Helix Energy Is Closing In On A Turnaround

Helix Energy Warms Up To A Rebound

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) offers well intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, North Sea, and West Africa offshore. The company also operates remotely operated vehicles (or ROV), trenchers, and ROVDrills for the offshore energy drillers. The stock’s recovery over the short-term is questionable due to the typical delay in the translation of tendering activity of the offshore and subsea projects into the commencement stage. Long-term investors, however, are more likely to see improved returns from the stock as higher-margin integrated projects start occupying a larger share of the well intervention business.

Helix Energy’s well intervention vessel utilization and Robotics asset have improved significantly in Q3. The cost reduction in the Robotics segment and increased utilization of Q700 are expected to lead to a higher margin in the short-term. While the falling free cash flow in the first nine months of the year was a concern, HLX’s debt profile is strong enough to sustain deterioration in the energy environment.

The Industry Movement Exhibits Uncertainty

According to the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, in the key unconventional Basins in the U.S., an 18% rise in natural gas production and a 15.6% rise in tight oil production despite a 7.6% fall in the rig count on average in the past year does speak of the considerable strides in drilling technology. The International Monetary Fund, in its latest estimate, has pegged the world GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth marginally down to 3.2% in 2019 from 3.3% in its earlier estimate. In 2020, the GDP growth rate may improve moderately to 3.6%. Two factors primarily affected the growth: one, lower demand for long-range spending by households and firms leading to a fall in investment and demand for consumer durables, and two, the U.S.-China trade war affecting the global supply chain adversely.

By the end of the year, the EIA expects the crude oil prices to increase from the current level, and then decline in 2020. The latest forecast for 2020 is ~$5/barrel lower than the previous estimate. Higher inventory due to the uncertainty over the global economic and crude oil demand is likely to lead to the price fall. So, the current indicators are bearish to energy companies’ revenue and earnings potential.

Higher Investment In The Offshore Market

According to a report by the IEA, efficiency gains have enabled many offshore oil and gas projects viable in a lower price environment. After the 2014-16 crude oil price crash, many new deepwater projects were delayed or canceled as the industry moved towards shorter cycle investments. But in 2019, the trend has reversed as the tendering activities and capital investments in the offshore projects are on the rise. In the North Sea and in the US Gulf of Mexico, which once required a breakeven oil price of $60-80/barrel, are relatively robust at $25-40/barrel. According to this report, ~$4.6 trillion in capital investment offshore energy will be required between 2016 and 2040. It is on the back of the encouraging signs in offshore that Helix’s stock price soared in recent weeks.

Management’s Cautious Approach

In reality, Helix’s management is not overly enthusiastic, at least in the short-term. It doubts whether all the tendering activities advertised at the beginning of 2019 would translate into actual project commissioning. An oversupply in the offshore service segment has kept rates down. While this will likely affect the upstream companies favorably in 2020, the volume of work may start improving.

However, the utilization level did improve in 2019. The company’s Well Intervention fleet achieved 97% utilization in Q3, up from 94% recorded in Q2 2019. Notably, the Q500 fleet, which worked for BP for almost the entire Q3, started abandonment activities in a Droshky well. HLX completed the Droshky asset acquisition early in the year. The Q400 fleet, which also worked on a Droshky well, was deployed to production enhancement operation. In the well intervention job, the company’s fleet achieved nearly 100% utilization on well abandonment and production enhancement activity on seven wells during Q3.

In the Robotics charter fleet, too, utilization increased to 96% in Q3 from 92% a quarter ago. Most of the rise in utilization can be attributed to the higher workload for Q400 and Q500. Plus, the company’s performance in Brazil was remarkable due to higher ROV support and trenching works for one of Petrobras’s (PBR) production enhancements operation. Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix, which are active in Brazil, achieved nearly 100% utilization. However, Siem Helix 2 will go through shipyard maintenance in Q1 of 2020, which can lead to lower utilization in the coming quarter.

Backlog Decreases

As of September 30, 2019, HLX’s backlog was $0.8 billion, which was a 20% decrease compared to a quarter ago. Lower backlog typically indicates lower visibility into future revenues. Approximately $115 million of the current backlog is estimated to be completed during the remainder of 2019. The two Petrobras contracts, the BP Q5000 contract, and the Helix Producer 1 contract accounts for the majority of the backlog.

Although Q400 is expected to remain highly utilized in Brazil throughout the remainder of the year, in the North Sea Well Intervention market, Q400 and Q500 are expected to remain active through November only. After that, typical seasonality can affect the utilization level adversely. In May 2019, the company acquired Subsea Technologies Group Limited, which manufactures subsea hydraulic and mechanical connectors. The acquisition is expected to enhance subsea product development for new, well intervention technologies.

Analyzing The Well Intervention Segment Drivers

As noticed in the previous cycles, well intervention and workover were among the first activities to recover after the downturn. In Q3 2019, HLX’s revenues from the Well Intervention segment increased by 30% compared to Q2, following a 30% sequential increase in the previous quarter. Operating income in this segment improved by 41% during the same period. The improvement was primarily due to higher utilization. Also, a larger share of the higher-margin integrated services in the Gulf of Mexico benefited the segment operating margin.

