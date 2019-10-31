On Tesla And Policy Failure

Adding insult to injury, of the $143 million in net profit, $107 million were government subsidies ("Regulatory Credits"). Talk about having almost all of your tiny and shrinking profit being dependent on politicians taxing your fellow man in order to pick winners and losers!



- Anton Wahlman in You're Not Going To Believe Tesla's Negative Growth Rates

3Q19 results for Tesla (TSLA) are still sinking in and the 10-Q is now being pulled apart, which will make for some juicy reading, starting in the TSLAQ Twitter community. The company managed to gin up a "profit" amidst slightly higher unit sales and lower sales prices. Meanwhile, it continues to crow about factories in China and soon (as per some mumbles on the latest investor call on the 3Q earnings) in Europe, while any careful reader can see from the shrinking demand and the significant inventory as well as growing leases that the demand for Tesla automobiles is softening.

There is significant new competition in the pipeline, but perhaps the very use case for ICE to BEV is in question, and maybe both on the regulatory and the consumer levels. The fact that consumer interest is not sustained (Tesla's US sales down 39% year over year) suggests this - the most obvious issue always being charging times, which is not make up for by instant torque that is of limited use in the real world. Meanwhile, even though there is scant evidence that ICE to BEV makes much of a difference in GHG emissions, and mounting indications that hybrids may be far better, nevertheless Sen. Charles Schumer wants to make it up on volume with even more subsidies, in a cash for ICE swap to move consumers to BEV, while ignoring completely what is going on with FCEV and hybrid vehicles. The rest of the world is getting increasingly serious about the hydrogen economy, and Singapore was very down to earth and practical, telling Musk it wants its citizens to take the bus, not a Tesla. After all, moving significant extra body weight (batteries) for the same payload sounds more like a transportation problem than a solution. How long can the exemption on road taxes last, with more weight and instant torque? Besides tires, the road surface suffers more, not less! Lastly, judging by the lawsuits, Tesla is on its way to become another program that allows politicians to claim they did something, while consumers pay the price.

You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.



- Abraham Lincoln (maybe)

In my recent article on Tesla, I referred to Melayna Lokosky's Sociopathic Business model, while pointing out that the Tesla story was a bit different because it was perhaps less of a case of VCs exploiting Musk as Musk exploiting public sentiment and the plethora of extant subsidies available. This would apply to both SolarCity, now part of Tesla, and to Tesla itself. In a closely related development, the subsidy issue culminated hilariously at SpaceX, when NASA was reported as funding an $5 million program to ensure a drug-free workplace after Musk was seen smoking pot on the air with Joe Rogan.

As a counterpoint at Tesla, China is reported as ending all subsidies for alternative fuel vehicles by the end of 2021, just when the company is trying to tout China as its great hope for the future, amidst collapsing sales for new energy vehicles, off 34% in September after recent reductions in subsidies. US tax credits for Tesla buyers, down to $1,850 now, expire at the end of this year, while Dyson has abandoned its BEV project. Various hydrogen initiatives are moving forward around the world, and Toyota (TM) is delivering a new Mirai for 2020, with an almost Lexus-like appeal.

Meanwhile, we hear more and more that the trucking industry is increasingly looking towards hydrogen for long haul and batteries for short haul, if for nothing else because for long distances the weight of the batteries becomes prohibitive. To prove a point, Amazon (AMZN) ordered 100,000 short-haul delivery trucks from Rivian, hardly a vote of confidence in Tesla.

In my last article, I also referred to the whole subsidy issue as a worthy subject of study for someone's PhD thesis. It would be fascinating. Since then, I had the opportunity to delve a little deeper into the matter and what went wrong, and the following is an account of my findings - not necessarily complete, but at least a start.

