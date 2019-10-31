Overvalued After A Strong Year-To-Date Return: Outfront Media

Despite a still attractive 5% plus dividend yield, I fear the shares of OUT have become too rich.

The company is a leader in its industry and I have a long-term bullish view on the company, but economic growth is slowing and could impact the company's growth prospects.

Outfront Media's (OUT) shares have gained 53% in 2019 and despite the growth of online advertising and the many benefits associated with digital marketing, Outfront’s prospects are still promising. Initiatives that include investments in digital displays and the execution of the deal with MTA will help Outfront secure steady growth in the next 5 years. The projected slowdown of the U.S. is a real concern, however, and shares are trading at rich values. The dividend yield of 5.4% is down from the 8.1% reached in October, so while it still might look attractive on an absolute basis, dividend growth has not kept up with price appreciation.

Company profile

Outfront Media Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that has ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The primary source of Outfront’s revenue is the rental income the company receives for allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures on a contractual basis. These contracts are short-term in nature and range from a minimum leasing term of 4 weeks to a maximum of 1 year. As of the beginning of September, Outfront owned 47,381 billboards and 463,189 transit displays. These properties are spread across the U.S. and Canada.

(Source – Company presentation)

Acquiring superior quality properties in large cities across the country has helped Outfront attract some of the leading names in the U.S.

Top national customers

(Source – Company presentation)

The company derives its revenue from 2 business segments; billboards (68%) and transit & other (32%). From a geographical perspective, the U.S. accounts for the bulk of company revenues. For instance, in Q2, the U.S. accounted for 95% of company revenue. Canada accounted for the remaining 5%.

Industry analysis

The global outdoor advertising market is at a crossroads. The growth of online advertising is a headwind for media companies that once thrived by renting their advertising spaces for companies. This includes Outfront Media as well.

In 2018, outdoor advertising spending in North America was $10.12 billion and is expected to grow at a modest rate to reach $10.7 billion by 2021. The modest growth expectations are due to the mature nature of the industry, expected slowdown of the U.S. economy, and the increasing penetration of online advertising channels.

The expected GDP growth is a good indication of the expected growth of outdoor advertising spend in the country. Over the last 7 years, the outdoor advertising market has grown in line with GDP growth.

(Source – Company presentation)

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) projects the American economy to grow at a real rate of 2.1% in 2019, a slowdown from the real GDP growth of 3% achieved in 2018. In 2021, real GDP growth is expected to slow down even further to 1.9%. From the close relationship between the GDP growth and the out-of-home (OOH) advertising market, investors can expect to see declining growth rates for the OOH industry, and for Outfront Media as well.

Outlook

The transit business is growing rapidly and digital displays are at the center of this growth story. In Q2 2019, the transit segment grew 28.5% over Q2 2018 reported revenue. In the earnings conference call, Jeremy Male, the CEO, confirmed that more than 50% of this growth was attributable to digital displays. The billboards segment growth of 8.5% was also driven by digital initiatives. The high-quality assets in Outfront’s portfolio will help the company drive its revenue in the next 5 years, driven by the continued growth in popularity of digital displays. The focus on digital displays is evident from the higher allocation of growth CapEx to digital billboard conversions. The company plans to spend $55 million to $60 million annually in the coming years for growth projects, whereas the majority of this amount will be directed at digital billboard conversions and the digitization of transit systems.

From a yields perspective (revenue per average display per month for the quarter), however, static billboards are proving to be the value driver. The yield on digital displays grew 1.7% year over year, whereas the yield on static displays grew 8.2% in the same period. The yield was primarily driven by price hikes. Occupancy remained stable, which is a good indication the company is in a position to negotiate better terms with its tenants.

(Source – Earnings presentation)

The deal with the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is currently being finalized. The company has so far added 2,768 station displays and will be adding more over the next 4 years. The benefits of these additions will likely start flowing into the company by next year.

The company’s prospects rely heavily on 3 factors.

