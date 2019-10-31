The Shifting State Of Yields

For the corporations there is just not enough bond yield to contribute to profitability and so we are seeing a very quiet shift in assets of these companies.

While America's debt yields more than many other nations, and its market is more liquid, and its debt market is the largest in the world, it still suffers from the "Absolute Yield" issue.

Yields, for a time, looked like they were heading lower and maybe significantly lower. This is no longer the case, as the tides have shifted. What we are witnessing are two distinct forces that are offsetting what the EU, Switzerland and Japan have done to the global markets. They have enacted approximately $17 trillion in negatively yielding debt. Our "Borrowers Paradise," however, is now on the ebb.

To put things in perspective, the 10 year Treasury, during the past twelve months, has had a high yield of 3.239%, a low yield of 1.459% and an average yield of 2.338% according to Bloomberg data. This compares with its current yield of 1.844% which is still considerably less than its average yield. In the last few weeks yields have backed-up and there are some significant reasons for this occurrence, which should be noted.

In the first place the U.S. Treasury is trying to deal with an expected deficit of somewhere around $1 trillion this year. The real question is how to position the funding for this debt. The Fed, as I often suggested, recently changed its strategy, and started buying Treasury Bills which has re-shaped the Yield Curve, as they entered the short end of the market. All of the talk about the Yield Curve signaling a Recession has now also ebbed with the curve flattening like a pancake.

What is concerning many institutions is the upcoming Refunding announcement which could total a record $85-$90 billion. There has also been talk of a new 20 year maturity as well as some discussion of a Treasury issue tied to SOFR, the replacement for LIBOR, which may be addressed when the Treasury makes its announcement. There is also the question of whether the Fed is going to enlarge its newest Quantitative Easing program, even if they prefer not to admit what they are doing. Mr. Mnuchin, at the Treasury, recently stated that "our issuance strategy is completely independent" of the Fed's strategy. So much for the government coordinating its efforts.

While America's debt yields significantly more than many other nations, and while our market is more liquid, and while our debt market is the largest in the world, we are still suffering from another problem which is rarely, if ever, discussed in the Press and that is the "Absolute Yield" issue. Even at current levels our yields are quite problematic for insurance companies, banks, money managers, university endowments, pension funds, seniors and retirees. For the corporations there is just not enough bond yield to contribute to profitability and so we are seeing a very quiet shift in assets of these companies.

They are moving from the public markets to the private markets in a serious attempt to find more yield. Remember that an insurance company is governed by regulators, who view bonds one way and equities in quite another way, which is also exacerbating the problem. Consequently, I am seeing many insurance companies heading into private placements, loans, Real Estate and any other forms of debt that can produce higher yields than the public markets. They have also been selling public debt, as part of this process, as they owned many fixed income products at nice profits.

The playing field is shifting, and dramatically shifting, as the Fed, the Treasury, our "Game of Thrones" with China, the European Central Bank and the need for "Absolute Yield" all contests in our bond markets. Equities are also having an effect as money shifts from low yielding bond into better dividend yields in the stock market. The uncertainty about how the Treasury is going to position our upcoming auctions is another factor for consideration. Finally, there is the Impeachment process which may yet lord over the markets in ways yet unknown.

Yipes!

So much going on at once and what to do, what to do.

Now is the dramatic moment of fate, Watson, when you hear a step upon the stair which is walking into your life, and you know not whether for good or ill. - Sherlock Holmes

