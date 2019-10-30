Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Chau Cheng - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Behzad Aghazadeh - Executive Chairman

Usama Malik - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Canute - Executive Director

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Varun Kumar - Cantor Fitzgerald

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Shanshan Xu - Berenberg Capital

Chris Howerton - Jeffrey

Joe Catanzaro - Piper Jaffray

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, today is Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Chau Cheng, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Immunomedics. Thank you.

Thank you, John. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call. The factors that could cause such differences please refer to our regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With us on the call today with prepared remarks are Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, Executive Chairman; and Usama Malik, Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call for Q&A is Scott Canute, Executive Director. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions. Thank you. Behzad?

Thank you, Chau. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us. As noted during our investor event of ESMO. We had a meeting with the FDA in late September to update the agency on our progress and addressing the matters raised in the CRL came alignment on the contents of the BLA and reviewed the timeline of our re-submission.

After meeting with the agency went well, as we continued our constructive dialogue. Importantly, there were no changes to our plan that we previously agreed to at the May Type A meeting and we are targeting the resubmission of the BLA to occur in the late November early December timeframe.

Kudos to our quality and manufacturing teams, we have completed all BLA related manufacturing operations of Morris Plains and after our scheduled and annual maintenance shut down. We are already back-up and running routine manufacturing operations in preparation for commercial launch subject to approval.

I would like to take a moment here to express my gratitude and acknowledge the hard work put forth by our colleagues and getting up to this critical juncture. Our focus now is on finalizing the BLA resubmission as we ready for the pre-approval inspection when resubmit.

Since our review is with SEDAR, the FDA has officially 30 days to accept the submission before sending us an acknowledgement of receipt letter. However, the FDA has full discretion to accept our filing prior to the expiration of the 30 day period. In terms of the length of the review cycle, we do not want to speculate on behalf of the agency. Our goal has always been to optimize the approval timeline by submitting a high quality and easily reviewable BLA, while ensuring a structured and well prepared pre-approval inspection that's allowing for a streamlined approval process.

Upon re-submission and anticipation of the potential launch, we will be looking to bolster our commercial capabilities and complement the significant portion of our U.S. commercial infrastructure we have been able to maintain through the creative and productive arrangement with Janssen about ourselves. Given that we've already completed the commercial launch preparation once before, we believe that we're well situated to refresh our plans, and expect to be diligently prepared for a successful launch,

Moving on to our rapidly advancing clinical programs shortly after completing patient enrollment in the ASCENT study in mTNBC, which we expect to have top line readout in mid 2020. We have now also reach target enrollments in the for cisplatin eligible cohort of 100 patients with metastatic urothelial cancer work progress after immune checkpoint inhibitors and platinum-based therapies in the TROPHY-U-01 study.

Additionally, interim results from the patient – from the initial 35 patient cohort were presented as ESMO 2019 Congress, with an overall response rate of 29% of interim results along with the adverse events were highly consistent with the previously established clinical activity and safety profile of hRS7 in sacituzumab govitecan or SG and are encouraging relative to standard-of-care in this setting.

We are pleased to have accomplished these important goals in MUC and look forward to discussing the registration path forward for SG and this important indication for the FCA.

The company has also expanded the clinical development of SG to additional metastatic solid tumors with a newly open multi-cohort open-label Phase 2 TROPICS-03 study having dosed the first patient with non-small cell lung cancer.

This is the first study conducted by the company which a biomarker will be used to assess whether enrichment for top to expression may lead to higher responses in certain indications. The primary endpoint of this studies overall response rate with duration of response and progression-free survival serving the secondary endpoints.

One of our core values is to be patient centric. People with complex cancers inspire and drive our work every day as we aim to tackle gaps in their care and help improve their lives.

Recognizing the critical unmet needs for people with TNBC, I'm very pleased that during this past quarter, we also entered into two important clinical collaborations to potentially advance SG to earlier lines of breast cancer treatment.

Our collaboration with Roche will develop SG in the front-line setting of mTNBC by combining with Tecentriq. Patients with newly diagnosed mTNBC will be randomized to receive the combination of SG and Tecentriq or abraxane plus Tecentriq as standard-of-care. Roche will be responsible for conducting this randomized study.