The company’s ability to retain or grow its market share Allocations to out of home advertising by major U.S. companies Execution of the growth strategy

Starting with the first factor, it’s likely that Outfront will retain its market share in the future. Even though the company has had to struggle to retain its market share in some industries over the last decade, there are competitive advantages that help Outfront’s business. The major factor that contributes to these competitive advantages is its high-quality assets. The company, throughout history, has expanded its portfolio by acquiring billboard space in prime locations. The supply of such locations is limited, which leads to first-mover advantages to companies which acquire these assets. Newcomers must then find less suitable locations or find themselves paying a premium to buy such assets, even if any are made available for sale.

The existing relationship OUT has with leading U.S. companies is another advantage for Outfront Media. For instance, the top 10 customers between 2016 and 2018 have remained the same. Furthermore, the retention ratio of the top 1000 customers during the same period was 79%. This is a very high customer retention ratio, which comes as a result of strong relationships with these customers and the demand for its high-quality assets. Such healthy relationships should help Outfront retain and grow its market share in the next 5 years.

Some of the company's growth will continue to be driven by the increase in out-of-home advertising by major U.S. companies, which has grown over the last 4 years. This is despite the growth in popularity of online advertising solutions.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

As per the latest company presentation, there are few reasons behind this increasing allocation to out-of-home advertising solutions.

Out-of-home advertisements cannot be blocked, unlike online advertisements. Therefore, viewability is 100%. The sheer size of billboards and digital displays allows companies to include in-depth data about their products or services as opposed to a limited word or image count. The cost is comparatively low (CPM of $5 for OOH advertising, $7 for online, $17 for TV, $25 for print, and $6 for radio)

These factors will likely result in a higher allocation to out-of-home advertising by large U.S. companies, in combination with focused online advertisements for targeted marketing.

Finally, the execution of the growth strategy is seemingly intact. There is an emphasis on cost optimization, which has been successful, as evident from the Q2 results. The partnership with MTA has so far been lucrative and the company is on budget. The previous expectation of $175 million of deployment costs for 2019 now looks a high-end estimate.

Financials and valuation

Despite the growth of online advertising, Outfront revenue has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2014 and Q2 2019.

(Source – Koyfin)

In Q2 2019, total revenues increased by 14.5% over Q2 2018. This strong top-line growth helped Outfront grow its AFFO by 25%. Importantly, Outfront was able to achieve this growth on the back of stable costs. This helped the company achieve better profit margins for the quarter and in the earnings conference call, management commented on its continued focus on margin expansion through additional cost controls.

(Source – Investor presentation)

The worrying sign, however, is the loss of market share in key industries. Since 2009, Outfront has lost market share in many industries in the U.S. There could possibly be 2 reasons for this – companies in certain industries allocating a higher amount of ad dollars to online advertising and the increasing competition in the industry.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

The digitization initiatives of Outfront might help the company recover some of the business it has lost in certain industries. However, only time will tell if the company can regain some of its lost market share in some of these industries.

Outfront's balance sheet is healthy. In Q2 2019, the company issued a 5% senior unsecured note (2027) to refinance the 5.25% notes due 2022. With this, the next bond maturity was pushed back to 2024, which provides the company with ample time to execute growth strategies without having to focus on refinancing risks.

(Source – Investor presentation)

Outfront's shares yield 5.4% at a current market price of $26.30. Over the last 5 years, shares have traded at much higher yields; however, dividend growth has been slower than price appreciation.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from Seeking Alpha)

Risks

One of the risks inherent in the company's business model can also be an advantage depending on the economic environment. In periods of high growth, short leases are favorable because the company can raise prices more quickly as demand for advertising increases. However, in the event we go into an economic downturn or a slowdown enough to deter advertising spending, the short-term nature of the company's leases could be a risk. This is why the company's performance is so intricately tied to economic growth – which drives advertising spending. Today's read on GDP growth declining to 1.9% was lower than the previous quarter's but higher than estimates. Where it goes from here would be important to watch.

My Take

Outfront’s growth story is still intact but shares seem to be overvalued. Some analyst price targets are as high as $29.60 and as low as $26, but the latter is based on a very optimistic outlook and is still only 11% above the current price. I recommend sitting tight on this one for now. The stock has already pulled back some since I first started covering the stock for my portfolios but I think there is more downside to come. I'd sit tight on this one.

