What To Expect From BlizzCon 2019

BlizzCon is an annual convention during which Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) Blizzard Entertainment segment makes nearly all of its big product announcements. It is a large event, with last year's event having a record attendance of approximately 40,000. The Blizzard Entertainment segment comprised approximately one-third of ATVI's total revenue last year, so announcements made at BlizzCon have the potential to be very material to the overall ATVI investment case. BlizzCon 2019 will be held this Friday and Saturday (November 1st and 2nd). Given the number of significant announcements I expect, I think the event will be a positive catalyst for ATVI.

BlizzCon 2018 is almost universally considered to have been a disappointment. Many gamers believed that the next mainline entry in the legendary Diablo franchise would be announced, but instead, Diablo Immortal, a mobile title co-developed by NetEase (NTES), was the largest new game announcement of the convention. The immediate disappointment of convention attendees led to the heavily memed "do you guys not have phones" and "is this an out-of-season April's Fool's joke" moments. Put simply, BlizzCon 2018 was an underwhelming event which made Blizzard appear out of touch with its core audience of avid PC gamers.

Every indication is that the company will not make the same mistake this year. Instead, I expect a healthy slate of announcements, as titles that were not ready to be announced last year have had an additional year of development time. The rest of this article largely focuses on the announcements I expect, which I have listed based on my estimates of their relative importance to ATVI's future success.

Diablo 4

For months, video game journalists have been reporting that Diablo 4 would be one of Blizzard's "marquee announcements" at this year's event. All of the scuttlebutt I've seen suggests that the game will, like its predecessors, be an isometric view action role-playing game. I also expect Diablo 4 to feature extensive games as a service (GaaS) elements, with the idea being that the game will continue to be updated indefinitely after its initial release. While estimating the release date of a product that hasn't even been officially announced yet is inherently speculative, I think the game could release as soon as Q4 2020. Diablo 3 sold over 20 million copies between its May 2012 launch and the end of June 2014. This indicates that Diablo 4 has the potential to be very material to ATVI's overall results, particularly if the game is further monetized via microtransactions and other GaaS elements.

Overwatch 2

Overwatch is a team-based first-person shooter first released in 2016. The project known as Overwatch 2, while still officially unannounced, has been widely reported as being in development. ESPN has reported that it will be unveiled this week at BlizzCon. It is unclear at this point if this project will be a full sequel to Overwatch or if it will be an expansion of some kind. What seems relatively clear is that it will add player versus environment gameplay to Overwatch's core player versus player mechanics. Overwatch was probably the highest-grossing paid PC game of 2016. Earlier this year, it surpassed $1 billion worth of in-game spending. These numbers suggest that Overwatch 2 could be a big hit.

The Next World of Warcraft Expansion

Since 2008's Wrath of the Lich King, a new World of Warcraft expansion has been released every two calendar years. The most recent expansion, Battle for Azeroth, was released in August 2018, so I think it's highly likely we'll see the next expansion announced this week. I expect a 2020 release date.

Diablo 2 Remaster

Blizzard has been re-releasing some of its older games with upgraded graphics and sound. Starcraft Remastered was released in 2017, and Warcraft III Reforged is currently scheduled to be released before the end of this year. All available information indicates that 2000's Diablo 2 will be the next game in the company's back catalog to receive this treatment.

Other

Given the current tempo of 3 expansions per year, the final Hearthstone expansion for 2019 should be announced. I expect it to release this December.

An exact release date for Warcraft III Reforged will almost certainly be announced.

Blizzard has released no new information about Diablo Immortal since its announcement last year. I expect a release date to be announced.

We may see more details on the future development of World of Warcraft Classic, but as this project only released two months ago, it's probably a little too soon to expect anything material.

I don't expect any significant news for Heroes of the Storm given Blizzard's announcement late last year that this game would be receiving less support moving forward.

One thing I do not expect to see announced is a new intellectual property. ATVI President and Chief Operating Officer Coddy Johnson mentioned on the company's last earnings call that "new IP projects [are] underway across each of the businesses", but all indications are that nearly all of Blizzard's resources are being devoted to its existing intellectual properties, with any new intellectual property likely being at an embryonic stage of development.

The Elephant in the Room

Earlier this month, the professional Hearthstone player known as "Blitzchung" made a statement in support of the Hong Kong protests while being interviewed immediately after winning a Blizzard-sponsored event. In response, Blizzard permanently banned him from future competitions and took away all prize money he had won during the current Hearthstone competitive season.

The company's action, widely seen as both overly punitive and a cynical attempt to curry favor with the Chinese government, was met with massive criticism. Blizzard President J. Allen Brack later released a statement reducing Blitzchung's penalty to a six-month ban with no forfeiture of his prize money, but the damage had already been done.

There has been speculation that politically motivated protesters may try to disrupt this year's BlizzCon. It is unclear what security precautions Blizzard is taking to prevent or mitigate potential protests. Investors holding ATVI stock should be aware that there is the possibility that any announcements the company makes could be overshadowed by disruptive protests. While I believe that BlizzCon 2019 will be a positive catalyst for ATVI, there is an incalculable risk that it turns into a public relations debacle instead. I think that this is a risk worth taking given the numerous material announcements that I predict will be made during the event.