In our collaboration with the German breast group, SG will be evaluated as a monotherapy in the multi-national Phase 3 study in acuative setting and HER2- breast cancer. Approximately 1,200 high-risk patients who do not achieve a pathological complete response falling standard new adjuvant therapy will be randomized to receive either SG or treatment of physician's choice.

With these two collaborations, we now have insights programs that could address virtually every stage of TNBC and across multiple lines of treatment, bolstering our competitive positioning in TNBC, and establishing SG as a foundational therapy in this indication.

Finally, as disclosed at ASMO Investor Event, we have initiated the preparation of our marketing authorization application in Europe and the process is ongoing.

Before, I turn the call over to Usama for an overview of our financials; let me provide a quick update on the leadership team. On the CMO search, we've been fortunate that shortly after the position became vacant, we identified a strong industry veteran who has helped us focus our clinical strategy and provide leadership to our clinical and regulatory organization. With our continued rapid and successful progress across our clinical programs, we have paused on our CMO search to focus on the CEO position.

On that front, our objective remains to how the CEO in place as we approach commercialization. And obviously, we will provide you with an update as warranted. I would be remiss, however, not to mention that we have incredible stability and camaraderie among our senior management team. We are 100% focused on filing and preparing for successful launch and we firmly believe we have the right team to get this job done.

And with that, Usama.

Thank you, Behzad. I will provide topline results on this call and ask everyone to refer to our quarterly filing as well as this afternoon's earnings release for additional details. Total costs and expenses were at $6.8 million for the quarter and $233.6 million for the nine months ended September 30th, 2019 compared to $57.2 million for the comparable quarter and $148 million for the nine months ended September 30th, 2018.

The increases were due primarily to additional expenses in research and development, sales and marketing, partially offset by decreases in G&A expenses. The increases in R&D costs were mostly attributed to activities related to preparation for the approval and commercial launch of sacituzumab govitecan in mTNBC as well as expanded clinical development of SG into other indication.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $94.3 million, or $0.49 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $64.2 million, or $0.34 per share for the comparable quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net loss attributable to stockholders was $257.6 million, or $1.34 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $216.7 million, or $1.24 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, we have $36.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The number of outstanding shares was 192 million and the fully diluted count was 205. We believe our projected financial resources are adequate to support our clinical development plan for SG, further build our clinical and manufacturing infrastructure and fund our operations through 2020.

This concludes our third quarter 2019 financial results. Operator, please open the call to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Yeah. Hi, guys. Congrats on the progress during the quarter. A couple of questions. I guess, just first on metastatic urothelial cancer, have you requested a formal meeting with FDA to discuss the regulatory path? And maybe you could make some comments on how you think about breakthrough designation to that indication?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure, Jim. Thanks for the question, I think we’ll refrain from talking about the specific steps and perhaps leave it to the time when we have something meaningful to report on the outcome when an effect occurs. But I think we've been always pretty transparent about this being from interim analysis, that would be potentially the basis of the breakthrough dialogue with the FDA. And as much as you recall, we presented the data and did discuss that we would be awaiting a longer follow-up period to have the maturity to go to the FDA, but I think you have precedents to perhaps estimate roughly when that might occur.

In terms of the registration – Now I just going to say the registration path, I think is sort of somewhat well trodden. If it's acceptable to go within a single arm, it’s out of approval. This is a pivotal study that was designed to potentially serve that purpose and would then be followed with a confirmatory study that would be discussed with FDA.

And then just on the pre-commercial plans, you maybe speak to what proportion of the sales force you retained and whether you've made offers to remaining reps you'll require and maybe a bit of timing around when you start training those reps that sort of thing?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yeah, I think, I mean, the short answer is by and large, we maintained our entire commercial sales force team, the entire sales rep team. And there has been very modest turnover. So when if we backfill them would be sort of as we get closer to it, but by and large with the Balversa relationship allowed us to maintain our entire presence in the field. And obviously, they are…

Usama Malik

Just a final well prepared, and ready to launch.

Just a final question just on the, I guess type a meeting and then the more recent meeting with FDA, was there any discussion of the ASCENT study and given the timing for top-line data by mid-year? Any comments from FDA suggesting interest in that prior to ruling on the BLA?

