These high-quality aristocrats and kings are 55% to 119% overvalued and at high risk of a major correction or bear market. They are wonderful companies worth buying at the right price, but this earnings season is not the time to add them to your portfolios.

Today AWR, CWT, CTAS, and SJW are the most overvalued companies on the Dividend Kings 248 company Master List that have yet to report earnings.

Buying extremely overvalued blue chips ahead of earnings can result in not just severe short-term pain, but potentially years of poor or even negative returns.

Earnings misses can lead to severe crashes and trigger bear markets, even for legendary blue chips like dividend aristocrats and kings.

Earnings season is a time of increased volatility, especially for overvalued companies priced for perfection.

Now I'd like to warn income investors away from four of the most dangerous dividend stocks you can buy this earnings season.

Not because they are terrible companies. Each is a dividend aristocrat or king that ranks a 9 to 11 on my 11-point quality scale (blue chip to Super SWAN).

Rather, each is best avoided now purely because valuations are dangerously high and an earnings miss could trigger the start of a very painful bear market in each.

Overvaluation + Earnings Misses = A Dangerous Combination

Valuation always matters because there is a strong correlation between long-term returns and how much you pay for a company's earnings and cash flow. Not in the short term, but over 5 to 30 years.

In fact, the longer your time frame the more valuation determines total returns which are a function of starting yield + long-term growth + valuation mean reversion (assuming similar fundamentals).

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

From 1994 to 2019 JPMorgan Asset management found that starting valuation explained 10% of 1-year returns, but 46% of 5-year annualized returns.

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) head quant found that valuations help explain total returns (90% over 10 years) more than any single other factor, including other proven alpha strategies like volatility, quality, dividend growth, etc.

And a Princeton study found that from 1881 to 2016, starting valuation had a strong relationship with long-term returns out to 30 years.

This earnings season we've already seen some fine examples of overvalued blue chips crash hard after disappointing results. Super SWAN Texas Instruments (TXN) reported that 2020 isn't likely to be a good year for analog chip makers.

The price crashed 7% that day, but Dividend Kings was warning our members that it remained 23% overvalued and so the crash wasn't a good buying opportunity.

Ventas (VTR), another 11/11 quality Super SWAN, reported a 5% decline in SHOP (senior housing properties it operates) due to rising labor costs, cut guidance slightly for the year, and crashed almost 10%.

Ventas was 22% overvalued going into earnings, and a firm "hold" on our various valuation lists which our members use to determine the best uses of their hard-earned money at any given time.

Neither Texas Instruments nor Ventas are good buys today because they remain overvalued and weak earnings results have refocused euphoric investors on their risk profiles.

Margin of safety is critical to minimizing both negative volatility in the short term, long-term permanent losses, and achieving sufficient good total returns to achieving your financial goals over time.

So let's take a look at four dividend aristocrats and kings that are priced for perfection, and at high risk of potentially large earnings crashes that could transform into severe bear markets for each stock.

The 4 Worst Dividend Stocks You Can Buy This Earnings Season

Company Ticker Current Price 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value Discount To 2019 Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential American States Water (AWR) $94 $43 $45 -119% -10% to -3% California Water Service (CWT) $54 $31 $37 -73% -4% to 6% Cintas (CTAS) $275 $165 $186 -67% 0% to 10% SJW Group (SJW) $73 $48 $57 -55% 0% to 7%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', YCharts, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

American States Water reports on November 4th after the market close.

This is one of the greatest dividend growth stocks on earth, and at the right price, as close to a "must own, buy & hold forever" company as exists on Wall Street.

At 64 years, AWR's dividend growth streak is tied with Dover (DOV) for the longest of any company on earth, making it both a Super SWAN and a dividend king. The recession-resistant business model (water utility) is impervious to disruption and the company's growth rate has been accelerating in recent years, from 6% CAGR over the last 20 years, to 8% over the last 10 and analysts expect that faster growth rate to continue for the foreseeable future.

But the Dividend Kings' motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always." Valuation risk is one of three forms of risk income investors need to consider.

It's defined as so overpaying for a company that even if it grows as expected, you can suffer years or even decades of weak or even negative total returns.

Here's the ultimate example of valuation risk. In 2000 the 10 most valuable companies were all tech growth darlings, some trading at a P/E of over 200. Despite strong growth over the past 19 years, the average annualized total return has been -1.5%.

Cisco (CSCO) recently hit break-even, courtesy of its rapidly growing dividend, after being underwater for nearly 20 years.

The pink line is AWR's current P/E, which as you can see is the highest in the company's history... by far. Paying nearly 50 times earnings for a relatively fast-growing water utility is foolhardy.

Here's AWR's growth/valuation profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 9.0% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 8.3% CAGR

historical growth rates: 1% to 9% CAGR

realistic growth range: 4% to 9%

historical fair value: 22 to 25 P/E

American States is expected to sustain its faster growth rate. But even during the recent rapid growth years the average P/E (market-determined fair value) has been in the 23 to 25 range.

