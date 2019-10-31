Intuitive Surgical: Strong Quarter

Skeptics keep mentioning potential competitors, but the future is bright, and the stock is still attractively valued for long-term investors looking for growth.

Thesis

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported a great Q3-19. Revenue growth of 22.5% topped consensus estimates of 15% growth. The company also crushed EPS estimates of $2.99 by reporting $3.33, a 36% increase vs. Q3-18.

The stock jumped sharply on the news, but still remains nearly 5% off its 52-week high. The stock had retreated from that high earlier this year as revenue growth concerns weighed due to an increasing reliance on a leasing model for surgical robots. Leasing creates a future source of recurring revenue and reduces the volatility of system revenue, but dampens short-term revenue growth for the quarter in which those systems are placed. That trend continued this quarter. One-third of systems placed in Q3-19 were done under leasing arrangements, a slight uptick from what we witnessed in Q3-18.

I initiated a position at the $500 level earlier this year after the sell-off. I believe Q3-19 results are a continued validation of my original thesis, which is the company has a strong position in a market that will continue to provide a long runway for double-digit revenue growth. Shares were a buy at $500 and remain a buy at $560, considering the company's growth profile and position in the market.

Q3-19: Strong Growth

Intuitive Surgical designs and sells robots that help surgeons perform surgeries. But the largest source of company revenue isn't one-time robot sales - it's the recurring revenue that results from the surgical procedures themselves. This quarter, procedure volume was up 20% domestically and 23% internationally. Procedure growth drives the use of robot instruments and accessories that must be replaced after each procedure. Instruments and accessories are the primary source of recurring revenue for the company. And recurring revenue consistently exceeds 70% of company revenue. It exceeded 72% of revenue this quarter.

To continue fueling strong growth, the company remains focused on expanding its global footprint with its da Vinci system for general surgery. Revenue growth internationally exceeded 36% in Q3. International comprised just 29% of company revenue in the quarter with key growth markets including Germany, Korea, and Japan. China continues to be a muted growth prospect due to the quota constraints the country places on robot placements from foreign companies.

In addition to expanding global use of da Vinci for general surgery, the company is also focused on expanding adoption of its newer systems, including the da Vinci SP and the Ion.

The da Vinci SP is used during minimally invasive urologic procedures. The company is in Phase 1 launch of da Vinci SP as it works to expand clinical clearances and build SP products at scale. The SP is used during minimally invasive urologic surgical procedures. In the quarter, the company held shipments on SP endoscopes and limited new system installations as it investigated a robustness concern on the SP endoscope. It resumed shipping endoscopes and systems in the quarter. Given the slowdown on endoscopes, Intuitive installed four systems, bringing total installed base with SP to 38.

Customer response and early clinical results using SP remain encouraging. Utilization rates for SP in Korea, where clinical indications are the broadest, are at Xi levels already.

The company sold three Ion systems in the quarter. The Ion platform helps perform lung biopsies. The FDA cleared the product for use in February. Since then, the company initiated its first phase launch focused on clinical use, customer feedback, and production optimization. First cases on the cleared system were performed at the end of Q1. There are nine systems in use, performing cases with the total case experience in the hundreds. User feedback has been strong, the company says.

International A Source Of Strong Growth

International: Revenue growth outside the U.S. was up 36% and at $332 million comprising 29% of revenue. The biggest driver of international growth was systems revenue growth, which was up 50%. Procedure growth was up 23% internationally. While the company says it is pleased with its China numbers, procedure growth in China was below the 23% average seen across international.

Leasing Continues To Gain Importance

Leasing continues to become a more important form of revenue. The company says 33% of placed systems in the quarter were implemented under leasing arrangements. A year ago, 32% of systems placed in the quarter were under leasing arrangements. The company has 560 operating leases outstanding and generated $27 million of revenue via leases in the quarter vs. $14 million last year and $25 million last quarter. Operating leases create a future source of recurring revenue and reduce the volatility of system revenue, while the increased number of operating systems placed in the quarter dampen short-term revenue growth for the quarter in which they're placed.

Valuation

Despite the recent run-up, Intuitive still looks like a buy. It trades at a premium to its peers, but that premium is justified due to its continued strong revenue and EPS growth and its dominant position in its space. New competitors are emerging, but Intuitive has a massive head start in the field. Hospitals are trained on Intuitive systems and we're still in the early stages of robotic surgery adoption, a market that Intuitive helped invent approximately twenty years ago. I'm not adding to my position here, but would be comfortable doing so.

Conclusion

Intuitive delivered an impressive quarter and remains a buy despite the recent run-up from ~$500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.