Usama Malik

No, the short answer is neither conversation did the ASCENT topic come up. And there was never an indication that that would be a great determinant gate keeping event that they'd be looking forward to. It's mostly related to just the CMC review. And the dialogue is focused on the CRL items.

Jim Birchenough

Perfect. Well, thanks for taking the questions.

Thanks very much.

Thank you. Next question’s coming from the line of Varun Kumar from Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking the questions. First, for urothelial cancer, congrats on completion of enrolment for Cohort 8. I was curious about the chemo ineligible cohort, what's the current status? And how should we think about the readout relative to chemo eligible patient?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure. So the chemo eligible patient continues to improve patients, it is a slower accruing cohort, because those patients do go on to receive various therapies that disqualify them from any enrolment criteria standpoint.

It is, however, just an exploratory arm and does not impact the cohort A or the hundred patient cohort that we just announced would be the basis of a dialogue with the FDA and potentially serve as a basis for an extended approval. This cohort of ineligible patients do not read into that at all and timeline can be joined and disconnected.

Thank you, Behzad. Maybe one last question on the triple negative breast cancer. Given the third line, you guys are filing data confirmations to the ongoing. I understand you have AstraZeneca partnership, which I think the trial has not initiated, supposed to be in frontline. And then they have some other collaboration. But I was just wondering what’s -- like how aggressive you guys are trying to pursue this front-line indication. And when should we expect some meaningful data updates from the front line?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure. So obviously, the front-line and the combo is of high interest to us. But in both instances, the partners run the trial and govern the timeline. We are responsible supplying the drug. And so we will certainly meet our end of that, but we can't really control the timeline. It's in their hands.

Usama Malik

I think, I'll add one more thing Varun, I think we've talked about this in the past. All of our clinical collaborations are with partners who have infrastructure in play and can conduct the trials on their own. That's one criteria. The other one is that we are in non-exclusive agreement. So as you can see from the Roche agreement, we are very much focused in looking at opportunities in front-line settings in combination with PD-1 and we’ll continue to explore those opportunity with various partners moving forward as well.

And the AstraZeneca study is that still on track to be initiated by end of this year?

Usama Malik

We did not specify timeline, but we expect that the study will be coming up in the near future.

Varun Kumar

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs. Your lines now open.

Hi, thanks. I have two questions. The first is commercial and with regard to your promotion of JNJ FGR, I guess, can you maybe comment on where your salesforce is with regard to penetrating, accounts that might overlap for your mTNBC launch right now. And what is you know, what have your learning's been with regard to potentially getting Saskatoon, Govan taken into these accounts, so, next year?

Scott Canute

Yes. You can get shot at that in the summer has more to add. Certainly the community setting, often solid tumors are treated by the same physician. So I think, with respect to building rapport and relationship with the reps with, with those physicians and the community setting, I think there's tremendous amount of overlap.

And obviously, we're not discussing strategies a lot with them. So, there's really no direct discussion on our drug. But I think, just the sheer fact, that we're building the relationships is going to be quite helpful.

What if someone would reach that point of commercializing our own drug which and as you know, about those are relationship ends, by the end of the first quarter. So we'll be really ready to go immediately.

And after the first of the year we would be able to promote our drug in conjunction with that as well. So, there's really no hindrance that prevents us from getting to those physicians with our reps. Do you have more to add on that?

Usama Malik

I think that covers most of it. Paul, you may remember from discussions late last year as we were in commercial funding. Then we expect that, you know, its split between community and academic is about, so can you just underline?

And so, it's very important that our sales reps have the opportunity to really get to know the community setting this year. Establish called points, to establish those relationships.

Because it will completely dovetail into our own commercial launch, once our reps are up and running on the training for sacituzumab govitecan. So you know it was a creative deal. And we expect that will pay dividends on multiple fronts.

Great, thanks. Thanks for that. But on the clinical side, I was wondering if you could maybe put a little more fine point on what your timing expectations are for potentially starting a, IO plus sacituzumab govitecan trial in bladder.

And then particularly in light of some of the competitive data presented at the recent annual meeting, do you have a view as to you know, whether you'd want to focus on a direct combination out of the gate or think about sequencing as you lay out your trial design?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yeah, so the IO combination is certainly something that is very top of mind for us. But also in the CRPC setting and we obviously saw the data you referring to and given that how drug has shown activity of very small numbers, but nevertheless, in a line after EV.

