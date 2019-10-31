Universal Display Corporation (OLED) CEO Steve Abramson on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Welcome to Universal Display's third quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Steve Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sid Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Abramson

Thanks Darice. And welcome to everyone on today's call. We are pleased to report another quarter of solid results. Our third quarter 2019 revenues under ASC 606 were $97.5 million, operating profit was $40.8 million, and net income was $37 million or $0.78 per diluted share. Under ASC 605 the prior accounting standard, our third quarter 2019 revenues would have been essentially the same as $97.7 million, operating income of $41 million and net income of $37.1 million or $0.78 per diluted share.

During the quarter, OLED activity continued to gain strength on a global scale. As a result, we are raising our 2019 revenue guidance. Our new 2019 revenue guidance under ASC 606 is in the range of $400 million to $410 million. Under ASC 605, 2019 revenues are expected to be in the range of $435 million to $440 million. Sid will provide further details shortly.

As panel makers continue to shift more of their focus to OLEDs as the future of displays, we are seeing a corresponding increase of OLED investment momentum. Earlier this month, Samsung announced an $11 billion investment in hybrid QD-OLED TVs. As part of this CapEx plan, Samsung is slated to commence operation of a Gen 8.5 production line in 2021 with an initial monthly capacity of 30,000 panels.

On the mobile side, earlier this month Samsung showcased the trend of 5G displays at the IMID exhibition with OLED products. OLED displays allow users to enjoy high capacity, high resolution multimedia content seamlessly while supporting HDR high dynamic range and its rapid response rate. Moreover with many other advantages such as relatively low power consumption and a slim light design, OLED is garnering praise worldwide as the most vivid mobile display with a highest degree of portability.

At the end of August, I visited Guangzhou, China to attend the grand opening ceremony of LG Display, the second OLED TV fab. This impressive Gen 8.5 facility will mainly manufacture large size, high resolution OLED products, including 55 inch, 65 inch and 77 inch TV panels. The initial monthly capacity of this plant was 60,000 sheets and by 2021 it will be expanded to 90,000 sheets per month.

In conjunction with the opening ceremony, LG Display announced that it expects to produce over 10 million OLED panels a year by 2022. LG Display also announced Vizio as its newest OEM customer. In 2020, Vizio, a leading global brand, well known in the mid range TV market will be joining the OLED TV bandwagon, which already includes LG Electronics, Sony, Philips, Hisense, Skyworth, Changhong and Conca. BOE’s investment in OLED has been translating into market share gains. According to IHS market research, in just one year BOE’s share in the OLED market has increased from negligible market share in the second quarter of 2018 to 10% in the second quarter of 2019. BOE is currently ramping capacity at B7 Chengdu facility as well as its recently opened B11 fab in Mianyang. Additionally, there’s two other Gen 6 OLED fabs in the works. It's B12 fab in Chongqing which is in the midst of construction and B15 fab at Fuzhou which was announced at the end of last year. Tianma recently announced plans for a new Gen 6 flexible OLED fab in Xiamen. This $6.8 billion plant is expected to be completed by early 2022 and will produce 48,000 sheets per month.

And Visionox announced it is investing approximately $1.6 billion in OLED module factory in Guangzhou, China. In lighting, at last month’s 13th International Symposium on Automotive Lighting, Audi presented its digital OLED technology, a new enabling technology that involves providing the OLED light sources into a much greater number of individually energized segments for a wide variety of customizable lighting designs and communication using exterior lighting.

Audi highlights that the benefits of OLED include perfect contrast, high homogeneity and minimal spacing between segments. OLEDs also maintain high system efficiency as a flat lighting element that can be as thin as just 1 millimeter. The proliferation of OLED acrosss the consumer electronics spectrum is fueling the multiyear CapEx cycle we are in.

We have previously forecasted that year end 2019 installed base of OLED square meter capacity will increase by approximately 50% over year end 2017 and we believe the industry is well on track to meet that target.

As we look out, we see a long runway of growth for the OLED market and for us. In 2020, we expect to see continued revenue and earnings growth and we will provide more color during our February earnings call. And in 2021, we estimate that year end installed OLED capacity base as measured in square meters, will increase by approximately 50% again over year end 2019.

