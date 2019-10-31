United Therapeutics Spikes On Q3 Earnings - What Investors Need To Know

United Therapeutics (UTHR) reported its Q3 2019 earnings on October 30, 2019. The company reported a profit of $163 million or $3.83 per share. Revenues were an impressive $402 million with net income of $132 million. While the year-over-year comparisons were slightly down, the numbers delivered are considered good when one considers that generic versions of some United Therapeutics drugs are now on the market.

By The Numbers

Net product sales of Remodulin were $168.3m vs. $153.6m a year ago.

Net product sales of Tyvaso were $110.8m vs. $107.8m a year ago

Net product sales of Orenitram were $62m vs. $53.8m a year ago

Net product sales of Unituxin were $30.1m vs. $22.9m a year ago

Net product sales of Adcirca were $30.3m vs. $74.6m a year ago

Cost of product sales was $33m

Research and Development was $85.7m

Selling, General, and Admin was $99.4m

Share-based compensation was $23.9m

As usual, Martine Rothblatt ran a very quick and efficient call. Dr. Rothblatt gave a brief update of status on current drugs, highlighted the anticipation of 3 FDA approvals in the next 12 months, reviewed longer term projects, and some flavor on overall performance. United's call quickly transitioned into the question-and-answer session, which is where the meat and potatoes of the update transpire.

United's strategy with regard to generics seems to be adding new data, improving labels, and working closely with insurance companies and doctors to extol the virtues of keeping patients on the branded medications. In many cases, the company seems to have been quite effective in keeping revenues stable or modestly growing, despite generic pressure.

Remodulin saw an year-over-year increase of 10%. Tyvaso's sales seem to be stable and saw a modest increase of 3%. The company is conducting clinical trials in an effort to expand the patient base which can use Tyvaso as a treatment. Orenitram's sales saw a year-over-year increase of 15%. Unituxin increased by 31% year over year. The one drug which saw a dip was Adcirca. Sales of that drug saw a 59% decline year over year. Interestingly, it is partner Lilly (LLY) that controls Adcirca pricing, so fending off generics in that space is not something which United can fully control.

United Therapeutics now has crossed 7,500 patients on treprostinil treatment and has a goal of reaching 10,000 patients via expanding label, expanding all the way through WHO group 3, and having the ability to transition patients from one drug to another if disease progression demands it. Part of the company's treprostinil program is a dry powder inhaled version in partnership with MannKind (MNKD). While this is not one of the FDA approvals that United is expecting in the next 12 months, it would appear to be on a pace for something to transpire in the next 12 to 24 months.

An item of note is that the company made no mention of Ralinepag. This drug was partnered from Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) in the Fall of 2018 in a deal potentially worth over $1 billion. This drug is currently in phase 3 clinical trials and is anticipated to be a major driver for United in years to come.

The bottom line with United Therapeutics is that it is becoming clear that the company has a good handle on dealing with patent cliffs, which have been a bit of a cloud over the company in the past 12 months. United's strategy of working on labels to retain patients seems to be paying off, and while growth in the next 12 months may be more modest than we have seen in the past, the two-three year outlook appears to be stability with potential best-in-class product launches waiting in the wings.

The 52-week low on United is $74 per share, while the 52-week high is at $128. The current price of the stock is at $92. With more stability in revenues some uncertainty has been removed. Combine that with three possible FDA decisions in the next 12 months, and you could have the recipe for Wall Street seeing United Therapeutics as undervalued. This could unlock a nice trade for the savvy investor. With a 12-month price target of $125, a gain greater than 25% is very possible. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTHR, ARNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Lilly or MannKind