And given the toxicity profile should on paper at least it looks like we should be combined with the checkpoints. We have every reason to believe that our data should also improve as we go off in line of therapy and maybe get to front line.

I think the safety profile of our drug was quite different with EV. So it'll be interesting to see whether that, you'll get any differential profile and advantages. With respect to thinking about going into later line and we don't really see a need.

I think these patients will -- can respond to one or the other therapy. And it will probably in the commercial setting the very, customized approach based on the patient profiles.

And it is certainly our intent to be quite competitive from a positioning standpoint. But I think the physicians will ultimately make the choice based on what is the most suitable regimen for the individual patient that presents?

Oh, sure. Actually, my question was with regard to with what I meant by sequencing was whether you would see using what you know, an ADC, as a default agent followed by IO therapy? Or would you think about using both drugs simultaneously? And that's what I meant by sequencing.

Behzad Aghazadeh

I see that knows and that thanks for the clarification. But we haven't seen too much evidence of debulking with an ADC versus before the IO. But we will certainly be curious to see as the field evolved in dialogue with the FDA, what is the optimal path, but I think from a pragmatic standpoint, just given the dosing regimen of an ADC, and the mechanism versus the IO, I personally, at least at this point, would think that you would go and combine and rather than do it in sequence debulking followed by, but it's certainly something to do also further explore.

Paul Choi

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you all.

Next question coming from the line of Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Hey, thanks for taking my questions. Maybe one more around the BLA resubmission can you maybe talk a little bit about some of the things that they doing in preparing the manufacturing facility for the reinspection by the FDA to ensure that that all goes real well

Behzad Aghazadeh

Scott you want to…

Scott Canute

Yeah, sure. Happy to talk to that. The biggest thing we're doing for to prepare for the preapproval inspection. And keep in mind, we've had our overall quality improvement plan in place, really since last year. I mean, we enhanced it significantly, obviously, as a result of the CRL and have been implementing it, consistently and very effectively since that point in time, because I’ve said, you know, in any conversations we've had with the FDA right now, they've not asked us or encouraged us to change our plans just to continue to do more of what we're doing, and that's exactly what we've done.

The biggest thing in terms of preapproval inspection readiness is to ensure that we're in substantial compliance with CGM fees and implementing that plan. So we will be ready for preapproval inspection when we refile the BLA. There's some logistical things you have to do with people who've been through this before but the predominant thing is that you've got a good sound operating environment with a good quality system in place, which is where we're at today.

Michael Schmidt

Okay.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Okay. From an infrastructure standpoint, there's really nothing that we need to do, the building is there the operations are up and running, you just have to be in manufacturing mode in general if we want to see people in action in motion. And obviously, as I said, we are back in our manufacturing mode and making drugs so we'll be ready one day.

Michael Schmidt

Okay, perfect. Thanks for clarifying. And then on the plan, frontline study and triple negative breast cancer with Tecentriq. I'm just wondering, I guess, if you could, you know, you have some market insights, maybe to what degree Tecentriq been adopted now in triple negative breast cancer treatment and also whether the study will look at PD-L1 only or it will look at an outcomes patient population. Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

So on the on the roll study just to set the stage again this is SG Fox centric against a vaccine puts Tecentriq, it is stage study, so there is some two safe study with interim markers that need to pass into the next stage. It's a primary endpoint is response rate with a secondary endpoint of duration of response. Did I miss…

Michael Schmidt

The question was on PD-L1 positivity.

Behzad Aghazadeh

It is and it is – the initial cohort, we are going after or the designers for a PD-L1 positive cohort, although we expect to overtime expanded to an alchemist population as well.

Scott Canute

With respect to the question of the standards of care now, I think it is – I don't have specific data so but that my understanding is that is in the US predominantly being adopted now? I assume it's ramping but I think it will be considered standard of care.

Michael Schmidt

Okay. Thank you.

Scott Canute

Thank you.

Next question is coming from the line of Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Company. Your lines now open.