On the R&D front, innovation remains at the core of UDC’s DNA and we are continuing to advance our robust OLED materials and technology leadership. On the materials front, we are investing, innovating and commercializing new emissive materials and technologies, including the red, greens, yellows and hosts.

With respect to blue, we continue to make excellent progress at our ongoing development work for our commercial phosphorescent blue emissive system. We also continue to advance our work in organic vapor jet printing, our novel manufacturing process for mask-less, solvent-less, dry direct printing of large area OLED panels.

Additionally, we are expanding our customer programs to support our growing base, boosting our research investments and broadening our local presence and service offerings with new corporate and laboratory facilities in Korea and Hong Kong. These new sites will serve as a central point of UDC's South Korea and Chinese technical operations, include a state-of-the-art PHOLED application server with laboratory space for device fabrication and testing.

Expanded footprint will enable a wider range of process development, testing and evaluation activities to support our customers’ growth. UDC Hong Kong's new site is complete and operational and we expect the new UDC Korea site to be completed in the coming months.

With respect to the OLED materials ecosystem, as we noted during last quarter's earnings call, as a leader in the industry we want to help enable our customers’ OLED product pipelines. This includes helping to accelerate the design pace of millions of recipes for a multitude of OLED specs. We have been establishing a network of OLED material partnerships. These partnerships will center on our proprietary phosphorescent emitters to ensure high performing, highly efficient and cost effective OLED solutions.

Since our second quarter call, we now have technical collaboration with Merck KGaA, where we will be leveraging the expertise of our phosphorescent OLED emitters and their transport materials to develop higher performing OLED stacks. We also announced host partnership agreements with EMT in China and LG Chem in Korea. We expected that these local partners will be volume manufacturers of hosts that are complementary to our phosphorescent emitters for direct sale to specific customers, translating into a win-win outcome for all, our partners, our customers and for us.

On that note, let me turn the call over to Sid.

Sid Rosenblatt

Thank you, Steve. And again, thank you everyone for joining our call today. Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 under ASC 606 were $97.5 million, compared to second quarter 2019’s $118.2 million, which included an estimated $15 million to $20 million of sales to Chinese panel manufacturers, which we believe were pulled in from the second half of 2019 due to trade related concerns, and Q3 2018’s $77.6 million.

Under ASC 605, our third quarter revenues would have been $97.7 million. This compares to the second quarter 2019 revenues of $119.8 million and Q3 2018’s $91.6 million. Our total material sales were $51.8 million in the third quarter compared to material sales of $76.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $51.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Green emitter sales in the third quarter of 2019, which include our yellow green emitters were $40.2 million. This compares to $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Red emitter sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $11.4 million. This compares to $16 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. As we have discussed in the past, material buying patterns can vary quarter-to-quarter. Some of the contributing factors to this can include consumer product demand cycles, capacity ramp schedules, production loading rates, device recipes, product mix, material ordering patterns, customer inventory levels and customer production efficiency gains. Since a number of these factors are moving variables for our customers, they are also moving variables for us.

Before we discuss Q3 royalty and license revenue, we want to remind you that under ASC 606 irrespective of when billings occur, we will recognize royalty and license revenues in proportion to corresponding OLED material shipments. Third quarter 2019 royalty and license fees were $43 million. This compares to $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 Adesis revenues were $2.7 million. This compares to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Cost of sales, which include Adesis cost of sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $17.3 million. This compares to $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. Cost of material sales, which only relate to OLED materials were $15.2 million, translating into material gross margins of 70.6%. This compares to 71.2% in the second quarter of 2019 and the comparable year-over-year's quarter material gross margins of 73.1%.

For the year, we continue to expect our overall material gross margins to be in the 70% to 75% range, consistent with the last few years. As we have noted in the past, material gross margins can vary quarter-to-quarter. Third quarter 2019 operating expense, excluding cost of sales was $39.4 million, down from last quarter's $45.4 million, but up year-over-year from the comparable quarter’s $35.4 million.

Operating income under ASC 606 was $40.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to last quarter's $48.7 million and the year-over-year comparable’s quarter $26 million. Under ASC 605, third quarter operating income would have been $41 million. This compares to last quarter's $50.3 million and the year-over-year comparable’s quarter $40.1 million.

