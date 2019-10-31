SVXY: Remain Short Volatility

Given that we have just broken out into new highs on strong momentum, we are likely to continue to see weakness in VIX and gains in SVXY.

There is a direct inverse correlation between changes in the S&P 500 and changes in VIX – as the market rallies, VIX falls.

SVXY offers the ability to short an index which has historically dropped by an annualized rate of -53% per year for the last decade.

Over the last month, the short volatility trade has continued to pay out with shares of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) rallying by over 9%, bringing the year-to-date decline to 36%. While these returns are excellent and have increased as of late, I believe that further upside is in store for the ETF and that in the coming weeks, we will continue to see shares hit fresh highs.

Understanding the Instrument

Chances are, if you’re familiar with volatility markets, you probably already know the basic story about SVXY. In my view, investors often don’t find their way to exploring SVXY as a viable investment until they’ve seen the destruction wreaked upon shareholders of long volatility products. If, however, you’re unfamiliar with SVXY, in this section I will detail out the methodology of the ETF and discuss why I believe it is structurally set up to profit in the long term.

SVXY is an ETF provided by ProShares which gives half-leveraged inverse exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives exposure to CBOE’s VIX futures market. The methodology of the index seeks to make the average expiry date of the futures contracts held be 30 days into the future and it does this through holding exposure in the front two months of VIX futures contracts.

This methodology practically means that to maintain an exposure 30 days into the future, it is required to start a month with lots of exposure in the front-month contract and then each day, sell out a portion of the front-month VIX futures contract and roll exposure into the second month. This rolling scheme results in a progressively heavier share of exposure held in the back month as time nears expiry of the front-month contract. Since we are basically half-way into the rolling cycle, exposure is currently roughly half November futures and half December futures as can be seen in the table of holdings.

Note that the above table shows a negative position in VIX futures because SVXY is short the index which it tracks.

For volatility traders, SVXY allows investors a clear and straightforward method of capturing the near-constant negative roll yield of the underlying S&P Global index. The basic problem with investing in volatility ETPs is that VIX forward curves are almost always in contango (good data here) which means that roll yield is generally negative for the instrument. Roll yield is the tendency for prices in the back months of a futures curve to trade towards the front-month contract as time progresses, so when a market is in contango (prices increasing into the future), roll yield is negative for long traders. SVXY shorts the VIX futures curve which is generally in contango, which means that shares will generally be increasing through time due to being short the roll.

To understand the impact of roll yield, here is the last decade of returns of the short-term VIX futures index.

As you can see, the index which SVXY inverts has delivered a negative 53% annualized return for the last decade. This is the beauty of SVXY: it offers a direct way of shorting something which has historically fallen by over half per year on an annualized basis for the last 10 years.

Volatility price shocks certainly do occur (like in early 2018), so SVXY offers half leverage to mitigate the price movements. However, VIX can be quite volatile; so if you are persuaded to buy SVXY, please consider either a stop loss or buying an out-of-the-money put option to protect your downside while you hold the product.

The Market

There is a basic underlying relationship that can help time trades into and out of SVXY: the price changes of the S&P 500. As you can see in the following chart, there is a direct relationship between the market and VIX – as the market rallies, VIX tends to fall.

We can structure our trades in SVXY around this basic tendency and seek to only be long the instrument when the market is set to rally. It is my belief that we are in a context in which the market is likely going to continue to rally.

As you can see in the above chart, the market has currently broken out into fresh all-time highs. This breakout is currently being sustained by strong momentum as measured by the MACD. It is my belief that this rally is set to continue based on this underlying strong momentum behind the move.

The MACD is a simple indicator which basically measures the distance between two moving averages and shows when the market is increasing or decreasing in momentum. As you can see in the above chart, throughout all of 2019 when the MACD turned positive (which means momentum turned positive), the market rallied for the next few weeks in nearly every occurrence. In other words, we are in a market environment in which trades with positive momentum are currently being rewarded with additional upside and profits.

Given that we have just broken out into new highs and we are still in a strongly positive momentum environment, I believe that we are going to see sustained upside in shares over the coming weeks. As this upside continues, market data strongly suggests that VIX will remain subdued. As long as VIX remains in a tame environment, the VIX futures markets will largely be in contango which means that roll yield will be negative and SVXY will generally increase. It’s a great day to buy SVXY.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.