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. First a two part question on ASCENT. Results from second line therapies ASMO suggested maybe three months PFS in their control arms in metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Any reason PFS would not be replicated in the control arms of ASCENT. And then second part of that question is PTC and blueprint recently said the FDA requested top line data from ongoing kind of confirmatory Phase 3 trials for those agents. Does that at all give you pause about the need for top line data from ASCENT for the FDA? Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thanks, Phil. If I caught your question, right. The first one is about whether our control arm would it says we believe that it will do better than three months, you were referring to the control arm specifically?

Phil Nadeau

Yeah, the control arm specifically, is they any reason why we can't take that data from asthma and apply it to your trial as the likely results from your control arm as well from those trials and suggested that….

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yeah, I think anything with a three handle on it would probably represent probably a upper limit of what I think a control arm should deliver. In fact, I think the studies you're referring to at asthma more in a healthier line setting, I think the Merck study had 60% of patients first-line metastatic for the second line, it could be a little off there, but out patients are at least second line plus, so you're sort of add a line. And I think there's good evidence and literature to support that you should expect the signal to actually marginally deteriorate versus a control arm they reported in that studied.

And the other I think you might be referring of a side poster again, which was strictly second line only and against. So I would think, on the one hand, it was a retrospective study not a randomized controlled study. But on the other hand, it was pretty well conducted by an organization that has a vested interest in studying their product pretty closely. And I think that setting again, you're talking about a generally on average, perhaps as healthy or healthier population than the ones that we would have.

So I think, from our standpoint, we would think that again, three months is sort of an upper limits and perhaps something around that is what we should see in the control arm of the surprises, it would be substantially better. Obviously, we wouldn't know until we get to the unblinding. With respect to the news from the company referred to, I think the situation does appear to me quite different. And to answer the question directly, no, it does not give me any pause whatsoever. The difference, I think, is that our safety profile is very well established.

Now so the FDA is going on a tremendous set of patients to make sure that we're not doing harm. But equally importantly, our efficacy data was the basis of a excited approval and breakthrough designation dialogue with the FDA. And once we presented the data, once it mature than it really recapitulated the early data they saw. And given the standard of care in the settings pretty well established I think from the FDA standpoint, our efficacy was pretty well documented in our data that we presented. And in fact, we again, as we previously discussed had a label enhance subject to the CMCP and ultimately, obviously results in the CRL.

So I don't think there are ongoing questions around whether our data warranted accelerate approval. From their standpoint, obviously the FDA have to review the resubmission and it's their preview to take another look at anything they choose to. That I think is quite different perhaps in a situation that you're describing where I think the sort of the leading up to the firing dialogue was perhaps not quite as robust. Again, I'm not -- obviously not as close to that situation as I am with this one. But I think we've had extensive dialogue before our submission during the review. And certainly since the review with the period of the CRM, and I don't think one should read into one versus the other.

Having said that, once we submit and the FDA chooses to ask questions we'll be ready to answer that. Again, I don't want to speak on behalf of the FDA. So I'll leave it at that.

That’s helpful. One last housekeeping question on the financials, the R&D expense was bumped up pretty significantly quarter over quarter. Is this a run rate that we should apply going forward or were there one time as issues in this quarter that suggests the run rate would be last in future quarters?

Behzad Aghazadeh

So that will sound like in perhaps go into the detail, but I think just holistically on the one hand a sense wrapped up. And so from an enrollment standpoint, now we do have ongoing, the trial continues until we read out. But, eventually, sometime in the next year on -- actually will go on from an interim standpoint. That expense will however could stop ramping up. On the other hand, we do have the metastatic breast study beginning to take shape followed by a couple of new programs that we've launched. From a trajectory specifically, I don't think we will directly ties to the R&D ramp or change, but Usama is there more color we can provide?

Usama Malik

Yes. So I think we also discussed this end of last quarter, there's a number of one time expenses related to the CRL from this year that you know, we don't expect will carry into the following year. However, as Behzad mentioned -- today, a number of things are getting lumped into the R&D, given that we're a pre-commercial company including manufacturing expenses.

When -- as it pertains to our clinical development programs. You're quite familiar that we've ramped that up quite a bit this year. On the manufacturing side, there's a number of one times item -- items as I mentioned in relation to CRL that will that would drop off. And then on the sales and G&A side, you can expect as we move into 2020, there may be some incremental changes there.