Third quarter 2019 income tax rate was 15.3%. Without ASU 2016-09, our third quarter 2019 tax rate would have been 16.9%. For the year, absent the effect of ASU 2016-09, we continue to expect our tax rate to be approximately 18% plus or minus a few percentage points.

Under ASC 606, net income for the third quarter 2019 was $37 million or $0.78 per diluted share. This compares to last quarter's $43.4 million or $0.92 per diluted share and the comparable year-over-year quarter of $22.8 million or $0.48 per diluted share.

Under ASC 605, our third quarter net income would have been $37.1 million or $0.78 per diluted share. This compares to last quarter's $44.8 million or $0.95 per diluted share and the comparable year-over-year quarter of $34.2 million or $0.72 per diluted share. We ended the quarter with approximately $597 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments or $12.70 of cash per diluted share.

Moving along to guidance. Based on customer discussions, current operating levels, product mix, as well as other major variables, our expectations for 2019 have increased and we are raising our full-year's guidance. We now expect our 2019 revenues under ASC 606 to be in a range of $400 million to $410 million. Under ASC 605, 2019 revenues are expected to be in the range of $435 million to $440 million.

And lastly, the Board of Directors approved a $0.10 quarterly dividend, which will be paid on December 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2019. The dividend reflects our expected continued positive cash flow generation and commitment to return capital to our shareholders.

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Thanks, Sid. Since our inception, the evolution of consumer electronic products has been driven in part by form factor, and we believe the form factors play an increasing role in the consumer landscape. And with that, so OLEDs. OLED and form factor go hand-in-hand. OLEDs are thin, lightweight and agnostic to the substrate. OLEDs can be built on glass, metal foil or plastic, and because OLEDs are film layers, they are inherently transformable, bendable and rollable. The recent introduction of the Galaxy Fold, the Royole FlexPai, and the pending introduction of the Huawei Mate X is an incredible milestone in the form factor roadmap.

On a side note both Sid and have the Galaxy Fold, and we think it's awesome. Always are undoubtedly amplifying the realms of imagination and innovation and widening the world's perception of what our product can be, always are broadening the consumer market and assuring in an era of new concepts, new designs and new applications. As we fast forward into the future, we believe that OLEDs will be the ubiquitous display technology with conformable, foldable and roll-able products expected to be prevalent in everyday life and we are excited to continue to be an integral part of this market evolution.

Looking to this year, we are on track to deliver record revenues and earnings, and foresee this trend to continue into 2020. Our growing success is due to the hardworking and brilliant team at UDC. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each of our employees for their drive, desire, dedication and heart and elevating and shaping Universal Display’s accomplishments and advancements. We’re committed to being a leader in the OLED ecosystem, achieving superior and long-term growth and delivering cutting edge technologies and materials for the industry, for our customers and for our shareholders.

And with that operator let's start the Q&A.

Jeff Rand

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Jeff Rand

Jeff Rand

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Our next question is from Atif Malik with Citi. Please proceed.

Atif Malik

I have two questions. First, if I look at the implied revenue number for Q4, $102 million, up sequentially versus last year, where Q4 maybe seasonally down. And how should we look into Q4 being up sequentially this year versus last year? And are you seeing China coming back in the fourth quarter after China sales are almost half in the September quarter?

Sid Rosenblatt

Sid Rosenblatt

Atif Malik

Atif Malik

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Operator

Matt Prisco

Matt Prisco

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Matt Prisco

Matt Prisco

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Operator

Hendi Susanto

Hendi Susanto

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Hendi Susanto

Hendi Susanto

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Hendi Susanto

Hendi Susanto

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Hendi Susanto

Hendi Susanto

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Sid Rosenblatt

Sid Rosenblatt

Operator

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Ricchiuti

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Ricchiuti

Steve Abramson

Yes.

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Ricchiuti

Sid Rosenblatt

Sid Rosenblatt

Operator

Brian Lee

Brian Lee

Steve Abramson

Steve Abramson

Brian Lee

Brian Lee

Sid Rosenblatt

Sid Rosenblatt

Brian Lee

Brian Lee

Sid Rosenblatt

Sid Rosenblatt

Operator

Sid Rosenblatt

Sid Rosenblatt
Thank you for your time today. We appreciate your interest and your support.

