Cedar Realty Trust's (CDR) CEO Bruce Schanzer on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicholas Partenza – Director-Financial Reporting

Bruce Schanzer – Chief Executive Officer

Robin Zeigler – Chief Operating Officer

Philip Mays – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Collin Mings – Raymond James

Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

I will now turn the conference over to your host Nicholas Partenza, Director of Financial Reporting. Mr. Partenza, you may begin.

Nicholas