The Moral Hazard of Too Many Subsidies

There is a general issue with market distortions that are caused by government interference - and I would be the last one to argue that there might not be times when it might be appropriate, except to say that most of the time it ends badly. In other words, at the very least we are naive about the constructive use of government meddling in markets, and politics often gets in the way of objective analysis of what does or does not work. There are several reasons why government interference in markets ends badly:

Distorting prices is only the beginning. As long as it is apples to apples, it could be quite harmless. It can be used to good effect. According to a nutritionist I met, in one province in the Philippines, the local governor became aware that white rice was a large part of his region's health problems, and he created a subsidy for brown rice to make it cheaper than white rice. This is straightforward and clearly beneficial. It also has a pre-defined end - for brown rice needs less processing, so some day the demand will shift to brown rice and the subsidy will die a natural death. In this case, it is a rice-to-rice comparison, aiming to shift a behavior for the sake of public health. But what if the analysis were wrong in the first place? This latter scenario is highly likely with ICE to BEV transition, which is of questionable environmental value and certainly should not be a priority assuming rational capital allocation. That is certainly the case for SolarCity.

Distorting value is much worse. In the area of energy retrofitting of buildings, I have come across too many examples of why it's not only the price distortion, but rather it becomes a complete value distortion, among very dissimilar alternatives, because the perception is that if the government subsidizes it, it must be good. Virtue signaling is the word in environmental matters. This is a very unfortunate side effect. But how many times have you bought crap on sale, only to later pay full price for the real thing? Just because the government puts it on sale does not make it good.

The unintended overlapping of many incentives and subsidies and no one to watch their combined effect. There is zero accountability for the results. Tesla is a prime example of this. The company collected subsidies for a battery swap system that never happened, and Riverbend at Buffalo, NY, is only the next scandal of even greater magnitude.

Forget transparency and accountability: This is an emergency

With a visit from teenage enviro-star Greta Thunberg, the emotions about climate change reached a fever pitch recently - not good for much clear thinking. That came on top of the Green New Deal. Without saying that some of the ideas might not be worthwhile, it is high time that we take a look at some of the mistakes of the past. I will refer the reader again to Prof. Jordan Peterson and his recent comments about why climate change will not bring people together. Forget even the red herring issue of what caused climate change, the question should be what can we do about it - regardless of who or what caused it. It always proves too tempting for politicians to score points with voters with grandiose plans with vague enough objectives so accountability is impossible. The Green New Deal makes me remember the bumper stickers of the '80s - "Stop Continental Drift." For contrast, in those same days, there was a tanker broker running around in Greenwich, CT, with the license plate "Burn Oil."

With the vaunted ICE to BEV transition, it is increasingly clear that it is a rounding error at best in terms of total pollution, and it might actually be a setback on a life-cycle basis - certainly in China, where 50% of power comes from coal. The apparent benefit is removing air pollution from cities, but that merely displaces it to the smoke stacks of power plants. There are numerous analyses that question or invalidate the environmental benefit outright.

It is noteworthy that some car makers are focusing more on hybrids, like Toyota, and indications are they are a much better bet from an environmental standpoint, with hydrogen being the upcoming big leap that is right around the corner.

The SolarCity Chapter

Thanks to the current shareholder lawsuit regarding the SolarCity acquisition by Tesla, the $0 value that was created is clearer than ever. To begin with, it seems very clear to me that SolarCity never was interested in creating value for its presumed customers, which I believe is not conducive to creating a sustainable business. Customers were given a false choice between rooftop solar and ever-escalating electrical bills. The acquisition might represent as much as a $5 billion setback for Tesla shareholders, but insiders in SolarCity, starting with the Rive brothers, Musk's cousins, were cashing checks for years as I wrote in 2015 in real time. Today, it's all coming out in the shareholder lawsuit about the acquisition; Elon Musk's depositions can be found online, here and here.

The lawsuit will run its course, I am sure. We can always hope for some justice. Some of these Twitter summaries are absolutely brilliant at telling the story.

To begin with SolarCity, now part of Tesla, the main program that drove it was the system of ITC, or Investment Tax Credit, for solar systems, especially when it became assignable. Thus, it became possible for investors to acquire these tax credits by providing financing for these systems, which set up a dubious sales practice that, in my view, amounted to little more than systematically misleading consumers on the value of solar systems for their properties and avoiding any discussion of the possible downsides. False comparisons were routinely used, including exaggerated assumptions of ever-rising energy costs, whereby homeowners signed on to agreements that eventually put them under water in many cases. Lawsuits have already resulted over the removal of systems at the time of sale if new home buyers did not want them. The real customers were the tax-shelter investors, and the homeowners were just bamboozled into renting out their roofs cheaply. The selling methods were reminiscent of the movie Tin Men, with the interest of the consumer nowhere in sight.