Here is the best-case scenario for AWR, that it grows at the high end of analyst expectations, 9%, and sustains a 25 P/E ratio (very high for a utility but outside of bubbles what real investors risking real money say it's worth).

AWR is likely to generate negative total returns over the next five years, and that's the bullish forecast.

If regulators in California refuse to allow it to raise prices on its customers fast enough, it might only grow at 5% and revert to the low end of its historical P/E range, 22. This could mean investors buying today could be looking at 40% losses, including dividends, over the next five years.

And of course, we can't forget that being the most overvalued in its history means that AWR is at high risk of the slightest disappointment in earnings triggering a bear market.

American States Water Peak Declines Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AWR

American States can and will one day fall into a bear market, just as it has three times since 1991.

But given that it's now trading at unprecedented levels, the next bear market could be the most severe in the company's history. It would take a 54% crash just to get to a P/E of 25. That's the valuation that Wall Street has assigned this company, including all its positive qualities, when it's been growing at about 9%.

25 times earnings isn't my opinion of what AWR growing at 9% is worth, it's market fact, based on what people have historically paid for its earnings.

California Water reports on Thursday, October 31st, before the bell.

CWT is a 9/11 blue chip dividend king with a 52-year dividend growth streak. Low-interest rates this year have made almost all water utilities trade at unprecedented multiples, literally the highest in history.

California Water is actually diversified with nearly 500,000 customers in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. Like AWR it's seen its growth rate accelerate in recent years, from 3.7% CAGR over the past 20, to 4.9% over the past decade and analysts are bullish that it can continue to grow faster than before.

Here's CWT's growth/valuation profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 9.8% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 9.4% CAGR

historical growth rates: -3% to 16% CAGR

realistic growth range: 4% to 10%

historical fair value: 24 to 28 P/E

However, even during the fast growth years, CWT has been valued by Wall Street (which is never wrong about a company's long-term value) at no more than 28 times earnings. Today it trades at a P/E of 40, which is absurd given its realistic growth potential.

If CWT's regulators force its growth down to 4%, then a reversion to a 24 P/E could result in -15% total returns over the next five years.

Even if it grows at 10% over the next five years and commands a 28 P/E (higher than most tech stocks) 6% CAGR total returns are the best investors can realistically expect.

Might CWT make an OK investment anyway? It depends. If you compare its forward return potential to the 2.6% CAGR average 5 to 15-year forward returns most asset managers expect from the S&P 500 then CWT might potentially match or beat the market.

But let's not forget that stocks never travel in a straight line. Investors buying CWT or any water utility as a "bond alternative" are likely to learn some hard lessons in the coming years.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Since 1926, the worst performance for long-term bonds has been -20%. That's happened twice.

Here's how California Water's volatility looks like in comparison.

California Water Peak Declines Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = CWT

In 93 years, long bonds have fallen as much as 20%, twice. In 27 years, CWT has fallen more than six times and been far more volatile than a diversified bond portfolio (or ETFs).

The worst bear market in company history was a 27% crash in just four months. It then took nearly 3.5 years for the stock to recover, including dividends.

What was California Water's P/E at its 1999 peak, right before the worst bear market in its history? 19.7, half of what it is now. Can a utility crash 50%? You bet it can if it gets overvalued enough.

Do I recommend you short CWT or any overvalued company? No, because there is no way to tell how long a bubble can last or how big it will get.

What I can guarantee is that CWT will one day have another bear market and due to the highest valuation in its history, that bear market is likely to be the most painful its shareholders have ever experienced.

Cintas is a 10/11 SWAN quality dividend aristocrat that just hiked its dividend for the 36th consecutive year. It's expected to report on December 19th.

Cintas is an excellent company, with the fastest growth rate of any of these four stocks.

Here's CTAS's growth/valuation profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 10.4% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 11.5% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 11.1% CAGR

historical growth rates: 10% to 28% CAGR

realistic growth range: 9% to 14%

historical fair value: 21 to 26 P/E

Unlike the three water utilities mentioned here, CTAS has traded at a 34 P/E before.

That was from 1999 to 2003 period when the stock frequently traded at sky-high P/Es, including a peak earnings multiple of 43 in December 2000.

The last time CTAS traded at its current P/E of 34.3, it then fell 35% over four months.

And that was far from the only mega crash Cintas investors had to endure during periods when it traded at such lofty valuations.

Cintas Peak Declines Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = CTAS

During the crazy bubble valuation phase of the 2000s, CTAS ended up experiencing its worst bear market ever. Measured from peak to peak, it fell 59% from 2001 to February 2009, an eight-year hell period that didn't see investors break even for 12.5 years.

I point out Cintas's previous bear market history because to paraphrase George Santayana "Investors who do not learn market history are doomed to repeat it."

