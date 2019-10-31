Will Peets: Crypto Is Deflationary And The Market Isn't Paying Attention

Passport is monitoring the theme of decentralized finance, which is the application of the technology to the existing financial system to make it more efficient and streamlined.

Many are too slow to realize the deflationary impacts that blockchain and cryptocurrency technology will have, Passport Digital Holdings CIO Will Peets told Real Vision.

On Real Vision’s The Interview, Passport Digital Holdings CIO Will Peets told Tyler Neville that crypto specifically and technology generally has a massive deflationary impact.

Discussing crypto, Peets said a “large portion of the market” is not paying attention to the potential implications of this deflationary technology. “Furthermore, they don’t realize how fast the change could happen,” he warned.

“There's this recognition by John [Burbank, Passport Capital founder] that the market's very poor at discounting events that haven't happened before,” he said.

"Better Fi"

Among the industries ripe to be disrupted by crypto and blockchain is the finance industry itself, Peets said.

“Better finance, or what we call better fi, is the application of the technology to the existing financial system,” he explained. “Security issuance, tokenization of real assets, trading of those assets, custody-all those things can potentially be done in a more efficient manner with distributed ledger technology. And that shrinks the margins of the likes of a State Street or Northern Trust, or these traditional banks and incumbents, again, which is all deflationary.”

Peets also touched on the existing global financial system and its debt problems, pointing out that the system hasn’t actually been around for very long.

“What's going on in the macro environment as it relates to indebtedness and amount of debt that's trading out and negative interest rates, it really starts to make you think about just the current monetary system, and if that's sustainable,” he said.