The most obvious fallacy was that SolarCity, and others in the field, sold rooftop solar as an alternative to paying your electric bill, but, for e.g., in the Northeast, heating is the bigger bill and a heat pump may be a better investment - for why save 10% on the 30% of your energy bills that is electric, when you could have saved 20% or more on the 70% of your energy bills for heating (oil or gas)? Although the combo of solar and heat pumps might make sense, as this example of starter homes at Seaview Village in Bridgeport, CT, shows. In that case, the cost of the heat pump plus the solar panel was hardly more than what SolarCity would have charged for a rooftop solar installation alone. This underscores why the market has moved to local installers, who are undercutting the rooftop solar companies with a much better deal for consumers - if solar is even warranted in the first place.

The impact of all of this flowing into Tesla is still unclear, but the cost might well be in the $5 billion range. It was a $2.6 billion buyout and an assumption of almost $3 billion in debt. There are a number of liabilities that result from the deal, including the potential exposure to potential penalties from New York State for failing to meet the conditions for their $750 million subsidy for Riverbend, as well as various lawsuits. Upstate journalists are having a field day with these issues lately. For those who want to have an overview of the whole episode, this tweet from El Gato Malo sums it all up brilliantly.

The past is prologue: Tesla

At the very least, the acquisition of SolarCity and the bailout of SpaceX, his Rive cousins and Musk himself happened at a time Musk fully well knew that its value was at least questionable and more likely zero. We know this from the depositions in the shareholder lawsuit now. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to incinerate money and stands to lose more in 2019 than 2018 for the whole year, for the special effects were likely exhausted in dressing up the reports for 3Q19, and the trends are not positive.

A summary of the Tesla subsidies can be found here, and the numbers are quite staggering - at least $2,441,582,590 from 109 different awards. Sorting out the details would indeed become a Ph.D. thesis, but the bird's-eye view is that there are numbers of political goals, realistic or otherwise, that are at play here, and the result is a moral vacuum that is simply waiting to be exploited by an opportunistic company like Tesla that appears to be hitting all the right notes. Anyone who has ever designed incentive systems would know that it is very hard to design systems so that people cannot game the system, but in the public arena, it seems myriads of incentives all address different aspects of the operation and it is ripe for abuse. The fact that these incentives are from so many different sources means there is no control and effective performance monitoring. Nothing demonstrates this better than the analyses of author Montana Skeptic on the Riverbend deal, aka GF2, here and here, and on the Nevada deal, GF1, here and here.

Conclusion

The market can remain irrational longer than you or I can stay solvent.



- J.M. Keynes (or someone)

A real motherhood and apple pie investment principle is always that a deal has to make sense without special financing - great financing can only make a good deal better, it can never make a bad deal good. In Tesla's case, the theory was that the profits from the Roadster would help fund a more affordable model, in what became the Model S and then the X, the profits of which were to fund the mass market car, the Model 3, but none of them made any real profits. So instead, the company has been returning to the financial markets again and again, and has exploited all the various subsidies to the hilt, sometimes in dubious and unsustainable ways. Come April, the deadline for meeting its objectives in Buffalo expires, and there appears to be little chance for the company to make good on its commitments even in the much-diminished form from the original, so a clawback provision in the form of a penalty will kick in.

While the analysis of 3Q19 remains unfinished until the 10-Q, overall it remains highly questionable if public money was put to good use here, for there is little sign of this business becoming viable, and certainly, governors in New York and Nevada could hardly be happy with the results. The outlook for the shares seems to me like a great fat zero in the fog, but distances remain hard to judge, and I am not offering investment advice - just a few question marks and an attempt at common sense. What needs to happen in the public area is that incentives should be assessed on achieving results, not on how you got there.