Robotics Segment Asset Utilization Improves

HLX’s Robotics segment revenues increased by 14% in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. The improvement was led by higher utilization for ROVs (remotely operated vehicles), trencher and ROVDrill, and more vessel trenching days. ROVDrills are designed to complement offshore construction and well intervention services. The segment operating profit increased by a whopping 201% in Q3 over Q2 due to lower costs related to Grand Canyon II (an ROV support vessel) and higher revenues. Year-over-year, however, the growth was less remarkable due to a decrease in trenching activity and spot vessel days.

Q4 2019 Guidance and Outlook

The company’s FY2019 EBITDA is expected to range between $172 million and $184 million. At the guidance mid-point, it represents a 10% increase compared to FY2018. As I already discussed above in the article, Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2 in Brazil are expected to see consistent activity throughout 2019. Utilization for Q400 and Q500, however, may not be consistent for the year. In the Robotics segment, the company expects Grand Canyon II to have steady utilization in the Asia Pacific region.

On the other hand, the typical slowdown in activity in the winter season leading to the North Sea well intervention vessel warm stacking and gaps in schedule for Grand Canyon III can affect the Q4 results adversely.

FY2020 Outlook

In FY2020, the company expects its performance to improve compared to Q4 2019 as the high-rate charter vessel roll-off in the Robotics segment, and the Q700 vessel begins work in January. Plus, lower costs of operating the Robotics vessels can add to the margin in FY2020. It is expected that starting February, some of the customers will return, and utilization will increase.

Regarding the potential for Q700 – the semi-submersible well intervention vessel, investors may note that short-term contracts are typically showing increasing trends in the well intervention industry. The company’s management believes that at a 50% utilization level, the vessel can achieve breakeven, or may even manage to generate $20 million contributions in 2020.

In Q3 2019, HLX’s short-term contracts accounted for 31% of its revenue, while a year ago, it was ~26%. The trend indicates that there are not many producers having sufficient wellhead counts to support a long-term contract. Among the limited number of contracts signed in the industry, the company has three, which include Aker Solutions’ Norway contract for Equinor and one contract in Ireland. Due to the lack of long-duration contracts, the rate is determined in the spot market. So, the upstream producers look to ink long-term partnering agreements, which are less rigid than contracts. The relatively ambivalent nature of such agreements does not guarantee a fixed or favorable rate for service providers such as Helix.

Cash Flows and Debt Profile

Between 2020 and 2023, the company has to repay ~$400 million of debt. A considerable portion of its debt has equity conversion features, but the trigger prices are considerably higher than the current share price. Its liquidity (cash plus revolving credit facility) is $459 million. The company faces no repayment risk in the near-term.

However, its free cash flow decreased in the first nine months of FY2019 compared to the same period in FY2018. Although capex fell, cash flow from operations declined more sharply in the past year, and so, free cash flow declined in 9M 2019 compared to 9M 2018. The company’s management expects capex to remain steady at ~$150 million in FY2019 compared to the previous year. I think the free cash flow will remain positive in FY2019, but may not increase significantly from the current level.

HLX’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.25x) is significantly lower than its peers’ average of 1.3x. McDermott International (MDR) has significantly higher leverage (4.3x). Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has not debt. Low leverage compared to peers can be advantageous if the energy environment deteriorates and debt repayment becomes difficult. However, over the medium-term, the company, without refinancing, may need to improve cash flows to avoid strain on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Helix Energy is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.4x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.3x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.2x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to its past four-year average.

HLX’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is lower than peers, which implies a less steep rise in the EBITDA in the next four quarters compared to peers. This would typically result in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. After excluding DRQ, which has an excessively high EV/EBITDA, Helix’s EV/EBITDA is lower than peers (14.6x). So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated HLX a “buy” in October (includes “outperform”), while one recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The consensus target price is $10.57, which at the current price, yields 18% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on momentum and EPS revisions, while they are poor on value, growth, and profitability. I think Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a very low rating on profitability is conservative. Compared to some of its closest peers, the company’s profitability measures are on the higher side. I also do not agree with the high rating on EPS revision because its earnings missed analysts’ estimates thrice out of the past four quarters. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s low rating on growth, though. I think its relative valuation multiples are not reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, a higher rating on value would be justified.

What’s The Take On HLX?

In 2019, the offshore and deepwater projects are seemingly rebounding from the past three-year trough. Accordingly, Helix Energy’s well intervention vessel and Robotics asset utilization have improved significantly in Q3. Its Droshky asset acquisition has been quite successful in improving asset utilization. I expect the increased utilization of Q700 and cost reduction in the Robotics segment to lead to a higher margin in 2020.

Despite the increase in offshore tendering activities around the world, HLX’s management is wary of the final project implementations, as many projects tend to drop off due to the lack of profitability. Although free cash flow has declined in 2019 so far, HLX’s debt profile is strong enough to sustain deterioration in the energy environment. However, the slow translation of tendering activity into actual project commencement in the offshore and subsea segment can prolong the stock’s sustained recovery over the medium-term. But I also think that the stock’s outlook has brightened enough for the long-term investors to consider buying it into the dips.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In October, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.