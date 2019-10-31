Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) CEO Eric Dube on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)
Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call
October 30, 2019 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Chris Cline - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Eric Dube - Chief Executive Officer
Noah Rosenberg - Chief Medical Officer
Laura Clague - Chief Financial Officer
William Rote - Senior Vice President, Research & Development
Conference Call Participants
Joseph Schwartz - SVB Leerink
Maury Raycroft - Jefferies
Gena Wang - Barclays Bank
Christopher Marai - Nomura Instinet
Michelle Gilson - Canaccord Genuity
Presentation
Operator
Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Retrophin Third Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be a question-and-answer session and