What kind of long-term returns can investors buying Cintas today expect?

The good news is that assuming you bought today and didn't check on the stock for five years, you're likely to break even, assuming conservative 9% growth and the low end of its historical P/E.

The best case is you might earn high-single-digit annual returns that are likely to beat the broader market. But between now and the end of 2024, you'd likely be in for a wild ride, including a likely correction or severe bear market.

SJW reports on Thursday, October 31st.

This 9/11 quality dividend king (52-year dividend growth streak) serves about 1 million water customers in California and Texas. And like AWR and CWT, SJW is trading at its highest P/E ever.

But unlike those water utilities, SJW's growth hasn't accelerated nearly as much in recent years. Over the past 20 years it has grown at 5.4% CAGR, accelerated to 9.8% CAGR over the past decade but is now expected to return to historical growth rates.

Here's SJW's growth/valuation profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.0% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 14.0% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 5.2% CAGR

historical growth rates: -12% to 18% CAGR

realistic growth range: 4% to 8%

historical fair value: 21 to 23 PE

I'm highly skeptical of Reuters' estimate of 14% CAGR growth over the next five years, given that FactSet is reporting -22%, 19%, and 6% EPS growth in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

SJW doesn't have any realistic catalysts to drive double-digit growth over time, much less 14% growth. 4% to 8% is the kind of growth it delivers historically, which the market rewards with a fair value P/E of about 22.

Due to not being as egregiously overvalued (though P/E is still 35) as AWR and CWT, SJW has the potential to generate positive if underwhelming returns over the next five years.

It might potentially even beat the market if the S&P 500 indeed delivers about 3% CAGR total returns.

But again, the risk here isn't in just weak returns over a half-decade, it's in much greater bear market risk.

SJW Group Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SJW

SJW doesn't pay for a credit rating which might explain why it suffered the most of any of these three water utilities during the Great Recession. During the Financial Crisis credit markets seized up, SJW fell just 10% less than the S&P 500. It also took almost two years longer than the broader market to recover, nearly eight years.

SJW began that bear market at a P/E of 30, five less than it now commands. Given its much slower growth prospects relative to American States and California Water, I wouldn't be surprised if SJW reverted to fair value of $57 in 2020.

The good news is that SJW needs only fall 21% before hitting next year's approximate fair value, a lot less than AWR or CWT. The bad news is that even at fair value, this slow-growing water utility doesn't hold a candle to higher quality and/or faster-growing American States and California Water.

Water Utility Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield At 2020 Fair Value Long-Term Growth Rate 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential American States Water 11 (Super SWAN) - dividend king 2.8% 7% 9.8% California Water 9 (blue chip) -dividend king 2.2% 7% 9.2% SJW Group 9 (blue chip) -dividend king 2.2% 6% 8.2%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters' YCharts, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

If all three utilities reverted to fair value in 2020, then the clear winner, both in terms of quality, growth rate, and overall total return potential is American States Water.

That's the one that Dividend Kings intends to buy for our portfolios and what I'll add to my retirement portfolio when American States comes down to within 4% of its fair value in any given year.

For Super SWAN quality companies I consider a 4% premium to be reasonable, though fair value itself is what classifies as a "good buy" with a 10% and 20% discount equating to "strong-buy" and "very strong-buy," respectively.

Bottom Line: AWR, CWT, SJW, And CTAS Are All Great Dividend Growth Stocks...Just Not At These Outlandish Valuations

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that American States Water, Cintas, California Water or SJW Group are going to miss earnings, nor that their next bear markets will begin this earnings season.

I'm not a market timer, just a fundamentals and valuation focused analyst. While I can't predict when their next corrections will begin, I can tell you with very high confidence that all of these overvalued blue chips will face another bear market one day.

For the water utilities, especially California Water and American States, that reckoning could be in the form of the worst bear market in their histories. With very low yields and negative to single-digit total return potentials over the next five years, potential investors in AWR, CTAS, CWT, and SJW are advised to seek other sources of safe and growing income.

There are plenty of quality dividend-paying companies trading at reasonable to attractive valuations right now. In fact, the Dividend Kings Master List currently has no fewer than 124 companies at fair value or better, with some as undervalued as 58% (anti-bubble stocks).

If you're after only the highest quality of companies such as dividend aristocrats, kings, and 11/11 quality Super SWANs then our valuation lists show

7 dividend kings trading at fair value or better

19 dividend aristocrats trading at fair value or better

14 Super SWANs trading at fair value or better

The point is that even 11 years into a bull market and with the S&P 500 at record highs, plenty of top-quality dividend blue chips are trading at attractive prices and offering generous, safe and steadily rising income in all economic and market conditions.

These companies also offer far better return potentials, as high as 27% CAGR over the next five years. There is no need to risk your hard-earned money by overpaying for dividend aristocrats and kings when something great is always on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.