one barrel is replaced.

This transitioning period creates a high level of volatility. Thus, it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion of your position. A minimum of 30-50% of your RIG position based mainly on the future oil price outlook is recommended.

RIG fluctuates in correlation with oil prices; this is a fact, even though oil prices should not be what drives growth for this sector, at least directly.

Fleet status and backlog snapshot

I suggest reading my preceding article about the September fleet status published on Seeking Alpha. However, a few items have changed since September. The company confirmed that three drillships would be scrapped, and CEO Jeremy Thigpen confirmed at the conference call that the Leiv Eriksson got awarded a 125-day contract in 2020.

I'm pleased to report ConocoPhillips just recently signed the Leiv Eriksson for 125 days at a healthy day rate in Norway starting in August of 2020.

Thus, the contract backlog is now estimated at ~$10.6 billion (10/30/2019,) including Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW.

One encouraging sign that makes me think we may have reached the bottom is that the average day rate in the second quarter rose to $314,500/d from the year-ago level of $295k/d.

However, it is quite difficult to compare those two numbers because last year, RIG was still receiving day rate from its jack-up and also the Deepwater segment. But if we look at the two main parts, which are the ultra-deepwater and the Harsh Environment floaters, we have $318.9K/d versus 324.8K/d, which is quite similar.

Below is the backlog repartition between ultra-drillships, semi-submersibles, and the rest of the fleet.

One specific parameter that distinguishes the company from all the other offshore drillers is that Transocean possesses a backlog of ~$5 billion with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) extending until 2028.

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.

Note: Shell's backlog was revised lower starting in July 2018.

The five drillships involved were the Deepwater Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.6% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) increased to 28.9% of the total backlog as of October 30, 2019.

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 31 19 0 11 1 Cold-stacked/idle 13 7 2 2 2 New build rigs - no contract 1 1 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 1 1 0 0 0 Total 46 28 2 13 3

Jeremy Thigpen said in the conference call:

we remain pleased with the direction of the high-specification and harsh environment markets, where our top-tier assets that are fully utilized and day rates for such assets are approaching and in some specialized cases exceeding $400,000 per day. And we're becoming increasingly encouraged by the ultra-deepwater market with the list of opportunities continues to grow rapidly and longer-term campaigns are beginning to surface. The combination of which will inevitably lead to higher day rates for our high-specification assets that are most coveted by our customers.

Transocean - 3Q'19 and Selected Financials History - The Raw Numbers

Transocean 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 0.81 0.63 0.66 0.79 0.816 0.748 0.754 0.758 0.784 Net Income in $ Million -1,417 -111 -210 -1,135 -409 -242 -171 -208 -825 EBITDA $ Million -922 196 219 -665 -49 270 249 265 -356 (indicated by Transocean) EPS diluted in $/share -3.62 -0.28 -0.48 -2.46 -0.88 -0.41 -0.28 -0.34 -1.35 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 384 257 103 3 214 238 -51 153 91 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 658 111 53 39 48 44 52 86 121 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 256 146 50 -36 166 194 -103 67 -30 (estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 2.717 2.969 2.862 2.506 2.307 2.160 1.886 2.243 1.906 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 7.27 7.40 9.86 9.70 9.33 9.47 9.41 9.73 9.39 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 391 391 438 462 463 510 611 612 613 Backlog 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 RIG Backlog in $ billion 9.4 12.8 12.5 11.7 11.5 12.2 12.1 11.4 10.8

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company press release

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

1 - Quarterly revenues of $784 million in 3Q'19

Transocean's total revenues in 3Q 2019 decreased to $784 million from $816 million in the same period of 2018. The third-quarter 2019 adjusted net loss was $234 million or $0.38 per diluted share.

Shares outstanding on a diluted basis jumped from 463 million in the third quarter of 2018 to 613 million in 3Q'19. It is a jump of 32.4% due to the controversial acquisition of Ocean Rig.

Cash and short-term investments were $1.906 billion at the end of the quarter, with total liquidity at $3.27 billion - including the company's $1.37 billion revolving credit facility. Cash flows from operating activities were $91 million.

Mark Mey said in the conference call:

we decided to scrap three of our fifth generation ultra-deepwater floaters: The Discoverer Deep Seas, the Discoverer Spirit and the Discoverer Enterprise. This resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of $580 million.

2 - Free cash flow

RIG had an estimated loss in a free cash flow of $30 million in 3Q'19. The yearly FCF ("TTM") is still positive at $128 million. It is due to a higher than usual CapEx this quarter.

3 - Net debt (Gross debt minus total Cash) is now $7.48 billion.

Net debt is about $7.48 billion as of September 30, 2019, which is a 6.6% increase from $7.02 billion the same quarter a year ago, due to the Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

I still consider the debt too high, and reducing the net debt should be the company's priority now. However, it is challenging to be optimistic about this matter owing to the contracting situation. Mark Mey noted in the conference call:

during the quarter we opportunistically repurchased approximately $250 million of near-dated debt in the open market serving us approximately $75 million in interest to maturity. As we have demonstrated over the prior several years, we will continue to take all necessary steps to extend our liquidity runway, prudently reduce leverage and proactively manage our new debt maturities. In this regard, we dissipate using cash on hand to retire our remaining 2020 and 2021 debt at maturity.

4 - Guidance 4Q'19

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company expects adjusted contract drilling revenues to be approximately $825 million, with fourth-quarter O&M expenses to be roughly $585 million (including moving stacked rigs from Trinidad to Greece). G&A expenses for the fourth quarter are expected to be approximately $47 million. Net interest expense for the fourth quarter is expected to be roughly $160 million (including capitalized interest of about $10 million and interest income of $6 million). Capital expenditures, including capitalized interest for the fourth quarter, are anticipated to be approximately $153 million (including roughly $47 million for the two Jurong drillships). Finally, the company expects maintenance CapEx of $106 million, and cash taxes are expected to be approximately $8 billion for the next quarter.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean released its third quarter of 2019 results, and the initial market reaction was positive. However, it took only one day to wipe out whole this optimism. The only conclusion is that those results have given some hope of a potential recovery down the road, but it is not enough for investors to commit the cash and turn long. Same double talk at the management level as well. On the one hand, we have Jeremy Thigpen talking positively about the business outlook and potential of recovery, whereas the company posted a disappointing fleet status a few weeks ago.

Hope alone is not a strategy. The market needs relevant signs to get excited. For example, an increase in contract backlog instead of a continual erosion, an excellent free cash flow instead of a loss.

My conclusion is that if the industry must adapt, we, shareholders, must adapt as well and change investment strategy to be able to profit from this paradigm. Thus, I recommend trading a large part of your position to benefit the most in this unsettled period.

Technical analysis for short-term to mid-term trading

RIG is forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance again confirmed by the trading yesterday at about $5.40 and line support sitting at $4 with a double bottom.

The general trading strategy is to take a substantial profit and even eventually sell out at resistance at around $5.40 or more and wait for a retracement.

I see intermediate support at about $4.60, at which point it would be wise to add a little. But depending on the price of oil, this support is considered weak and may not hold, which would push RIG to retest the $3.80-4.00 again.

I believe it is unlikely that RIG crosses support and goes much lower unless oil prices plunge to a new record low.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a reduce long term position but do not recommend RIG as long term investment. I trade short term the stock often.