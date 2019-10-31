Market Volatility Bulletin: VX Front Month Trades Nearly 10 Vol Points Over 10-Day Historical Volatility

The economic and monetary policies are there for declining VIX, but a Warren-Trump combo would make for an interesting 2020!

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:31AM EST

Asian (AAXJ) and European (VGK) markets were down on the Wednesday session before US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) opened for trade. The cooler tone may have influenced the lack of clear movement, as traders await the FOMC pronouncement for target rate policy.

Spot VIX sports a low 13 handle.

Thoughts on Volatility

Econoday

The absolute level of the flash Q3 GDP print is nothing to get too excited about. But from the standpoint of how the initial reading fared relative to estimates, this is a strong showing.

Recall that early in the month, the twin ISM misses threw the markets into convulsions as the prints fell below the entire body of forecasts in both the manufacturing and services releases. This reading, while not overly exciting, may allay concerns of an economy that's about to derail.

What's more, a rate cut is all but built into the cards. What's more, there is currently at least a decent chance that we see yet another rate cut at the December 11 meeting (26% according to the FedWatch Tool).

Slow-but-steady growth coupled with accommodative monetary policy may be the secret sauce to fuel the next leg higher for US stocks. Granted, it's quite a different approach to gains than what we saw in late '16 through mid- '18. But the combo worked very well in 2013 through 2015 throughout much of the world, so there is a precedent.

Realclearpolitics: Democratic nominee betting odds

That's Elizabeth Warren's chances (44%) of getting the Democratic nominee featured in brown, according to a cluster of betting sites (such as Ladbrokes) as compiled by realclearpolitics. Biden is in green (23%), and Sanders is the blue line (11%).

It's still early, and much can change. Just as Kamala Harris (orange - now at 2.6%) or Beto O'Rourke (pink, at .6%), whose prospects looked much stronger just a couple weeks back.

If markets are faced with the prospects of either Trump or Warren for 2020, the going may get pretty choppy. Neither of the candidates would be seen as "trade friendly," and the current president has explicitly stated to China that it would be best to strike a deal now before "he gets re-elected." Trouble is, Warren is also something of a trade hawk. The concerns that have plagued markets through 2018 and up through August of this year could potentially come back at gale force.

Term Structure

The graphic above underscores just how challenged the long-vol (VXX, UVXY) position is at present. While exogenous shocks are an ever-present possibility, the recent direction that volatility has taken is decidedly more friendly to the short-vol camp (SVXY, ZIV).

Realized vol can whip around a good deal, but it tends to be autocorrelated, meaning that on average it tracks with its own recent past. With VIX10 now trading just below a six handle, the M1 now trades 9.5 vol points above short-term realized levels.

That's really not an apples-to-apples comparison, as VIX relates more closely with HV20, now printing almost identical to the spot index. Still, October was characterized by a big run-up in vol in the first few days of the month, followed by an ever-deepening sense of calm and newfound confidence.

What's more, implied correlations are dropping, at least as measured by the CBOE "KCJ." The index will close out and roll into a related index come November. Certainly at around this time of year back in 2017, the index back then was flashing at around half this level.

But the implied correlations are thudding lower: down 10.6% today. This general breaking apart of movement may be expected at present - it's earnings season. But if the overall drumbeat for lower correlations continues in this pattern, that calls for reduced volatility levels on the broader indexes such as SPX.

MarketChameleon: XLU Implied Volatility

Now, from an opportunistic standpoint, those looking for another dip in rates may find calls on XLU pretty compelling. The sector SPDR trades with an implied vol comparable to the S&P VIX, though without the benefit of sector diversification. Note that both the realized and implied readings are near the bottom of their one-year range.

What's more, long-dated calls on the XLU tend to be "cheap" due to the fact that holders do not receive the rich dividend. Keep option liquidity in mind here, but getting long some XLU call spreads may be a good way to play another dip in bond yields.

Wrap-Up

This is a nice closing thought. Spot VIX doesn't need to drop substantially here, especially if the market goes into melt-up mode. There's room to expect an impulse for end-of-year window dressing, especially if managers see a low VIX and (temporarily) receding trade risks.