Phil Nadeau

Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you.

Thank you. Next question coming from the line of Shanshan Xu from Berenberg Capital. Your line is now open.

Hi, good afternoon and thanks for taking my question. For your topic of solid tumor basket trial, maybe could you remind us what is the cut off of the top two expression level in non small cell and the would this cutoff, what percentage of patients in second, third line non small cell can you capture and I have one follow up.

Usama Malik

Yeah, Shanshan, we have not disclosed the cutoffs levels, but it is a study that has gradations of cutoffs and we're trying to sort of zero-in a part of the trial conduct. What would be inappropriate cutoffs if there is such a thing as an enrichment strategy that makes sense.

And it's think -- it's too early to know definitively what portion of the non small cell population we expect to capture with the different cutoffs. What I would say is that, we're very early in the screening and I did mention that we had one patient already treated.

It's too early to extrapolate from our internal statistics. What that might represent is a total portion of but we'll certainly be able to provide that hopefully in the future quarters as we update the progress on that trial.

Shanshan Xu

Great. And also referring the data you presented at ASML, I noticed that the, the grade 3 and 4 specialty grade for diarrhea, first event rates are actually numerically higher then that in the previous triple negative breast cancer patients for HER2- HR+ breast cancer patients. Is there any explanation for that or it is very difficult to arrive at a conclusion on due to the cross trial comparison? Thanks.

Usama Malik

Yeah, I certainly think the latter applies. Breast versus Hemophilia dealing with a substantially different -- age difference between a triple negative generally younger ladies. You would see that we talk about older men, but I would be hesitant to draw cross trial comparisons. One thing we did know that ESMO was the higher levels of neutropenia versus prior Hemophilia data that we presented, and we're actually looking into that because there was unusually large genotypic enrichment in the population that is predisposed to the patients to neutropenia when treated with Govitecan based agent.

And that is really oddly high proportion. I think the numbers quote it was something in the 70%, 80% of our patients had that genotype. As actually some of you have the numbers close to 50%, where you would expect something in the high-teens to be more representative of the general population, but that is the only sort of anomaly that we eventually observe. I don't think we internally thought that diarrhea rates were dramatically different, and perhaps it's more cross trial comparison matching numbers.

We didn't have any discontinuation there due to diarrhea, which is always an important metric to understand the severity of the condition. The only discontinuations were generally due to the neutropenia, and that was three patients of our cohort. And again, we're looking into this enrichment of the genotype -- expand the higher level that we observed there.

Thank you. Next question coming from the line of Chris Howerton from Jeffrey, Your line is now open.

Great, thanks so much for taking the questions. I think, frankly, most of them been asked at this point, but you know, just curious what the internal thinking is with respect to the Trop-2 Companion Diagnostics and how you expect that to fit into the treatment paradigm in the commercial setting in the future?

Usama Malik

Chris, thanks for the question. I don't think it's really too early to know. Frankly, we don't know Trop-2 enrichment ultimately yields fruits. Certainly in the metastatic in triple negative and metastatic, the ER positive, HER-2 negative setting, we don't expect that the Companion Diagnostics would be relevant where Trop-2 levels generally in breast are considered very high, almost uniformly to these patients express have Trop-2 level. That also applies channeling Hemophilia in non-small cell and other tumor types. We have reason to believe that it’s perhaps more heterogeneous population with respect to Trop-2 levels. And in that setting if enrichment actually does yield better results, would we expect to have a Companion Diagnostics, but it's really too early to know to what extent that how that would work again.

Sure. Okay, that's fair. And then you know, obviously you disclosed that first non-small cell patient was dosed in the trial. Any other color you can provide us on the other tumor types and perhaps, those that you internally are particularly excited about?

Usama Malik

Yes, Chris, I might remind you that we designed this study a little bit in making it a two stage trial where the lead indication non-small cell will inform whether enrichment yields beneficial outcome. And after that initial stage, we then expanded to two other tumor types head, neck and kind of cervical -- gynecological. But that is the second stage, beyond that which is probably look forward to providing the first cohort in the non-small cell updated when we reach a meaningful number of patients to talk about.

Chris Howerton

Got it. Okay, I – well, thank you for the clarification and appreciate taking my question.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thanks very much, Chris.

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Joe Catanzaro from Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. So just a couple quick ones for me. So if I remember correctly, at the ESMO event, it sounded like one of the gating factors to re-filing was awaiting some last bit of QC data, so just wondering if you have those data in hand now. And then, would you expect to have one last meeting with the FDA ahead of re-filing and, if so, is that meeting already scheduled?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes. Thanks, Joe. So with respect to the data, it's not so much one last bit of data, but there's just ongoing data that comes in and goes right into the BLA. Our project plans are quite expensive and almost down to the day with respect to when data comes in and where it goes. And we've had data coming in all along since we started this BLA writing.

And the good news is, everything has come in as we would hope it comes in. And we certainly hope that the balance of the data as it continues to comment will equally be supportive. And we have no reason to believe that it wouldn't be.

With respect to how long it's going to go with almost down to the finish line. So we've -- the project plan and time that we've communicated, essentially provide for all the data to be in, QCed and wrapped up, cross-linked and all the things that need to happen by the regulatory and before it gets sent. You get to push the send button. It is quite an extensive undertaking. That happens even on the back end when all the data is in.

And with respect your second question, I apologize, can you…

Joe Catanzaro

The meetings on the FDA?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Whether we're going to have initial meeting? I think we're an ongoing dialogue with the FDA. Specifically, we won't obviously comment on whether we will have additional dialogue. But I think it's -- with breakthrough designation, you're afforded the opportunity to have the dialogue. On the other hand, I think there's been a lot of communication already that's occurred and quite a lot of clarity and…

Usama Malik

Yes. No. That’s where, Behzad – I mean, they've been – the FDA made themselves extremely available to us to communicate when we needed to. They've been very collegial. Everything's gone well. And, yes, we won't communicate specifics on individual meetings, interactions, but they're available if we need to. Right now, we feel very good about where we're at.

Joe Catanzaro

Okay, thanks. And then, one quick follow up here. So what should we expect around your communications to the Street around the re inspection? We've seen some, some other companies release press release that their inspection has happened and some even have communicated the outcome of that reinspection. How are you guys thinking about that? And what should we expect?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Joe, I think, talking about specifically the outcome of the inspection is probably a good [Indiscernible], just given past experiences and the ongoing dialogue, I think you would expect us to provide meaningful updates, in particular, when we file and obviously any decision and anything that happens in between would probably not really be of relevance or importance that would be right to the level that we deem it to be disclosable, or necessary disclosed.

Obviously, if that were to occur, we would certainly do that. But I think, given the play by play would not be something that we'd be all that excited doing. I don't think it's all that conventional to do, to be honest with you. But certainly, we will make sure that we do what is appropriate and necessary.

Joe Catanzaro

Okay. Got it. Thanks. Thanks again for taking the questions.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you.

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley. Your lines now open

Hi. This is John [ph] on for Matt Harrison. Thank you for taking the questions. My first question is following the question regarding inspection. Do you expect to communicate with investors' pre or post the inspection?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yeah. I think it's actually exactly the same question, so I'll trying answer exactly the same way. The short answer is no, unless there's the material out there we need to provide we would not anticipate giving a play by slate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And same question is how do you plan to report the TROPICS-03 study? When would be the first time we would expect to look at the response data from that study? And two is do you think there is potential to better job to enrich the label? Or would you have to run to this specific Phase 3.

Behzad Aghazadeh

With the respect to the timing, I think we would look to the appropriate medical venue. We’ve just opened and treated the first patient. So, I think it'd be really premature to talk about when we expect to present that data. Thankfully, we really all depend on how quickly or what the level of TROP-2 patients are that meet the criteria to enrol. But once we have a better handle on it, it will be certain to provide that visibility.

And it's probably even more immature or premature to talk about whether the label -- what the trial design would look like, what the label would look like a non-small cell. I think all of that is -- they’re really the basis of the study that we're conducting in order to establish whether it makes sense to have a TROP-2 biomarker strategy in our small-cell lung and the other tumor types that we're looking forward to studying. It's really premature for us to make any statements beyond that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you.

That does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you, and have a great day.

Chau Cheng

On behalf of the entire leadership team, I'd like to thank you all very much for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to updating you in the future on our ongoing progress.

That does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you, and have a great day.